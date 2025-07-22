Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A418RZ | ISIN: US40090E1064 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.07.25 | 21:33
44,900 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO CIBEST SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO CIBEST SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.07.2025 22:35 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bancolombia S.A. To Delist Notes From The New York Stock Exchange

MEDELLIN, Colombia, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bancolombia S.A. ("Bancolombia") announces today its intention to voluntarily delist its 4.875% Subordinated Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes") and 8.625% Subordinated Notes due 2034 (the "2034 Notes", and together with the 2027 Notes, the "Notes") from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"). Bancolombia currently anticipates that it will submit a listing application to the Singapore Exchange (the "SGX") to list the Notes on the SGX.

The decision to voluntarily delist the Notes from the NYSE and list the Notes on the SGX was made after careful consideration of the effects of being listed on each respective exchange by the board of directors of Bancolombia.

Bancolombia has notified the NYSE of its intention to voluntarily delist the Notes. Bancolombia currently anticipates that it will file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form 25, relating to the delisting and the deregistration of the Notes under Section 12(b) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), on or about August 1, 2025, with the delisting of the Notes expected to take effect 10 days thereafter. As a result, Bancolombia expects that the last trading day of the Notes on the NYSE will be on or about August 11, 2025. Following the delisting of the Notes, Bancolombia intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC to suspend Bancolombia's reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act. Trading of the Notes on the SGX is expected to commence on or about August 12, 2025.

The American Depositary Shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. ("Grupo Cibest"), Bancolombia's parent company, will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol "CIB", and as a result Grupo Cibest will continue to be required to file periodic reports under the Exchange Act.

Contacts






Mauricio Botero Wolff

Catalina Tobón Rivera




Strategy and Finance VP

IR Director




Tel: (57 604) 404 0858

Tel (57 601) 4885950





[email protected]



SOURCE Bancolombia S.A.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.