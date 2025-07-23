

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $492 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $1.28 billion, or $4.65 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $9.11 billion from $8.20 billion last year.



GE Vernova Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $492 Mln. vs. $1.28 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $4.65 last year. -Revenue: $9.11 Bln vs. $8.20 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $36 - $37B



