

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $797 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $324 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.127 billion or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 22.8% to $5.061 billion from $4.120 billion last year.



Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $797 Mln. vs. $324 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $5.061 Bln vs. $4.120 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 to $0.72 Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 to $2.99



