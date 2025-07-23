Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTCID: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company" or "Hyper Bit") announces that further to its recent news dated July 17th 2025, it has entered in to a third Definitive Agreement July 22nd 2025, with Bit Royalty, an arms length corporation, to acquire Ethereum as a treasury asset. With the signing of this third definitive draw-down agreement, Bit Royalty has now completed the purchase of approximately five ETH (CAD$25,000) as a treasury asset in exchange for shares of the Company. To date, Hyper Bit, with funding from Bit Royalty has acquired approximately 0.7 Bitcoin (BTC) and 5 Ethereum (ETH) as treasury assets and intends to continue to build its crypto holdings through the draw down facility. The exchange for shares of the Company with Bit Royalty will happen from time to time as mutually agreed upon at a future date and disclosed as per the policies of the CSE.

ETH is currently trading at $3,761.30. Ethereum has seen a 2% increase from its 24-hour price of $3,717.99 and is 25% up from its week-ago value of $3,013.35. Ethereum hit its all-time high of $4,721.07 on November 11, 2021, which is a -20% change compared to its most recent price. *

While BTC did hit a fresh all-time high of $123,000 last Monday, it's been relatively flat as altcoins enjoy a resurgence. ETH's price has jumped by 25% over the past week and remains about $1,000 away from a record of $4,891 set in November 2021. **

Mr. Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. stated: "We have completed our third definitive agreement with Bit Royalty to purchase Ethereum as a treasury asset and will continue to systematically expand our crypto currency treasury holdings. The expanded scope of our agreement with Bit Royalty allows Hyper Bit to strategically build its crypto currency portfolio and include a wider variety of crypto assets to maximize potential growth. We continue to be bullish on Bitcoin and the crypto markets and are now moving to build our crypto treasury through strategic partnerships and financing, providing investors with comprehensive and compliant exposure to the crypto currency sector."

About Bit Royalty

Bit Royalty provides Hyper Bit with a credit facility of up to CAD $1,000,000.00 which may be advanced in one or more tranches, subject to mutual agreement. The proceeds shall be used by Hyper Bit to acquire various crypto currencies as treasury assets, both from Bit Royalty and-or directly through its own crypto wallet account. Drawdowns shall be made upon written notice by Hyper Bit and subject to customary conditions precedent agreed between the parties. The draw down credit facility will bear interest at 10% as stipulated in the binding LOI and will be converted to equity at Bit Royalty's direction.

The scope of the agreement with Bit Royalty includes the ability of the Company to purchase a variety of cryptocurrencies as treasury assets.

Any securities of the Company issued in connection with the facility will be subject to a statutory four-month-and-one-day hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws, and a concurrent four-month hold period imposed under CSE policies, in each case, commencing on the date of issuance.

Strategic Marketing Engagement

The Company has entered into a marketing agreement with Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH, ("Plutus") located at Buchtstr. 13, Bremen, 28195, Germany, for a term of twelve months commencing July 28th 2025. Pursuant to this Marketing Agreement, Plutus will provide strategic consulting services focused on market analysis and financial advisory to support Hyper Bit Technologies business initiatives (collectively, the "Consulting Services"). These Consulting Services will begin July 28, 2025, the effective date of the agreement, and continue for a period of twelve months, ending on June 28th, 2025. Hyper Bit will compensate Plutus with a fee of up to CAD $375,000, payable in tranches with a first tranche of CAD $75,000 at the commencement of the Consulting Services. All interactions and service provisions will be coordinated through Plutus' main contact, the authorized representative at Buchtstr. 13, 28195 Bremen, Germany (email: contact@plutuinves.de, or by telephone: +49 421 17540174).

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is publicly listed in Canada (CSE: HYPE), the USA (OTCID: HYPAF) and in Europe (FSE: N7S0).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(Signed) "Dallas La Porta" __________

Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director

*https://www.coinbase.com/en-ca/price/ethereum

**(https://decrypt.co/331007/ethereum-stole-the-show-etf-inflows-record-high)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

No investment is without risk. Crypto currencies are particularly volatile and therefore particularly risky. Companies that are developing technologies and investing in crypto mining can potentially be adversely affected by its inherent volatility. Readers are cautioned to always consult an investment advisor to determine if an opportunity is right for you.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

