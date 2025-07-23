CoinShares International Limited: CoinShares Asset Management Becomes First Continental European Regulated Asset Manager to Receive MiCA Authorisation

First major European asset manager to combine MiCA, MiFID, and AIFM authorisations - creating new investment possibilities across €33 trillion European asset management market

23 July 2025 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or "the Group") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), the European leading investment company specialising in digital assets with over $9 billion in assets under management, today announced its French subsidiary, CoinShares Asset Management, has received authorisation under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation, making it the first continental European regulated asset management company to achieve this milestone.

This authorisation positions CoinShares as the only asset management firm in continental Europe to hold a rare triple regulatory license combination, enabling comprehensive investment services across all asset classes throughout the European Union:

AIFM License - Alternative Investment Fund Management and delegated UCITS management

- Alternative Investment Fund Management and delegated UCITS management MiFID License - Portfolio management and investment advice on traditional financial instruments

- Portfolio management and investment advice on traditional financial instruments MiCA Authorisation - Portfolio management and advice on crypto-assets





Setting New Standards for Professional Crypto Asset Management

The MiCA authorisation enables CoinShares to provide institutional-grade portfolio management services across all asset classes and investment vehicle types throughout the EU, with operations currently passported in France, Germany, Cyprus, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, and the Netherlands, with possibility to extend across all EU member states.

This regulatory achievement directly addresses a critical gap in the European crypto investment landscape, where many platforms present themselves as asset managers without the proper licensing, organisational structure, or necessary separation of duties between custody, administration, execution, and portfolio management functions.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, Co-Founder and CEO of CoinShares commented: "Receiving MiCA authorisation from the AMF is a pivotal milestone, not just for CoinShares, but for the entire European digital asset industry. For too long, asset managers operating in crypto have been confined to partial or improvised regulatory frameworks. With MiCA, we now have a clear, harmonised structure across the EU, and CoinShares is proud to be the first in continental Europe to meet that standard as a fully regulated asset manager.

This authorisation sends a strong signal: crypto is here to stay and it belongs within a professional, transparent, and investor-centric regulatory environment. CoinShares has always believed that innovation and regulation can go hand in hand. As a publicly listed company, our commitment to governance, accountability, and excellence is now matched by a regulatory foundation that enables us to serve our clients across all asset classes, from traditional to digital."

Unique Market Position

The comprehensive regulatory framework positions the Group as the only firm in continental Europe capable of:

Providing genuine professional active management services across both traditional and digital assets

Offering services through clients' preferred platforms with proper segregation of custody and management duties

Delivering institutional-grade portfolio management with EU regulatory oversight

Serving as a regulated counterparty for institutional investors requiring compliance with fiduciary standards

About CoinShares

CoinShares is a leading global digital asset manager that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading, and securities to a wide array of clients that include corporations, financial institutions, and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK, and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Press Contact

CoinShares

Benoît Pellevoizin

bpellevoizin@coinshares.com