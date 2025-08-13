Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - AVANTI GOLD CORP. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X37) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed David Renner as a Director of the Board of the Company. David holds an MSc in Geotechnical Engineering, a mining executive with over 30 years of international experience in the mining sector including operations leadership, management and project development for major multinational mining companies as well as junior mining companies. David has significant experience and a proven track record in strategy formulation and execution, corporate governance and ESG integration and significant experience in several geographical locations within Africa.

"We are delighted to welcome David to the Board of Avanti. David brings with him invaluable experience and knowledge of the African mining industry especially in management of large scale mine development and production and will make a significant contribution to the company's future growth," said Sir Sam Jonah, Chairman of the Board of Avanti Gold.

About David Renner

Mr. Renner has extensive experience in the mining sector, particularly in Africa including Ghana, Mali and Tanzania where he was the project manager of the large scale Geita gold project of Ashanti Goldfields. Earlier in his career, David held senior executive roles with Ashanti Goldfields Ltd including Managing Director of the AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine in Ghana and Managing Director of Semos, Sadiola and Yatela Gold Mines in Mali.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Civil Engineering from the University of Science & Technology , Kumasi, Ghana, a Master's in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne and an MBA for the University of the Witwatersrand, Republic of South Africa. Mr. Renner is a member of the Ghana Institution of Engineers.

About Avanti Gold Corp.

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential projects in Africa. The Company's flagship asset, the Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, hosts the Akyanga gold deposit, which contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 44.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.37 g/t gold, totaling 3.1 million ounces of gold. The Misisi Project covers three contiguous 30-year mining leases totaling 133 km² along the Kibara Gold Belt, a 55-kilometre-long gold-bearing trend in a prolific metallogenic province.

Qualified Person

Ephraim Masibhera, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Historical information presented herein should not be relied upon as it has not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

AVANTI GOLD CORP.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These risk and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Avanti's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262298

SOURCE: Avanti Gold Corp.