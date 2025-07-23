

TOKYO, July 23, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation (herein after "Sharp") will exhibit at the 2nd SPEXA - International Space Business Expo, held at Tokyo Big Sight (Koto-ku, Tokyo) from Wednesday, July 30 to Friday, August 1. Sharp will showcase a LEO satellite communication terminal under development, leveraging its expertise in compact, lightweight design and communication technologies from smartphone development, along with supporting applications and field trial initiatives.- Main Exhibits*LEO Satellite Communication Terminal (Reference Exhibit)Sharp will exhibit the terminal and introduce potential use cases such as real-time data transmission, location sharing, and remote control in areas with limited cellular connectivity, including maritime and mountainous regions. The terminal is also proposed as a solution for business continuity plan (BCP) during disasters. A conceptual ultra-compact model, designed for drone integration, will be presented as part of Sharp's efforts toward next-generation field solutions.*Satellite Operation Application (Reference Exhibit)A dedicated application supports the efficient operation and management of the LEO satellite communication terminal. It allows users to monitor terminal status, nearby obstacles, and satellite positioning. In case of a malfunction, the app provides troubleshooting guidance, streamlining maintenance tasks.*Field TrialsSharp will present field trials conducted using the compact and lightweight LEO satellite communication terminal, installed on vessels and vehicles. Through these tests, Sharp is accelerating development to ensure stable communication under various conditions by evaluating practical performance and identifying technical challenges.*1 A user terminal integrating a LEO satellite communication antenna and modem functions. LEO stands for Low Earth Orbit.- Exhibition LocationTokyo Big Sight, South Exhibition Hall - Satellite Data & Space Utilization Area, Booth No.S6-34*2 A method that enhances system reliability by duplicating the system and keeping one in standby. In the field of communications, it refers to a system that enables bidirectional communication.*3 A type of bidirectional communication in which transmission and reception are performed alternately.*4 The LEO satellite communication terminal supports dual carrier operation.This development has been funded by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) (JP012368G50501).Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.