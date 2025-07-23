Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - AVANTI GOLD CORP. (CSE: AGC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Martin Pawlitschek as a Director of the Board of the Company. Martin is a geologist and mining executive with over 30 years of international experience in mineral exploration, resource development and mining investment with significant experience in the mining sector in Africa and brings a wealth of experience that will help propel the growth of the Company.

"We are delighted to welcome Martin to the Board of Avanti. Martin brings with him invaluable experience and knowledge of the African mining industry and will make a significant contribution to the company's trajectory," said Sir Sam Jonah, Chairman of the Board of Avanti Gold.

About Martin Pawlitschek

Mr. Pawlitschek, has extensive experience in the mining sector, particularly in Africa including in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Sanu Gold Corp. (CSE: SANU), an exploration company focused on gold assets in Guinea, West Africa, with the largest shareholders including Montage Gold (TSX: MAU), Lundin Family, and Anglogold Ashanti PLC (NYSE: AU). Martin has significant experience in Africa, including early-stage exploration programs that led to the discovery of the Sabodala Gold Mine in Senegal. He also served as Exploration Manager in the Democratic Republic of Congo, overseeing a very large kimberlite and base metal exploration programs, covering vast tenement holdings on the Kasai Carton.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Pawlitschek held senior roles with BHP Billiton, focused on gold, copper, and diamond exploration across Australia, Southeast Asia, and Africa. He has also worked extensively in Australia's Yilgarn and Victorian gold belts in both exploration and underground mine geology roles. From 2014 to 2022, Mr. Pawlitschek served as Senior Vice President, Geology at Appian Capital Advisory LLP, a London-based mining private equity firm with over US$2 billion in assets under management at the time. In this role, he led geological due diligence, technical assessments, and exploration oversight on investments in gold, base metals, and critical minerals globally, including several projects with successful exits.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours, First Class) in Applied Geology from the University of Technology Sydney and a Master's in Petroleum Engineering from the University of New South Wales. Mr. Pawlitschek is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG).

Colin Porter

Colin Porter will be stepping down as a Director of the Company but will continue in his role as Vice President, Exploration. He will lead all of Avanti's exploration programs, including further work on the Misisi Project.

"The Board thanks Colin for his valuable contributions as a Director and looks forward to supporting him in his ongoing role as we continue to advance the Misisi Project," said Sir Sam Jonah.

About Avanti Gold Corp.

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential projects in Africa. The Company's flagship asset, the Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, hosts the Akyanga gold deposit, which contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 44.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.37 g/t gold, totaling 3.1 million ounces of gold. The Misisi Project covers three contiguous 30-year mining leases totaling 133 km² along the Kibara Gold Belt, a 55-kilometre-long gold-bearing trend in a prolific metallogenic province.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

AVANTI GOLD CORP.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, opinions and estimates of the date such statements are made based on information available to them at that time. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of directors. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; other risks of the mining industry and the risks described in the annual financial form of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company notes that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259707

SOURCE: Avanti Gold Corp.