0.50 % Copper Equivalent over 644 metres from surface in NAK25-41, including 387 m at 0.61 % Copper Equivalent

0.57 % Copper Equivalent over 207 metres from surface in NAK25-42

0.35% Copper Equivalent over 182 metres from near surface in NAK25-39

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the first four drill holes of its 2025 exploration campaign at its 100% owned NAK copper-gold project. The results demonstrate broad, high-grade intercepts that expand the near surface South Zone both southward and westward, reinforcing the strength and scale of the north-south mineralized trend.

The South Zone is particularly significant due to its strong grades starting at surface, a rare feature in large-scale porphyry systems. This makes the South Zone a cornerstone from which to build an emerging resource upon and sets NAK apart from other exploration-stage copper-gold projects.

Drill hole NAK25-41, collared 100 metres south of the historically defined South Zone, returned 387 metres of 0.61% copper equivalent (CuEq) within a broader interval of 644 metres grading 0.50% CuEq from surface. This intercept significantly expands the known footprint of near-surface mineralization.

The South Zone, previously interpreted to be constrained to the south by hole NAK23-15, has now been geologically reinterpreted as open across a wide area southward, presenting a major opportunity for further growth. The Company plans to follow up these promising results with continued step-out drilling to the south and southeast along the mineralized trend.

The additional holes released today further define and expand the South Zone:

NAK25-42 confirms the continuity between the high-grade near-surface mineralization and deeper mineralization encountered in previous holes (NAK23-17 and NAK24-31).

NAK25-40 and NAK25-41 extends the South Zone even farther south than previously known, supporting a growing mineralized footprint.

NAK25-39 is particularly noteworthy for extending shallow mineralization more than 100 metres to the west, opening new potential along the western flank of the South Zone and adding significant near-surface tonnage.

"The South Zone is a high-grade, near-surface discovery that we've been focused on expanding since we began drilling at NAK in 2022. With these latest results, it's possible the South Zone could stand alone as a near-term development opportunity-one that could enable rapid capital payback and unlock the potential for a much larger mining operation across the broader property. Through our offseason technical work and recent drilling, we've now outlined a nearly two-kilometer-long mineralized corridor west of the historical Babine porphyry stock, which on its own may support a viable mining scenario. That's an exciting prospect. And we're just getting started-we're about to launch the helicopter-supported phase of our 2025 drill campaign, targeting high-potential zones elsewhere on the property, including the historically outlined but underexplored porphyry stock that lies at the heart of the NAK system," stated CEO Anthony Moreau.

NAK25-41 Assay Results (Table 1) and Details*

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Mo ppm Cu Eq % NAK25-41 16.6 661.0 644.4 0.22% 0.21 1.6 158 0.50% Including















NAK25-41 225.6 613.0 387.4 0.28% 0.23 1.0 221 0.61% Including















NAK25-41 299.8 504.0 204.2 0.35% 0.31 1.3 288 0.79% Including















NAK25-41 393.5 504.0 110.5 0.42% 0.38 1.4 264 0.89% Cross Section, NAK25-41 * Copper Equivalent (CuEq) shown in Tables for drill intercepts are calculated on the basis of US$ 3.75/lb for Cu, US$ 1,900/oz for Au, US$ 25/oz for Ag and US$ 25/lb for Mo, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals (since it's unclear what metals will be the principal products, assuming different recoveries is premature at this stage). The formula is: CuEq. = Cu % + (Au grade in g/t x (Au recovery / Cu recovery) x [Au price ÷ 31] / [Cu price x 2200]) + (Ag grade in g/t x (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) x [Ag price ÷ 31] / [Cu price x 2200] + (Mo grade in % x (Mo recovery / Cu recovery) x [Mo price x 2200] / [Cu price x 2200]). The assays have not been capped.

NAK25-41 was collared approximately 100 m south of the historical South zone and 100 m east of NAK23-15, the southernmost hole drilled by the Company along the main mineralized trend on the property, west of the Babine porphyry stock (the Main zone). NAK25-41 was drilled on a western azimuth further validating the Company's geological modeling by intersecting a moderately east-northeast dipping stratigraphic succession which includes an upper and generally fine-grained package of sedimentary rocks, underlain successively by well-mineralized pebble to cobble conglomerate and a lower package of locally concretion-bearing sandstones and siltstones. As is commonly the case at NAK, intermittent near-surface vein-associated chalcopyrite mineralization increases in tenor with depth through the presence of more consistent disseminations, more abundant veins, and the addition of subordinate bornite/molybdenite mineralization at moderate depths. This increase in tenor also broadly correlates with a down-hole change in the host rocks, from finer-grained sedimentary rocks to conglomerate. In NAK25-41, what is perhaps most encouraging is that mineralization remained strong across the transition at depth from the conglomerate into the lower sedimentary sequence, down to a depth of over 600 meters, where pyrite becomes the most abundant sulphide species.

NAK25-42 Assay Results (Table 2) and Details *

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Mo ppm Cu Eq % NAK25-42 35 242 207 0.11 0.55 0.7 68 0.57 within















NAK25-42 28 515 487 0.10 0.29 0.5 49 0.35 Cross Section, NAK25-42

NAK25-42 was collared approximately 100 m east of NAK24-31 and drilled to the east. The drill hole was designed to test for continuity of grade between the relatively gold-rich historical South zone and the copper-gold rich mineralization intersected at moderate depths to the west, in drill holes NAK23-17 and NAK24-31. NAK25-42 collared into the upper fine-grained sedimentary sequence before intersecting variably altered and very well mineralized intrusive rocks between 90 and 225 m downhole. The host intrusive rocks in this well-mineralized interval are cut by common narrow chalcopyrite and bornite-bearing stringer-style veinlets and fractures that also characterize much of the gold-rich South zone. Mineralization in this hole remained strong downhole beyond the intrusion until a depth of approximately 250 m, where it gradually weakened in a variably altered but consistently mineralized conglomerate to the end of the hole.

NAK25-39 Assay Results (Table 2) and Details *

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Mo ppm Cu Eq % NAK25-39 83.5 265.7 182.2 0.18 0.10 0.8 120 0.35 within















NAK25-39 32 602 570 0.11 0.07 0.8 69 0.22 Cross Section, NAK25-39

NAK25-39 was collared from the same pad as NAK24-31, but drilled to the west, in the opposite direction to -31. It was designed to test the area west of the Main zone and represents the Company's westernmost test of the zone. As expected, the best mineralization intersected in NAK24-39 was near the top of the hole, where moderately strongly disseminated chalcopyrite, along with local anhydrite-molybdenite veins, occur between 70 and 270 m downhole. The mineralization was hosted largely by conglomerate, and the tenor decreases somewhat as pyrite becomes more prevalent westerly and to depth. Still farther west and deeper, local meter-scale zones of strong chalcopyrite mineralization are present, but pyrite and pyrrhotite, along with total sulphides, increase in abundance, which is consistent with the well-defined induced polarization chargeability anomaly present at NAK. Despite not intersecting higher grades downhole, NAK25-39 was successful in extending strong grades at shallow depths for over 100 m to the west of NAK23-17.

NAK25-40 Assay Results (Table 2) and Details *

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Mo ppm Cu Eq % NAK24-40 13.3 212.5 199.2 0.14 0.21 1.3 70 0.36 within















NAK24-40 13.3 422 408.7 0.09 0.13 0.7 51 0.23 Cross Section, NAK25-40

NAK25-40 was collared from the same location as NAK25-41, but drilled to the north, targeting the historically defined South zone in a previously untested area. The hole collared into weakly mineralized dykes which intruding well-mineralized fine-grained sedimentary rocks that host veins and fracture coatings of chalcopyrite and bornite. Mineralization remained strong down to a depth of 210 m, where rocks of the historical Babine porphyry stock yield somewhat lower grades from more sparsely distributed bornite-chalcopyrite-bearing veins and fracture coatings. NAK25-40 was successful in confirming the presence of near-surface South zone mineralization at least 50m farther south than was previously known. The zone remains open to the southeast.

Collar details for holes drilled in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 drill program (table 6):

Hole UTM_Grid UTM_East UTM_North Azimuth Dip TD News Release NAK22-01 NAD83_Z9 675281 6129359 n/a -90 881 07-Nov-22 NAK22-02 NAD83_Z9 675281 6129359 340 -70 984 05-Dec-22 NAK22-03 NAD83_Z9 675201 6129658 n/a -90 941 25-Jan-23 NAK22-04 NAD83_Z9 675181 6129862 n/a -90 548 25-Jan-23 NAK22-05 NAD83_Z9 675105 6130067 n/a -90 824 02-Mar-23 NAK22-06 NAD83_Z9 675376 6129782 260 -77 920 02-Mar-23 NAK22-07 NAD83_Z9 675181 6129862 170 -81 874 02-Mar-23 NAK23-08 NAD83_Z9 675341 6129341 270 -60 881 09-Aug-23 NAK23-09 NAD83_Z9 675990 6129284 20 -65 837 14-Sep-23 NAK23-10 NAD83_Z9 675357 6129415 270 -60 855 19-Sep-23 NAK23-11 NAD83_Z9 675215 6129340 270 -60 836 19-Sep-23 NAK23-12 NAD83_Z9 674999 6129846 80 -70 929 12-Oct-23 NAK23-13 NAD83_Z9 675205 6129773 270 -60 620 08-Jan-24 NAK23-14 NAD83_Z9 675260 6129934 260 -70 749 08-Jan-24 NAK23-15 NAD83_Z9 675211 6129232 270 -60 617 08-Jan-24 NAK23-16 NAD83_Z9 675166 6129479 265 -65 743 08-Jan-24 NAK23-17 NAD83_Z9 674969 6129377 105 -73 810 08-Jan-24 NAK24-18 NAD83_Z9 674961 6129472 90 -77 914 20-Aug-24 NAK24-19 NAD83_Z9 675219 6129388 120 -55 951 20-Aug-24 NAK24-20 NAD83_Z9 674946 6129573 90 -72 933 20-Aug-24 NAK24-21 NAD83_Z9 675264 6129415 n/a -90 419 20-Aug-24 NAK23-22 NAD83_Z9 674927 6129673 84 -71 943 21-Oct-24 NAK24-23 NAD83_Z9 675264 6129415 340 -70 526 20-Aug-24 NAK24-24 NAD83_Z9 675264 6129415 340 -55 950 21-Oct-24 NAK24-25 NAD83_Z9 674930 6129766 86 -74 923 21-Oct-24 NAK24-26 NAD83_Z9 675264 6129415 300 -60 586 21-Oct-24 NAK24-27 NAD83_Z9 674898 6129857 90 -70 977 03-Dec-24 NAK24-28 NAD83_Z9 675357 6129415 115 -55 632 21-Oct-24 NAK24-29 NAD83_Z9 675063 6129485 88 -70 599 03-Dec-24 NAK24-30 NAD83_Z9 675021 6129939 88 -72 899 03-Dec-24 NAK24-31 NAD83_Z9 675063 6129352 75 -78 494 14-Jan-25 NAK24-32 NAD83_Z9 675049 6129581 88 -70 605 18-Dec-24 NAK24-33 NAD83_Z9 675044 6130018 88 -70 962 18-Dec-24 NAK24-34 NAD83_Z9 675031 6129671 87 -70 669 18-Dec-24 NAK24-35 NAD83_Z9 675105 6130067 43 -65 922 14-Jan-25 NAK24-36 NAD83_Z9 675509 6129440 115 -55 641 14-Jan-25 NAK24-37 NAD83_Z9 675105 6130067 75 -55 842 14-Jan-25 NAK24-38 NAD83_Z9 675181 6129862 0 -55 890 14-Jan-25 NAK25-39 NAD83_Z9 675063 6129352 270 -60 656 This Release NAK25-40 NAD83_Z9 675298 6129237 0 -55 422 This Release NAK25-41 NAD83_Z9 675298 6129237 270 -60 722 This Release NAK25-42 NAD83_Z9 675162 6129340 90 -65 515 This Release NAK25-43 NAD83_Z9 675303 6130227 250 -60 854 Pending NAK25-44 NAD83_Z9 675455 6129297 210 -60 815 Pending NAK25-45 NAD83_Z9 675303 6130227 300 -60 911 Pending NAK25-46 NAD83_Z9 675455 6129297 260 -60 876 Pending NAK25-47 NAD83_Z9 675207 6130137 43 -60 764 Pending NAK25-48 NAD83_Z9 675509 6129440 210 -60 TBD In Progress NAK25-49 NAD83_Z9 675290 6129139 270 -60 TBD In progress

QA/QC and Sampling Protocol

Sampling at NAK follows a rigorous methodology and internal QA/QC protocol. Drill core is halved on site, and samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry in Langley, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. ALS is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for assays. All analytical methods include quality control standards inserted at set frequencies. The entire sample interval is crushed and homogenized, and 250 g of the homogenized sample is pulped. All samples were analyzed for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum and a suite of 45 other major and trace elements. Analysis for gold is by fire assay fusion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) on 30 g of pulp. Analysis for silver, copper, and molybdenum and all other major and trace elements are analyzed by four-acid digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

Internal QA/QC protocols dictate that individual core samples are no less than 70 cm and no greater than 3 m in length. To control standard, blank, and duplicate sample frequency, and to better constrain pass/fail re-analysis intervals, samples are submitted to the lab in 50 sample batches. Within each 50-sample batch, there is one gold-copper standard and two coarse reject duplicates, inserted at regular intervals, and two blank samples, inserted sequentially following well-mineralized samples where possible, for a total of 10% QA/QC samples. All gold and copper standard analyses from the 2024 program passed within 2 standard deviations of expected values. Where duplicate values differed significantly, the lower values from the resulting re-analyses were used.

About American Eagle's NAK Project

The NAK Project lies within the Babine copper-gold porphyry district of central British Columbia. It has excellent infrastructure through all-season roads and is close to the towns of Smithers, Houston, and Burns Lake, B.C., which lie along a major rail line and Provincial Highway 16. Historical drilling and geophysical, geological, and geochemical work at NAK, which began in the 1960's, tested only to shallow depths. Still, the work revealed a very large near-surface copper-gold system that measures over 1.5 km x 1.5 km. Drilling completed by American Eagle in 2022, 2023, and 2024 returned significant intervals of high-grade copper-gold mineralization that reached beyond and much deeper than the historical drilling, indicating that zones of near-surface and deeper mineralization, locally with considerably higher grades, exist within the broader NAK property mineralizing system.

For the latest videos from American Eagle, Ore Group, and all things mining, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: youtube.com/@theoregroup

About American Eagle Gold Corp.



American Eagle is dedicated to advancing its NAK copper-gold porphyry project in west-central British Columbia, Canada. The Company benefits from over $36 million in cash, bolstered by two strategic investors formed in the past two years with Teck Resources and South32. With substantial financial and technical resources, American Eagle Gold is well-positioned to drill, de-risk, and define the full potential of the NAK Copper-Gold porphyry project.

Anthony Moreau, Chief Executive Officer

Q.P. Statement

Mark Bradley, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., a Certified Professional Geologist and 'qualified person' for the purposes of Canada's National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: including statements relating to the use of proceeds of the Offering, the tax treatment of the Charity FT Shares, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals in connection with the Offering, the 2025 drill program or its anticipated results at the Company's NAK project, the ability of the Company to make the Qualifying Expenditures as anticipated by management, and other matters ancillary or incidental to the foregoing. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results might differ materially from those suggested in forward-looking statements. American Eagle Gold Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to American Eagle Gold Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by American Eagle Gold Corp. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under American Eagle Gold Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

