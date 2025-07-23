Strategic collaboration to provide better, simpler, and more personalised experiences for customers banking with NatWest

NatWest Group ("NatWest") has today announced a new, five-year collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. ("AWS")-an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN)-and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to transform the way it serves its customers by accelerating the modernisation of its digital, data and analytics, and AI capabilities.

The collaboration will enable NatWest to provide more intuitive, engaging and personalised services to its 20 million customers-drawing on the combination of Accenture and AWS's advancedcloud, AI, and bankingexpertise to help anticipate and respond to customer needs faster and more effectively.

In parallel, it will further enhance colleagues' skills and foster a data-driven culture through access to new AI technologies that empower them to more swiftly and easily serve customers.

As a result, the collaboration will help NatWest deliver against each of its strategic priorities:

Disciplined growth: A holistic view of each customer's relationship with the bank-introducing state-of-the-art data capabilities for relationship managers, equipping them with advanced tools that enable access to, and analysis of, deep insights for each customer. Seamless engagement and real time communication for customers-integrating data and advanced analytics into every customer interaction in order to provide a personalised and proactive experience, with recommendations, products and support that meet and anticipate their needs.



Bank-wide simplification: Accelerating the consolidation of various data streams into a single, bank-wide data platform, enabled by AI. Providing a more efficient and cohesive banking experience, including faster onboarding through digital verification and streamlined documentation processes. Improved operational performance and simplified operating models-greater automation of processes and controls, freeing up colleagues to spend more time with customers, whilst reducing costs.



Active balance sheet and risk management: Better quality data to support robust security and protection measures-enabling more efficient complaints handling and improved fraud prevention. More agile capital management as well as more efficient and faster financial, risk and regulatory reporting through improved data sourcing.



Paul Thwaite, CEO of NatWest Group, said: "This collaboration with Accenture and AWS is key to helping us progress the transformation of NatWest as we become a simpler, more technology and data-driven bank. Our industry-and the expectations of our customers-are changing rapidly and we are building our capabilities in order to understand and serve their needs better and faster than ever before. Equipped with high quality data, we can continue to quietly revolutionise how we serve our customers through the use of AI and other technologies in order to provide more personalised products and services as a trusted partner in the moments that matter most."

Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture, said: "NatWest has a bold vision to use the power of its data to seamlessly tie together its products, channels and customer touchpoints-a major step forward in making banking easier for its customers and providing them with more personalised experiences. We are excited to partner with NatWest and AWS and bring our deep industry experience and data and AI expertise to this reinvention, which will increase efficiency, drive greater productivity and create value. Together, we will help NatWest raise the bar for how banks can use data and AI to better serve customers and reach new levels of performance."

Matt Garman, CEO of AWS, said: "NatWest is working with AWS and Accenture to bring together banking data to better serve customers. Using AWS's deep and extensive experience in financial services technology, NatWest is setting new standards in banking as a more agile, customer-focused bank. Their AI-enabled platform will deliver the agility, security, and reliability needed to deepen customer relationships and drive growth. This exemplifies how forward-thinking financial institutions work with AWS to solve real problems and innovate at scale."

