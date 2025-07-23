Anzeige
L'Oréal Turkey Partners with AdCreative.ai to Power Scalable, High-Performing Visual Content

Beauty meets intelligent tech: L'Oréal Turkey unlocks faster, more consistent creative production with AdCreative.ai

ISTANBUL and PARIS, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal Turkey has partnered with AdCreative.ai, an Appier Group company, to transform its creative production process using next-generation generative technology. The collaboration represents a significant step in L'Oréal Turkey's digital evolution, enabling the delivery of high-quality, performance-optimized content at scale and with greater speed.

AdCreative and L'Oréal Logos (PRNewsfoto/AdCreative)

Founded by Turkish entrepreneur Alexandre Leciel, AdCreative.ai combines proprietary AI models with user-centric design to automate and elevate creative workflows. Now part of Appier, the company continues to operate at the intersection of marketing and machine intelligence, with roots in Istanbul and a global footprint.

Through this partnership, L'Oréal Turkey is leveraging AdCreative.ai to optimize every stage of its visual content creation. This includes branded templates tailored to specific product lines, AI-assisted photo and video shoots that accelerate production timelines, precision-edited stock imagery that ensures brand consistency, and predictive scoring tools that help forecast creative performance before a campaign goes live.

"This partnership isn't just about automating workflows," said Chih-Han Yu, CEO and Co-founder of Appier. "It's about enabling bold creativity and smarter marketing and we're proud to support L'Oréal Turkey as they lead that charge."

L'Oréal Turkey's adoption of AdCreative.ai reflects a broader industry shift, as leading beauty and retail brands turn to technology to remain agile in increasingly fast-paced, fragmented markets. By equipping its teams with scalable, intelligent tools, the company is driving both creative efficiency and brand consistency, without compromising on quality or innovation.

About AdCreative.ai

AdCreative.ai, part of the Appier Group, is a leading platform for AI-powered ad creative generation and performance prediction. Trusted by global brands across beauty, retail, and e-commerce, the platform merges cutting-edge AI with intuitive workflows to help marketing teams create faster, convert better, and scale with confidence. Founded in Turkey, AdCreative.ai now operates across Europe and Asia, with headquarters in Paris and product development in Istanbul.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2735046/AdCreative_LOreal_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:
Nicole Walsh
nicole.walsh@appier.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/loreal-turkey-partners-with-adcreativeai-to-power-scalable-high-performing-visual-content-302511010.html

