

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note even as market leader Bitcoin disappointed with an overnight decline. Cryptocurrencies failed to surge in tandem with the risk-on sentiment triggered by the trade deal between the U.S. and Japan. Outflows from Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. also dampened market sentiment. Excitement about a firm legislative framework for cryptocurrencies in the U.S. however limited losses.



Overall crypto market capitalization has decreased 0.33 percent in the past 24 hours. It is currently at $3.9 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has decreased more than 15 percent overnight to $187 billion.



Despite the muted overnight performance, Bitcoin's crypto market dominance stands at 60.2 percent versus 59.7 percent a day earlier. Ethereum now commands 11.3 percent of the overall crypto market versus 11.6 percent a day earlier. The market share of the residual altcoins is currently at 28.5 percent. It was 28.7 percent a day earlier.



Bitcoin slipped 0.46 percent overnight to trade at $117.983.75. It is currently trading 4 percent below the all-time-high of $123,091.61 recorded on July 14. The original cryptocurrency traded between $120,269.97 and $117,713.72 during the past 24 hours. The leading cryptocurrency is trading with losses of 1 percent over the 7-day horizon and gains of 16.3 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains are at 26.3 percent.



Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed outflows of $68 million on Tuesday versus outflows of $131 million on Monday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) topped with outflows of $42 million. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) recorded nil inflows on Tuesday and Monday.



Ethereum lost 0.63 percent overnight to trade at $3,649. Ether has added 15.6 percent in the past week. Gains in 2025 are a little over 9.5 percent. Ether's current trading price is 25 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $3,765 and $3,632.



Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed inflows of $534 million on Tuesday versus inflows of $297 million a day earlier. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with inflows of $426 million.



3rd ranked XRP declined 1.3 percent overnight to trade at $3.43, around 11 percent below the all-time high. 5th ranked BNB jumped 4.3 percent overnight lifting weekly gains to 14 percent. Gains exceed 27 percent over the 30-day period and close to 13 percent over the year-to-date period. The cryptocurrency touched a fresh all-time-high of $804.17 earlier in the trade before retreating to its current level of $791.09.



The price of 6th ranked Solana dropped 0.70 percent overnight to $196.48. 8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading with losses of 4.1 percent on an overnight basis which is the highest among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. The meme coin is however holding on to gains of close to 27 percent over the past week and around 67 percent over the past 30 days. Nevertheless, on a year-to-date basis, DOGE is the only cryptocurrency among the top 10 to trade in the red. At its current trading price of $0.2547, DOGE has slipped 19.3 percent till date in 2025.



9th ranked Cardano also slipped 1.8 percent overnight to trade at $0.8572. 10th ranked TRON gained 0.54 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3151.



57th ranked Flare (FLR) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of 28.4 percent. 43rd ranked Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) followed with gains of 18.3 percent.



38th ranked Ethena (ENA) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 7.1 percent. 89th ranked Conflux (CFX) followed with losses of 6.2 percent.



