

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hasbro Inc. (HAS):



Earnings: -$855.8 million in Q2 vs. $138.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$6.10 in Q2 vs. $0.99 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $183.9 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.77 per share Revenue: $980.8 million in Q2 vs. $995.3 million in the same period last year.



