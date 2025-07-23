Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025
WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35
Tradegate
23.07.25 | 11:22
0,350 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
23.07.2025 11:54 Uhr
Xinhuanet: GAC Group Named Official Vehicle Partner at 7th BRICS Media & Think Tank Forum

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th BRICS Media and Think Tank Forum, co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), was held in Rio de Janeiro on July 16. GAC Group, a leading Chinese automaker, served as the official vehicle partner of the event, providing transportation support and showcasing its latest models on site.

GAC Group's vehicle on display at the forum on July 16.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736684/image_5004149_11203483.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-group-named-official-vehicle-partner-at-7th-brics-media--think-tank-forum-302511854.html

