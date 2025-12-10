Das Instrument LFY0 AU0000327504 THUNDERBIRD RESOURCES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.12.2025

The instrument LFY0 AU0000327504 THUNDERBIRD RESOURCES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 11.12.2025



Das Instrument 7NL AU0000138190 PURE HYDROGEN CORP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.12.2025

The instrument 7NL AU0000138190 PURE HYDROGEN CORP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 11.12.2025



Das Instrument 087 GB00BD7XPJ64 NEWRIVER REIT LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.12.2025

The instrument 087 GB00BD7XPJ64 NEWRIVER REIT LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 11.12.2025





