

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro, Inc. (HAS), a toy and entertainment company, on Wednesday it reported net loss in the second quarter compared with the previous year, however, adjusted income increased for the quarter compared with last year.



For the second quarter, net loss attributable to the company came in at $855.8 million from a profit $138.5 million last year.



Loss per share was $6.10 versus earnings per share of $0.99 last year.



Adjusted net earnings attributable to the company increased to $183.9 million from $170.1 million last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $1.30 versus $1.22 last year.



EBITDA came in at a loss of $742 million compared with profit of $271.4 million in the previous year.



Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $302 million from $313.5 million in the prior year.



Operating loss came in at $798.2 million from profit of $212.1 million in the prior year.



Adjusted operating income decreased to $247.1 million from $248.8 million in the previous year.



Revenue decreased to $980 million from $995.3 million last year.



Looking ahead to the full year 2025, the company expected total revenue to increase by a mid-single-digit percentage in constant currency, an improvement from the earlier projection of slight growth.



The company's anticipated adjusted operating margin is now expected to be between 22% and 23%, up from the previous forecast of 21% to 22%.



The company's expected adjusted EBITDA is now projected to range from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion, up from the earlier estimate of $1.1 billion to $1.15 billion.



In the pre-market trading, Hasbro is 5.32% higher at $81.70 on the Nasdaq.



