Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neubewertung voraus?: Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 879309 | ISIN: NL0000379121 | Ticker-Symbol: RSH
Tradegate
23.07.25 | 09:08
42,150 Euro
+0,43 % +0,180
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RANDSTAD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RANDSTAD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,84040,91010:20
40,84040,91010:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2025 07:22 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Randstad N.V.: Q2 2025: Focus on strategy execution and operational excellence

highlights

• Q2 2025 org. revenue growth -2.3%
• Q2 2025 underlying EBITA € 171m
• Q2 2025 EBITA margin 3.0%
• € 5,794m revenues for Q2 2025
• € 117m Q2 2025 operating profit
• €47m Q2 2025 net income
• The supervisory board of Randstad will propose the shareholders to reappoint CEO Sander van 't Noordende for a second term at the upcoming AGM on March 27, 2026.

CEO Sander van 't Noordende commented, "As highlighted at our recent capital markets event, we continue to execute our partner for talent strategy with a strong focus on operational excellence.

Our business is increasingly digital-first, reflected in a double-digit rise in self-service shifts compared to the previous quarter. Alongside this, we saw improvement in some key markets from Q1 to Q2, increased RPO demand, and continued to reduce costs to reposition the business for the future and protect profitability.

On a personal note, I am grateful for my proposed reappointment. Together with the best team, I'm committed to our journey to become a great partner for talent."

For full results: https://www.randstad.com/investor-relations/results-and-reports/quarterly-results/ for more information

Steven Vriesendorp - investors and analysts
steven.vriesendorp@randstad.com or (mobile) +31 (0)6 2692 8529

Randstad press office
press@randstad.com or +31 6 1322 5136

about Randstad

Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. In 2024, we supported over 1.7 million talent to find work and generated a revenue of €24.1 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.