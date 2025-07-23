Renault Group 2025 H1 sales results: Renault Group brands stay the course in a challenging environment

PRESS RELEASE

July 23, 2025

RENAULT GROUP BRANDS STAY THE COURSE IN A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

Renault Group recorded an increase in its overall sales in the first half of 2025 (+1.3% vs 2024), reaching 1,169,773 vehicles sold.

Internationally 1 , the Renault brand grew by 16.3% with the commercial success of the first models of the International Game Plan.

In Europe 2 , in a passenger car (PC) market down by 1.0%, the Group grew by 5.4% and reached 708,106 registered vehicles. Sandero and Clio are the two top-selling vehicles. Renault: 394,278 PC (+8.4%). Renault gains a rank and becomes No. 2 in Europe (PC+LCV). Clio is the best-selling vehicle (PC+LCV) in Europe across all channels. Dacia: 308,957 PC (+1.1%). Dacia maintains its position on the European podium in terms of retail customers' sales. Sandero suffered from the market decline but remains the best-selling vehicle to retail customers since 2017. Alpine: 4,871 PC (+89.8%). The A290 boosts sales in the first half of the year. Alpine remains the leader in Europe in the two-seater sports coupé market with its A110 range.



In a light commercial vehicle (LCV) market in Europe down by 13%, Renault decreased by 29% in the first half of 2025 , awaiting the full diversity of the Master range. The brand maintains its second position in Europe.

, awaiting the full diversity of the Master range. The brand maintains its second position in Europe. Renault Group continues its commercial policy by prioritizing value creation over volumes: A focus on the most profitable channel, retail customers , which represents more than 56% of sales 3 . In this European channel, which has been under increasing commercial pressure in recent months, Renault Group's mix remains more than 15 points above the market average, with 4 Group vehicles in the top 10 sales. A rigorous approach to residual values 4 , 4 to 13 points higher than European competitors. A solid order book in Europe, representing about two months of forecast sales at the end of June 2025.



Renault Group relies on a complete offer to meet the market's needs in terms of energy transition. The Group's share of electrified vehicles 5 has increased by more than 15 points to reach nearly 44% of sales (including 12.3% electric) in the first half of 2025: 59% of Renault 's vehicles sold are electrified. Nearly one in two vehicles sold by the brand is a hybrid (HEV) (+36.2% vs H1 2024). Renault is the second brand in the hybrid market (HEV) in Europe. 100% electric vehicles represent more than 16% of its sales (+57% vs H1 2024), driven notably by the Renault 5 E-Tech, the leader in Europe in the B-segment EV. For Dacia , 23.5% of sales are electrified. Hybrid vehicle mix rose to 17.2%, up 11.8 points from H1 2024, driven by the success of Duster. Alpine 's electric vehicles represent 76.0% of the brand's sales, thanks to the A290 launched at the end of 2024.



The Group's share of electrified vehicles has increased by more than 15 points to reach nearly 44% of sales (including 12.3% electric) in the first half of 2025: In 2025, the Group is launching 7 vehicles (including the electric Renault 4 E-Tech, Dacia Bigster, and Alpine A390 for Europe, and Boreal for the international market) and 2 facelifts (Renault Austral and Renault Espace). Additionally, the Renault brand will introduce Grand Koleos and Kardian in new countries.

Renault Brand

The Renault brand shows a growth in its global sales of +2.7% compared to the first half of 2024 with 808,413 vehicles sold worldwide.

Outside Europe, the brand grew by 16.3% compared to the first half of 2024, in a market up by +4.7%, driven by the commercial success of the vehicles from the Renault International Game Plan 2027. Renault is the leading French car brand worldwide, with 36% of its sales now made outside Europe.

In Latin America: sales up by 24%, notably thanks to Kardian. In Brazil, sales increase by 8.8% and in Argentina by +96.7%. Renault ranks No. 1 in Colombia with a 14.6% market share.

In Morocco: sales up by 48%, benefiting from the launch of Kardian.

In South Korea: sales up by 150% thanks to Grand Koleos. The model has also just been launched in Mexico under the name Koleos, continuing its global deployment.



In Europe, the brand gains a rank and becomes the second brand, with a market share of 6.7%. Clio is the best-selling vehicle in Europe across all channels.

In a PC market down by 1.0% vs H1 2024, Renault grew by 8.4% and achieved the strongest sales growth among TOP15 brands.

Concerning commercial vehicles, Renault's sales dropped by 29% due to a declining market (-13%), the end of life of Renault Express in Europe (these sales have not yet been fully compensated by Renault Kangoo), and an incomplete diversity of the New Renault Master range. The brand still maintains its second position in the European LCV market.

Renault continues its electrification strategy with two engine offerings. For electric vehicles, sales increased by 57% in a European market up by +24,9%, driven notably by the Renault 5 E-Tech electric, the best-selling B-segment electric vehicle in Europe with nearly 49,000 vehicles sold since its launch. Renault is the leading brand in France for electric vehicles.

Regarding hybrid offerings, Renault confirms its second place in the European hybrid (HEV) market. The brand recorded a growth of more than 36%. The full hybrid E-Tech technology now represents more than 41% of Renault's PC sales, and the brand is approaching the symbolic milestone of one million full hybrid E-Tech vehicles sold.

In the C and higher segments, which represent 40.1% of the sales mix in the first half of 2025 (+0.4 points), and notably in the C-SUV and D-SUV segments, the Renault brand is accelerating (+52% compared to the first half of 2024), driven particularly by Austral, Espace, and Rafale.

In the second half of the year, Renault will continue to build on its solid foundations with new launches. In Europe, the brand will continue its electric offensive with the €25,000 version of Renault 5 E-Tech and the commercial debut of Renault 4 E-Tech. In hybrids, Renault launched the facelifted versions of Austral and Espace in the spring and introduced two new-generation full hybrid engines this summer, including the new 160 E-Tech full hybrid engine, which equips the New Captur and New Symbioz. Internationally, the brand will benefit from the launch of Boreal, unveiled on July 10, which deployment in more than 70 countries will begin at the end of 2025 in Brazil. At the same time, New Koleos and Kardian will continue their expansion into new markets.

Dacia Brand

In the first half of 2025, the brand's global sales (356,084 units) slightly declined compared to the first half of 2024 (-0.7%), due to Duster in Turkey now being sold under the Renault brand. However, it still holds a PC+LCV market share of 4.1%.

With 151,948 vehicles sold worldwide in the first half of 2025, Dacia Sandero remains the best-selling model in Europe this year (PC), across all customer channels. Sandero has been the best-selling vehicle to retail customers in Europe since 2017.

With 108,510 units sold worldwide, Dacia Duster remains the No. 1 SUV sold to retail customers in Europe. The 3rd generation of Duster has recorded nearly 200,000 orders since its launch a year ago.

Dacia Spring recorded 19,452 vehicles sold in the first half of 2025, an increase of 62.5% compared to the first half of 2024. In total, more than 180,000 customers have become Spring owners since its launch, which remains the most accessible 100% electric offering on the market.

Dacia Jogger recorded 42,381 units sold worldwide, down compared to the first half of 2024, in the non-SUV C-segment also in decline.

Dacia Bigster, for which orders have been open since January 2025, has recorded a remarkable performance since its launch with 17,329 registered units. For this model, 69% of sales are in the hybrid 155 engine, and 88% in the highest trims (Extreme and Journey). Finally, Bigster is a real asset for customer acquisition with 80% of its French customers coming from competitors.



In Europe, in the PC market, Dacia's sales increased by 1.1% with a total of 308,957 registrations and a market share of 4.5% (up by 0.1 point). The brand maintains its 9th place in the PC market and its 10th place in the PC+LCV market.

Furthermore, Dacia strengthens its position on the European podium of retail customer sales, thanks to its 5 models, and with the best market conquest and loyalty rates.

The brand continues its electrification and recorded 23.5% of its registrations in electrified engines in the first half of 2025, up by 14.4 points compared to the first half of 2024. Hybrid vehicles represent 17.2% of its sales, up by 11.8 points, notably thanks to the successful Duster hybrid. Spring sales increased bringing the share of electric vehicles to 6.2% of Dacia's total sales (+2.6 points vs H1 2024).

Alpine Brand

Alpine continues its growth in the first half of 2025 with 5,015 registrations, up by 85% compared to the first half of 2024.

The A290 boosts the brand's sales with 3,699 registrations worldwide. The very first Alpine city car, elected Car of the Year 2025, recorded 2,327 registrations in France.

In the two-seater sports coupé market, Alpine confirms its leading position in Europe with 1,181 A110 registrations (46% market share).

In 2025, the brand will have nearly 200 Alpine Stores with a new store opening in Ireland this summer.

RENAULT GROUP WORLDWIDE SALES BY BRANDS H1 2025 H1 2024 ? %

vs. H1 2024 Renault 808,413 787,379 +2.7% PC 642,652 572,789 +12.2% LCV 165,761 214,590 -22.8% Dacia 356,084 358,526 -0.7% PC 353,804 354,350 -0.2% LCV 2,280 4,176 -45.5% Alpine 5,015 2,717 +84.6% Mobilize (1) 1,086 - Renault Group 1,169,773 1,154,882 +1.3% (1) Quadricycles are not aggregated with Total Sales

RENAULT GROUP'S TOP 15 MARKETS (PC+LCV)

Volumes

H1 2025 Market Share (MS)

? MS

vs. H1 2024 (units) (%) (pts) 1 FRANCE 284,704 27.7 +1.6 2 ITALY 105,559 11.1 -0.1 3 SPAIN 92,701 13.1 +0.7 4 GERMANY 71,681 4.7 -0.0 5 TURKEY 69,649 11.5 -3.2 6 UNITED KINGDOM 61,941 5.1 +0.0 7 BRAZIL 60,673 5.4 +0.2 8 MOROCCO 43,836 39.1 -1.5 9 BELGIUM+LUXEMBOURG 38,844 12.9 +1.8 10 ARGENTINA 31,607 10.2 +1.0 11 SOUTH KOREA 28,065 3.4 +2.0 12 POLAND 26,427 8.3 -0.3 13 ROMANIA 22,587 31.0 -6.1 14 PORTUGAL 20,816 14.9 -0.3 15 INDIA 16,031 0.6 -0.3

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its 4 brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Mobilize - and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in 114 countries, Renault Group sold 2.265 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 98,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

