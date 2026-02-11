

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Randstad N.V. (RANJY) revealed a profit for its full year that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR299 million, or EUR1.66 per share. This compares with EUR123 million, or EUR0.65 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Randstad N.V. reported adjusted earnings of EUR442 million or EUR2.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to EUR23.077 billion from EUR24.122 billion last year.



Randstad N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR299 Mln. vs. EUR123 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.66 vs. EUR0.65 last year. -Revenue: EUR23.077 Bln vs. EUR24.122 Bln last year.



The company will pay a regular floor dividend of EUR 1.62 per share on April 8.



