Samsung Biologics reports second quarter 2025 financial results

Recorded Q2'25 consolidated revenue of KRW 1,289.9 billion

Recorded Q2'25 consolidated operating profit of KRW 475.6 billion

Solid momentum sustained through capacity ramp-up and stable project execution

INCHEON, South Korea, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

"Our second quarter results demonstrate continued strong momentum across our business," said John Rim, CEO and President of Samsung Biologics. "With Plant 5 now fully operational, we are leveraging our manufacturing expertise and expanded capacity to deliver seamless, end-to-end CDMO services at scale. We have broadened our portfolio with advancements in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and the launch of research services, Samsung Organoids, further reinforcing our ability to offer a wider range of innovative solutions to clients. Additionally, we are redefining digitalization in biomanufacturing, harnessing advanced digital tools to deliver greater transparency, speed, and value-setting new standards in the industry. These strategic initiatives will continue to strengthen our ability to accelerate client pipelines, while fostering enduring partnerships grounded in quality and operational excellence."

SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Samsung Biologics posted consolidated revenue of KRW 1,289.9 billion and operating profit of KRW 475.6 billion in the second quarter of 2025. On a standalone basis, the company reported revenue of KRW 1,014.2 billion and operating profit of KRW 477.0 billion. The growth was buoyed by the full utilization of Plants 1 through 3 and the continued ramp-up of Plant 4.

In the first half of 2025, standalone revenue surpassed KRW 2 trillion, reflecting consistent momentum across all manufacturing plants. Sales contract volume in the first half reached USD 2.4 billion, bringing up the cumulative value to USD 18.7 billion.

[Consolidated Earnings, KRW billion]





Q2'25 Q2'24 YoY Change Revenue 1,289.9 1,156.9 133.0 Operating Profit 475.6 434.5 41.1 EBITDA 653.8 582.6 71.2

BUSINESS UPDATES

In April, Samsung Biologics added 180 kL of capacity with Plant 5 to better meet clients' manufacturing needs. The facility, equipped with advanced automation and digital systems, integrates best practices and features from existing plants to ensure consistent operations and the highest quality standards.

The company also broadened its service offering with the launch of research services, Samsung Organoids, which utilizes patient-derived organoids to support drug discovery and development. Samsung Organoids enables precision screening to predict patient-specific drug responses and provides clients with multi-modal insights to effectively support early-stage decision making.

In May, Samsung Biologics announced plans to spin off its wholly-owned subsidiary, Samsung Bioepis. Through the financial and legal separation, the company will focus on strengthening its core capabilities as a pure-play CDMO, enhancing customer satisfaction and proactively responding to the industry's greater demands to ultimately maximize corporate value and sustainable growth potential.

On the sustainability front, the company released its 2025 ESG report in June, outlining progress in areas including enhanced disclosure standards, an accelerated path to net-zero, and TNFD-aligned risk management. As part of its decarbonization efforts, Samsung Biologics achieved a 24% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in 2024 compared to the previous year and increased its renewable energy use to 29% of total electricity consumption. The company also signed an additional solar Power Purchase Agreement to further support its energy transition. Beyond operations, Samsung Biologics is actively engaged in collaborative efforts through the Sustainable Market Initiative to decarbonize healthcare supply chains and promote global environmental responsibility.

About Samsung Biologics

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end integrated services that range from late discovery to commercial manufacturing.

With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 784 kL across five plants, Samsung Biologics leverages cutting-edge technologies and expertise to advance diverse modalities, including multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA therapeutics.

Samsung Biologics operates a global network with facilities and offices in Korea, the U.S., and Japan. Samsung Biologics America supports clients based in the U.S. and Europe, while its Tokyo sales office serves the APAC region.

Samsung Biologics continues to invest in new capabilities to maximize operational and quality excellence, ensuring flexibility and agility for clients. The company is committed to the on-time, in-full delivery of safe, high-quality products, as well as making sustainable business decisions for the betterment of society and global health.

For more information, please visit https://samsungbiologics.com/.

