Randstad N.V.: Q2 2025: Focus on strategy execution and operational excellence

highlights• Q2 2025 org. revenue growth -2.3%• Q2 2025 underlying EBITA € 171m• Q2 2025 EBITA margin 3.0%• € 5,794m revenues for Q2 2025• € 117m Q2 2025 operating profit• €47m Q2 2025 net income• The supervisory board of Randstad will propose the shareholders to reappoint CEO Sander van 't Noordende for a second term at the upcoming AGM on March 27, 2026.CEO Sander van 't Noordende commented, "As highlighted at our recent capital markets event, we continue to execute our partner for talent strategy with a strong focus on operational excellence.Our business is increasingly digital-first, reflected in a double-digit rise in self-service shifts compared to the previous quarter. Alongside this, we saw improvement in some key markets from Q1 to Q2, increased RPO demand, and continued to reduce costs to reposition the business for the future and protect profitability.On a personal note, I am grateful for my proposed reappointment. Together with the best team, I'm committed to our journey to become a great partner for talent."For full results: https://www.randstad.com/investor-relations/results-and-reports/quarterly-results/ about RandstadRandstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all.Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. In 2024, we supported over 1.7 million talent to find work and generated a revenue of €24.1 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam.