The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 11.12.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 11.12.2025Aktien1 AU0000410128 Ariana Resources PLC2 CA08466V1013 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. CDR3 JP3515400004 Central Automotive Products Ltd.4 JP3169600008 ENDO Lighting Corp.5 JP3166950000 F-Tech Inc.6 LU2605908552 Luxempart S.A.7 GB00BMDQ2T15 Roquefort Therapeutics PLC8 LU0092047413 Socfinasia S.A.9 LU0056569402 Societe Financiere Luxembourgeoise S.A.10 CA02553R1073 American Eagle Gold Corp.11 CA1363694029 Canadian Metals Inc.12 AU0000070419 Castile Resources Ltd.13 CA1715521029 Churchill Resources Inc.14 AU0000432239 Epiminder Ltd.15 CA59511H1001 Micron Technology Inc. CDR16 AU000000PEC9 Perpetual Resources Ltd.17 CA76721A1131 Rio Silver Inc.18 CA80600A1030 Scandium Canada Ltd.19 AU0000104069 Siren Gold Ltd.20 CA68387G2036 Optegra Ventures Inc.21 AU0000442865 Pure One Corporation Ltd.22 AU0000442931 Xpedra Resources Ltd.Anleihen/ETF1 AU3CB0307635 Aurizon Network Pty Ltd.2 XS1869582335 Commerzbank AG3 AU3CB0311843 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg4 AU3CB0319200 NBN Co Ltd.5 AU3CB0320372 Scentre Management Ltd.6 AU3CB0322196 Transurban Queensland Finance Pty Ltd.7 AU3CB0312833 Transurban Queensland Finance Pty Ltd.8 XS3250465385 United Group B.V.9 AU3CB0315976 Woolworths Group Ltd.10 DE000A4DFED9 Consilium Project Finance GmbH11 US008252AS71 Affiliated Managers Group Inc.12 XS3226566456 Caixabank S.A.13 XS3033798789 Goldman Sachs Finance Corp. International Ltd.14 DE000HEL0P50 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale15 DE000HEL0P27 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale16 DE000HEL0P19 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale17 DE000HEL0P43 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale18 US91282CPP04 United States of America19 IE000SOORXS0 Vanguard EUR Cash UCITS ETF - EUR Acc20 IE000AFVKJZ0 Vanguard EUR Cash UCITS ETF - EUR Dist