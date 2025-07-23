

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.012 billion, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $872.1 million, or $2.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.065 billion or $2.96 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $1.692 billion from $1.532 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.012 Bln. vs. $872.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.81 vs. $2.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.692 Bln vs. $1.532 Bln last year.



