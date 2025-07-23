Racing Force S.p.A.: Racing Force Group: Growth Expectations Confirmed. Revenues up by +10.8% in the second quarter

Racing Force S.p.A., the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of safety components for motorsports worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth market in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), announces consolidated sales figures for the first half of 2025, equal to €39.3 million, representing an increase of +4.6% compared to the same period of the previous year (+4.8% at constant FX rates). Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2025 amounted to €18.7 million, up to +9.7% compared to €17.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 (+10.8% at constant FX rates), confirming the strong market appreciation for the recent Group's product innovations. The sales order intake in the first half recorded a significant double-digit growth compared to the previous fiscal year, in line with expectations. In the first half of 2025, sales of Driver's Equipment recorded an increase of +€2.1 million (+7.5%) compared to the previous fiscal year. This performance was primarily driven by racing suits and other racewear for drivers under the OMP brand. Starting from the second quarter, BELL branded helmets added strong momentum, particularly with newly homologated models compliant with the latest FIA safety standards (+13,7% in Q2 compared to 2024). Car Parts revenue decreased by -€0.8 million (-10.0%) in the first half, mainly due to a few-month delay in supplies linked to the production programs of some major racing car manufacturers. The segment Other registered a significant increase, equal to €0.4 million (+19.8%) compared to 2024 first half, mainly due to the increase in non-technical apparel under the Racing Spirit brand (+49.7% in the first six months and +82.4% in Q2).

In terms of geographical areas, the Group has further consolidated its leadership position within the EMEA macro-region, with growth of +€1.6 million (+6.4%). In the Americas, the positive revenue growth trend continues, with the first six months closing at +€0.6 million (+6.7% compared to 2024 first half), primarily driven by driver's equipment sales to racing teams in the United States. The decrease registered in the Asia Pacific area in the first semester of 2025, amounting to -€0.5 million (-11.7% compared to 1H 2024), is mainly attributable to a different procurement planning by a primary dealer, as deliveries of stock orders for the new season, shipped during the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, were requested at the end of 2024, generating a variation that is expected to be progressively reabsorbed over the course of the year. VAR vs 1H 24 +1.6 ml +0.6 ml-0.5 ml VAR % +6.4% +6.7% With regards to sales channels, revenues generated through Dealers in the first half equals to €22.5 million, with a decline of -€0.8 million (-3.4%) compared to the previous fiscal year, primarily due to the different phasing of planning in Asia Pacific, as previously described. At the same time, total order intake from dealers shows a marked increase, supporting a positive outlook. Revenues from Team & Car Manufacturer in 1H 2025 recorded a significant increase of +€1.2 million (+12.7%), following technical partnership agreements in place in the main world championships and national competitions for the current season. Sales to customers classified as Other recorded an important increase of +€1.3 million (+26.6%), mainly due to higher revenues from Racing Spirit branded products to corporate customers, as well as higher sales of replica and mini helmets to customers outside of the motorsport business.

Paolo Delprato, Chief Executive Officer of Racing Force Group, commented: "We closed the second quarter with very positive results, in line with our expectations, reaching double-digit growth in both revenues and order. Key growth drivers this quarter included racewear and helmets, supported by ongoing innovation and the first tangible returns from recently established technical partnerships. In particular, the new FIA-homologated helmet has started to deliver a positive impact on sales, which we expect to continue into the second half of the year. In the corporate apparel segment, the Racing Spirit project continues to demonstrate its potential, with growth exceeding 80% compared to the second quarter of 2024. The international environment remains complex, marked by geopolitical instability and macroeconomic uncertainty. We are closely monitoring these developments, fully aware of the challenges, but also of the opportunities they may present".

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nJhqlpeZl2aUlnKblsdsm2mVbWZqxpGVbWiblpJxZprHbW1mnZtkb5zHZnJklm1s

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93186-rfg-sales-1h-2025-en.pdf