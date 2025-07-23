

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday after three days of losses. Brent crude futures for September delivery were little changed at $68.57 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures for September delivery were steady at $65.29.



Amid an otherwise tense global environment, the announcement of U.S. trade deals with Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia has provided a degree of relief to investors.



Also, the prospects of an EU-U.S. trade agreement improved after U.S. President Donald Trump said that EU representatives would come for trade negotiations on Wednesday.



'We have Europe coming in tomorrow, and the next day, we have some other ones coming in,' Trump said late on Tuesday, without specifying details.



Meanwhile, investors now await official inventory data after the American Petroleum Institute reported a surprising drop of 577,000 barrels in U.S. crude inventories for the week ended July 18.



The prospect of new U.S. sanctions on Russian oil also helped oil prices stabilize after recent string of losses.



Elsewhere, Iran held talks with Russia and China on its nuclear program and Western sanctions ahead of scheduled negotiations with European countries in Istanbul, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported.



