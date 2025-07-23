

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has withdrawn from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO.



The State Department said the U.S. Government has informed UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay of its decision to withdraw from the UN cultural agency saying that the continued involvement in UNESCO is not in the national interest of the United States.



It alleged that UNESCO works to advance divisive social and cultural causes and maintains an outsized focus on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, a globalist, ideological agenda for international development at odds with the America First foreign policy.



'UNESCO's decision to admit the 'State of Palestine' as a Member State is highly problematic, contrary to U.S. policy, and contributed to the proliferation of anti-Israel rhetoric within the organization', it noted.



State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said continued U.S. participation in international organizations will focus on advancing American interests with clarity and conviction.



U.S. withdrawal will take effect on December 31, 2026. The United States will remain a full member of UNESCO until that time.



During the first term of President Donald Trump, the U.S. had withdrawn from UNESCO in 2017, but rejoined when Joe Bien succeeded him.



UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay deeply regretted Trump's decision.



'This decision contradicts the fundamental principles of multilateralism, and may affect first and foremost our many partners in the United States of America- communities seeking site inscription on the World Heritage List, Creative City status, and University Chairs,' he said in a statement.



He noted that while the U.S. contribution has decreased to 8 percent of UNESCO'S total budget, the Organization is better protected in financial terms, with the steady support of a large number of Member States and private contributors.



Azoulay said UNESCO will continue to work hand in hand with all of ITS American partners in the private sector, academia and non-profit organizations, and will pursue political dialogue with the U.S. administration and Congress.



