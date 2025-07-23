

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) announced Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Maryville Consulting Group, a US-based technology consultancy with core capabilities in product-driven growth strategy, digital operations, and technology business management (TBM). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Maryville Consulting Group's team of more than 100 professionals will join Accenture, expanding Accenture's capacity to help clients align technology investments with business outcomes as they drive reinvention.



The acquisition will further position Accenture in the growing Technology Strategy Market and drive greater business value from tech investments for its clients across all of Accenture's Industry Groups.



Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and founded in 1994 as a family-owned full-service digital transformation platform provider, Maryville Consulting Group will become a part of Accenture in North America, helping to evolve Accenture's technology enabled Reinvention and Product Operations capabilities.



Maryville Consulting Group's expertise in digitizing value streams engages key consumers and business partners to develop a common vision and executable strategy to accelerate business outcomes through process redesign, enterprise alignment, platform design, implementation, integration, and orchestration.



In parallel, Maryville Consulting Group's business management capabilities establish the financial backbone for long-term strategic execution, enabling portfolio-based budgeting and forecasting and embedding total cost of ownership into product-level P&Ls to support real-time, data-driven business decisions.



The company combines its outcome-focused approach to strategy consulting with strong partnerships with technology leaders like Apptio, an IBM company, and Servicenow and onshore capabilities to create a unique value proposition that will significantly enhance Accenture's offerings.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News