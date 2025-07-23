21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs in Europe

Societe Generale to act as market maker for 21Shares' Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs on key German and Eastern Europe fund platforms, expanding institutional access to crypto

Zurich, 23 July 2025 - 21Shares AG, one of the world's leading issuers of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs), is pleased to announce it has entered into an ETP market making fund platform agreement with Societe Generale, a leading institutional player in exchange traded products, to enhance liquidity across 21Shares ETPs on fund platforms for investors in Germany and Eastern Europe.

As part of the agreement, Societe Generale will support the trading of 21Shares' Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs (ABTC, CBTC, AETH, CETH) by providing over-the-counter liquidity on key fund platforms in Germany and Eastern Europe. These platforms, typically operated by major financial institutions, serve as critical infrastructure for institutional trading. By joining these platforms, where Societe Generale acts as a market maker, 21Shares' flagship crypto products will now be accessible to a wider base of professional investors, expanding institutional reach across Germany and Eastern Europe.

"We are thrilled to partner with Societe Generale, a major player in the European ETF space, as we continue to expand access to our ETPs," said Alistair Byas-Perry, Global Head of Capital Markets & EMEA Investment at 21Shares. "By bringing liquidity to our Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs, Societe Generale is helping us advance our mission to deliver the most efficient and trusted crypto investment solutions to the market."

"Societe Generale is excited to partner with 21Shares, a leading provider of cryptocurrency ETPs, to support the trading of their Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs on fund platforms. This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing innovative liquidity solutions and enhancing access to a wide range of ETFs and ETPs for our clients," said Martina Schroettle, Head of ETF Sales Trading UK at Societe Generale.

The partnership is expected to enhance liquidity, execution quality, and ease of access for German and Eastern European institutional investors navigating the digital asset market.

For more information on 21Shares' full product suite, visit www.21shares.com .

About 21Shares

21Shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suite of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21Shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialised research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21Shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com .

