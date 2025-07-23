

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $4.464 billion, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $3.546 billion, or $0.49 per share, last year.



Excluding items, AT&T Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.54 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $30.847 billion from $29.797 billion last year.



AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $4.464 Bln. vs. $3.546 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $30.847 Bln vs. $29.797 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.97 to $2.07



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News