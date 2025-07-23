Rockwell Automation: Industry leaders define the digital technologies and strategies driving business-critical outcomes

Executive-interview video series from Rockwell Automation highlights how data-driven operations help grow capabilities, boost resilience and empower people

ROME, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that it has significantly extended its popular ROKStudios video series with new insightful content.

Compelling viewing for industrial executives, the latest season includes interviews with a variety of business owners, CEOs, CTOs and senior executives, who share insights into how they and their companies are harnessing the power of digital technologies.

"Digitalization is now a business imperative if you want to succeed in a modern industrial environment," explains Jan Van Den Bossche, regional vice president, technology & domain expertise, EMEA, Rockwell Automation. "There are now very few barriers to digital transformation, and the benefits - even in the short term - can be immense, as illustrated by the examples in these interviews. I urge people to watch the new series, as they will find commonality with their own business pressures, operational goals and financial outcomes."

Videos in the new season include:

Cristiana DiChio and Marcello Ciancio from Tetra Pak in separate interviews discuss digitally driven strategic thinking, and how their company is harnessing the power of AI to boost the resilience of its supply chains and to define its cybersecurity posture - both of which have been heavily supported through a collaboration with Rockwell Automation.





Martina Stefanon, from IMA Digital and Simone Capponcelli from IMA E-Commerce, also in separate interviews, walk viewers through AI-powered services and modular automation, respectively, and how the IMA Group is using smart machines, operational data and analytics to foster constant performance improvements and create competitive advantages.





Daniele Tocco, site director at Fluorsid, explains how his company has harnessed advanced process control to overcome raw material variability, which not only reduces consumption, but also underpins a new, lower-carbon approach to its operations.





Graham Jennings, digital solutions director at inControl Systems explains how people and technology must work together to create a strong foundation for Industry 4.0 aspirations, suggesting that partnerships and culture turn control into a competitive edge.





Paolo Panada, co-owner and CEO of HS Automation explains why automation should complement, not replace, human ingenuity, and how people and machines can work together, even in tough times, to innovate and extract mutual operational value.





Kenneth Sjo Samuelsen, CTO/technical director at Mongstad Tavleteknikk discusses the challenges faced when addressing modern cyber legislation with legacy technologies. He explains how life-extension projects that prioritize digital workflows can deliver a new lease of life while setting the stage for future autonomous operations.

Recorded at Rockwell's recent ROKLive EMEA event in Rome, the new videos - alongside others featuring executives and domain specialists from Rockwell Automation - join more than 100 previous recordings at the ROKStudios portal.

