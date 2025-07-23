

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennox (LII) said the company now expects fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS in a range of $23.25 - $24.25, revised from prior guidance range of $22.25 - $23.50. The company now expects revenue growth of 3%.



Second quarter net income was $278 million, or $7.82 per share, compared to $246 million, or $6.87 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income was $278 million, or $7.82 per share, compared to $244 million, or $6.83 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $6.87, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue was $1.5 billion, up 3% driven by favorable mix and price benefits.



Shares of Lennox are up 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.



