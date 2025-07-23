Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a pioneer in adopting Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset and a leading provider of cellular IoT semiconductor solutions, announces today the launch of Iris, a cutting-edge line of RF Integrated Transceivers for Software Defined Radio (SDR) applications. Purpose-built for mission-critical applications in defence, aerospace, drones, vehicle-to-everything (V2X), routers and other 5G systems, Iris sets a new standard in RF performance, flexibility, and reliability.

The Iris product line comes from Sequans' strategic acquisition of ACP in early 2025. ACP, a recognized leader in RF semiconductor innovation, has shipped millions of RF transceivers powering advanced applications such as 5G small cells, drones, and V2X systems. This acquisition combines Sequans' leadership in IoT with ACP's deep RF expertise to deliver next-generation RF for SDR solutions.

Introducing the Iris SQN9506, Flagship of the Sequans Iris Family

The Iris SQN9506 is a wideband RF transceiver uniquely designed for high-performance, robust, multi-channel communication in a compact, power-efficient form factor. Key features include:

Ultra-wide frequency range: 220 MHz to 7.125 GHz with 200 MHz instantaneous bandwidth

High channel density: 20 Rx and 4 Tx, supporting up to 4x4 MIMO

Advanced RF architecture: 10 RF synthesizers for concurrent scanning and observation

Robust anti-jamming capabilities: Unlimited frequency hopping with ultra-fast switching

Versatile interfaces: Supports DigRF v4.0 and JESD204C

Low power consumption: Sleep: 0.2 mA, Standby: 3 mA, Idle: 8 mA

Compact footprint: 8.4 mm x 4.8 mm x 1 mm in a 178-pin BGA package

Seamless integration: Easily interfaces with any FPGA processor

"With Iris, Sequans is redefining what's possible in Software Defined Radio technology - delivering unmatched performance, integration, and adaptability for the most demanding RF applications," said Georges Karam, CEO and President of Sequans. "The Iris line addresses previously unmet needs in mission-critical SDR applications. We are thrilled to integrate ACP's exceptional technology into this new product line."

The launch of the Iris line marks a major milestone in Sequans' ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in advanced semiconductors for critical IoT applications. The Iris SQN9506 is now available and shipping to early customers.

For more information, visit: www.sequans.com/iris

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a fabless semiconductor company with a Bitcoin treasury. We view Bitcoin as a long-term store of value and intend to strategically accumulate it as our primary treasury reserve asset. Our approach involves acquiring and holding Bitcoin using net proceeds from equity and debt issuances - executed from time to time based on market conditions - as well as cash generated from operations and intellectual property monetization.

Sequans is a leading semiconductor company specializing in wireless 4G/5G cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Our engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including integrated circuits (IC) of baseband processors and radio frequency (RF) transceivers, modules, software, and protocol stacks. Our LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms are purpose-built for IoT, delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. We also provide advanced design services and technology licensing.

We believe our combination of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and deep focus on semiconductor innovation positions Sequans for long-term value creation.

Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

Visit Sequans at sequans.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Sequans, including, but not limited to, with respect to the use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company's bitcoin treasury strategy and the exercise of the common warrants for cash prior to their expiration. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements also often use words such as "anticipate," "committed to", "target," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "goal," "believe," "hope," "aims," "continue," "could," "project," "should," "will" or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by Sequans in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, future developments and other factors it believes appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and the factors described in the context of such forward-looking statements in this announcement could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although it is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct, and you are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the completion of the Qualcomm transaction or the Offering. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are changes in the global, political, economic, business and competitive environments, market and regulatory forces, including tariffs and trade wars. If any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any one or more of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in the light of such factors. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Sequans' filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent filings on Form 6-K and other documents that may be filed from time to time with the SEC. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. Sequans undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

