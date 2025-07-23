BuzzFeed's Digital Asset Treasury Strategy and Monetization Efforts Proposed By Edge One Capital

RALEIGH, N.C., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge One Capital discloses its proposal for BuzzFeed by Varun Gupta.

BuzzFeed is at a crucial moment, where it has the chance to create sustainable, long-lasting value. Despite possessing a formidable brand equity, a substantial media footprint, and a wealth of underutilized intellectual property, BuzzFeed has dramatically underperformed relative to its potential. The public markets have lost confidence, not because of a lack of opportunities, but due to missed execution, governance inefficiencies, and strategic inertia.

BuzzFeed can unlock substantial shareholder value through a bold, modern transformation across four key areas:

1. Establish a Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

BuzzFeed's current balance sheet position, combined with its cultural cache and brand resonance among digital-native audiences, makes it a unique candidate to lead the next era of media and crypto convergence. A growing number of public companies-from MicroStrategy to Strive Asset Management-have adopted digital asset strategies not merely as hedges, but as capital appreciation tools and balance sheet enhancers.

BuzzFeed can allocate a portion of its treasury to Bitcoin or Solana, establishing a Digital Asset Treasury (DAT). This would:

Signal strategic forward-thinking to investors

Tap into new asset appreciation trends while diversifying the balance sheet.

Attract a new demographic of crypto-native retail and institutional shareholders.

BuzzFeed could pursue partnerships with firms aligned with these goals, such as Strive Asset Management, co-founded by Vivek Ramaswamy. Strive is currently going public via Asset Entities, offering a potential alignment of interests. Additionally, BuzzFeed could look to Michael Saylor's playbook at MicroStrategy, whose Bitcoin-centric capital allocation has radically transformed its investor base and market perception.

Solana presents a unique opportunity not only to grow asset value but also to create staking rewards, which can generate cash flow.

BuzzFeed can go further: acquiring or merging with smaller, cash-rich, or crypto-native companies to consolidate treasury capital while entering new ecosystems and monetizing community engagement through NFTs, creator-based DAOs, or crypto rewards.

2. Immediate Corporate Governance Reforms Are Needed

BuzzFeed's current corporate governance model has been criticized for its dual-class share structure, lack of board independence, and inadequate capital allocation discipline. As activist investors, we see this not only as a risk but as a problem that can be solved.

We urge the Board to:

Sunset or significantly reform the dual-class structure to restore voting equality

Appoint independent directors with experience in digital finance, tokenomics, AI, and blockchain strategy.



Tie executive compensation more directly to shareholder returns and operational milestones, without immediate vesting.

Improve transparency on strategic decisions and resource allocations, particularly regarding BuzzFeed, HuffPost, and new AI initiatives.

If these changes are not made proactively, BuzzFeed risks continued stagnation in its stock price and potential shareholder revolt. One of the unspoken challenges in fixing BuzzFeed's corporate governance is that any meaningful reform could put Jonah Peretti and other insiders at personal risk-risk of losing control, influence, or even their positions entirely. It's understandable why there might be hesitation.

Addressing corporate governance challenges will help restore investor confidence and expand access to capital markets for new investors, while also creating opportunities for BuzzFeed. Even a start or attempt to address corporate governance challenges will bolster investor confidence. BuzzFeed has chosen to remain silent on many of the issues that investors, such as Bill Pulte, have brought up. Craven avoidance of engagement must be replaced with open and constructive dialogue with all investors.

3. Monetize Intellectual Property Through Products and Tokenization

BuzzFeed has decades of IP, formats, and viral characters that remain underutilized. From Tasty and Quiz brands to BuzzFeed Unsolved, this content has potential far beyond ad revenue.

The Company should explore:

Tokenizing digital IP via NFTs, limited edition creator access passes, or interactive Web3 fan experiences

Licensing characters, brands, and formats for physical product lines, games, or metaverse integrations

Exploring blockchain-based revenue sharing with creators to deepen loyalty and unlock new monetization models

Launching a BuzzToken or TastyCoin tied to exclusive content access, physical merchandise, or fan voting

Additionally, partnering with platforms like Solana could give BuzzFeed a first-mover advantage in media-token convergence, with minimal upfront cost and maximum community upside.

4. Repair Investor Relations

In the last three quarters, the company's earnings calls have been alarmingly short and uninformative, with one lasting under nine minutes. This level of engagement is simply not enough-if BuzzFeed wants investor support, it must demonstrate that it is putting in the effort to earn it.

To repair credibility and expand its valuation multiple, BuzzFeed must start by holding substantial quarterly calls, providing full Q&A time, discussing financials, AI investments, the BF Island timeline (which has been delayed), and monetization efforts. These changes will rebuild investor confidence and revive support for the stock.

BuzzFeed is a brand with extraordinary cultural cache and financial upside-if bold action is taken. Through a digital asset treasury strategy, governance reform, IP monetization, and improved investor relations, BuzzFeed can shift from stagnation to revival. This is not a media company in decline; it is a modern digital brand waiting to be reborn through better leadership and sharper strategic execution.

