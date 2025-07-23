

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennox International Inc (LII) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $277.6 million, or $7.82 per share. This compares with $245.9 million, or $6.87 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Lennox International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $277.6 million or $7.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $1.500 billion from $1.451 billion last year.



Lennox International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



