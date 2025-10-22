

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Randstad N.V. (RANJY) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR81 million, or EUR0.46 per share. This compares with EUR104 million, or EUR0.59 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Randstad N.V. reported adjusted earnings of EUR120 million or EUR0.68 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to EUR5.810 billion from EUR6.015 billion last year.



Randstad N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR81 Mln. vs. EUR104 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.46 vs. EUR0.59 last year. -Revenue: EUR5.810 Bln vs. EUR6.015 Bln last year.



