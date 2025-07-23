TE Connectivity plc: TE Connectivity delivers double-digit sales and EPS growth in third quarter of fiscal 2025

Results above guidance driven by strong operational performance and records in sales and cash flow

GALWAY, Ireland, July 23, 2025 -- TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 27, 2025.

Third Quarter Highlights

Net sales were a record $4.5 billion, an increase of 14% on a reported basis year over year and 9% organically driven primarily by strong growth in the Industrial segment.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations was $2.14, up 15% year over year. Adjusted EPS was a record $2.27, an increase of approximately 19% year over year.

Orders were $4.5 billion, up year over year and sequentially.

Operating margin was 18.9% and adjusted operating margin was a record 19.9%, driven by strong operational performance across both segments.

Record cash generation for the third quarter and year to date, including: Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was approximately $1.2 billion and $2.7 billion year to date. Free cash flow for the quarter was $962 million and approximately $2.1 billion year to date.

Strong capital deployment year to date, including: Completed Richards acquisition in third quarter for $2.3 billion in the Industrial segment. Returned $1.5 billion to shareholders.



"TE's strong third quarter results above guidance demonstrate how the diversity of our portfolio and global positioning enable us to achieve record performance in a dynamic environment to deliver value for our owners and customers," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "Our double-digit sales growth was driven by 30% sales growth in our Industrial segment. Together with the strong performance by our teams, we achieved 20% adjusted operating margins leading to quarterly records in adjusted EPS and cash generation.

"The Industrial segment's results were led by the delivery of high-speed connectivity solutions into AI applications, and strong growth in our energy business. In our Transportation segment, we increased sales despite declines in vehicle production due to our strength in Asia and innovations in long-term growth trends such as electrification and next-generation vehicle data connectivity. We expect the momentum to continue, as reflected in our fourth quarter guidance where we expect double-digit sales and adjusted earnings growth."

Fourth Quarter FY25 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the company expects net sales of approximately $4.55 billion, up 12% on a reported basis and 6% organically. GAAP EPS from continuing operations is expected to be approximately $2.18, an increase of more than 140% year over year, with adjusted EPS of approximately $2.27, up 16% year over year.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

Conference Call and Webcast

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:

Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) - represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin - represent operating income and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate - represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - represents income from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share - represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Free Cash Flow (FCF) - is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

June 27,

June 28,

June 27,

June 28,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 4,534

$ 3,979

$ 12,513

$ 11,777 Cost of sales

2,934



2,593



8,094



7,704 Gross margin

1,600



1,386



4,419



4,073 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

491



431



1,372



1,299 Research, development, and engineering expenses

211



189



602



546 Acquisition and integration costs

27



5



41



16 Restructuring and other charges, net

14



6



109



67 Operating income

857



755



2,295



2,145 Interest income

17



20



62



61 Interest expense

(28)



(18)



(48)



(55) Other expense, net

-



(3)



(2)



(11) Income from continuing operations before income taxes

846



754



2,307



2,140 Income tax (expense) benefit

(208)



(181)



(1,128)



778 Income from continuing operations

638



573



1,179



2,918 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-



-



-



(1) Net income $ 638

$ 573

$ 1,179

$ 2,917























Basic earnings per share:





















Income from continuing operations $ 2.16

$ 1.87

$ 3.96

$ 9.47 Net income

2.16



1.87



3.96



9.47























Diluted earnings per share:





















Income from continuing operations $ 2.14

$ 1.86

$ 3.93

$ 9.41 Net income

2.14



1.86



3.93



9.41























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:





















Basic

296



306



298



308 Diluted

298



308



300



310

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

























June 27,

September 27,

2025

2024

(in millions, except share data) Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 672

$ 1,319 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $43 and $32, respectively

3,431



3,055 Inventories

2,832



2,517 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

670



740 Total current assets

7,605



7,631 Property, plant, and equipment, net

4,213



3,903 Goodwill

7,251



5,801 Intangible assets, net

2,286



1,174 Deferred income taxes

2,624



3,497 Other assets

887



848 Total assets $ 24,866

$ 22,854 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 851

$ 871 Accounts payable

2,024



1,728 Accrued and other current liabilities

2,113



2,147 Total current liabilities

4,988



4,746 Long-term debt

4,846



3,332 Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities

817



810 Deferred income taxes

223



199 Income taxes

426



411 Other liabilities

1,042



870 Total liabilities

12,342



10,368 Commitments and contingencies









Redeemable noncontrolling interests

143



131 Shareholders' equity:









Preferred shares, $1.00 par value, 2 shares authorized, none outstanding as of June 27, 2025

-



- Ordinary class A shares, €1.00 par value, 25,000 shares authorized, none outstanding as of June 27, 2025

-



- Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value, 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 301,987,708 shares issued and common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 316,574,781 shares authorized and issued, respectively

3



139 Accumulated earnings

13,337



14,533 Ordinary shares and common shares held in treasury, at cost, 6,147,743 and 16,656,681 shares, respectively

(916)



(2,322) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(43)



5 Total shareholders' equity

12,381



12,355 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 24,866

$ 22,854

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

June 27,

June 28,

June 27,

June 28,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income $ 638

$ 573

$ 1,179

$ 2,917 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-



-



-



1 Income from continuing operations

638



573



1,179



2,918 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization

216



208



594



594 Deferred income taxes

71



22



772



(1,190) Non-cash lease cost

37



33



106



100 Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories

19



15



62



70 Share-based compensation expense

36



31



105



100 Other

26



(11)



60



53 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





















Accounts receivable, net

(220)



10



(391)



82 Inventories

(167)



114



(299)



(127) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(109)



13



31



12 Accounts payable

152



44



298



99 Accrued and other current liabilities

222



(37)



(76)



(324) Income taxes

117



13



172



28 Other

149



(22)



105



20 Net cash provided by operating activities

1,187



1,006



2,718



2,435 Cash flows from investing activities:





















Capital expenditures

(230)



(149)



(665)



(467) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

5



10



7



12 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(2,307)



-



(2,628)



(339) Proceeds from divestiture of business, net of cash retained by business sold -



21



-



59 Other

(5)



1



(12)



(9) Net cash used in investing activities

(2,537)



(117)



(3,298)



(744) Cash flows from financing activities:





















Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper

(1,500)



18



(255)



(21) Proceeds from issuance of debt

1,458



-



2,231



- Repayment of debt

(1)



(1)



(580)



(2) Proceeds from exercise of share options

42



19



101



52 Repurchase of ordinary/common shares

(301)



(416)



(910)



(1,301) Payment of ordinary/common share dividends to shareholders

(212)



(199)



(594)



(564) Other

(23)



(12)



(56)



(39) Net cash used in financing activities

(537)



(591)



(63)



(1,875) Effect of currency translation on cash

5



(5)



(4)



(8) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(1,882)



293



(647)



(192) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

2,554



1,176



1,319



1,661 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 672

$ 1,469

$ 672

$ 1,469























Supplemental cash flow information:





















Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 20

$ 146

$ 184

$ 384

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

June 27,

June 28,

June 27,

June 28,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,187

$ 1,006

$ 2,718

$ 2,435 Capital expenditures, net

(225)



(139)



(658)



(455) Free cash flow (1) $ 962

$ 867

$ 2,060

$ 1,980























(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)



































































































For the Quarters Ended



For the Nine Months Ended



June 27,



June 28,



June 27,



June 28,



2025



2024



2025



2024



($ in millions)



Net Sales







Net Sales







Net Sales







Net Sales





Transportation Solutions $ 2,418







$ 2,351







$ 6,975







$ 7,151





Industrial Solutions

2,116









1,628









5,538









4,626





Total $ 4,534







$ 3,979







$ 12,513







$ 11,777







































































































Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Income

Margin



Income

Margin



Income

Margin



Income

Margin

Transportation Solutions $ 462

19.1 %

$ 506

21.5 %

$ 1,353

19.4 %

$ 1,470

20.6 % Industrial Solutions

395

18.7





249

15.3





942

17.0





675

14.6

Total $ 857

18.9 %

$ 755

19.0 %

$ 2,295

18.3 %

$ 2,145

18.2 %

































































































Adjusted

Adjusted



Adjusted

Adjusted



Adjusted

Adjusted



Adjusted

Adjusted



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Income (1)

Margin (1)



Income (1)

Margin (1)



Income (1)

Margin (1)



Income (1)

Margin (1)

Transportation Solutions $ 469

19.4 %

$ 498

21.2 %

$ 1,425

20.4 %

$ 1,498

20.9 % Industrial Solutions

432

20.4





268

16.5





1,026

18.5





734

15.9

Total $ 901

19.9 %

$ 766

19.3 %

$ 2,451

19.6 %

$ 2,232

19.0 %















































(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY PLC RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)









































































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended June 27, 2025

versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended June 28, 2024

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales











Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)

Acquisitions

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

































Automotive $ 57

3.3 %

$ 28

1.5 %

$ 29

$ - Commercial transportation

14

3.9





10

2.7





4



- Sensors

(4)

(1.7)





(9)

(3.8)





5



- Total Transportation Solutions

67

2.8





29

1.1





38



- Industrial Solutions (3):

































Automation and connected living

52

10.0





26

5.0





10



16 Aerospace, defense, and marine

29

8.4





21

6.2





8



- Digital data networks

277

84.2





269

81.9





8



- Energy

158

69.9





45

20.2





3



110 Medical

(28)

(13.4)





(29)

(13.5)





1



- Total Industrial Solutions

488

30.0





332

20.5





30



126 Total $ 555

13.9 %

$ 361

9.1 %

$ 68

$ 126

















































































































































Change in Net Sales for the Nine Months Ended June 27, 2025

versus Net Sales for the Nine Months Ended June 28, 2024

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales







Acquisitions/

Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)

(Divestiture)

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

































Automotive $ (54)

(1.0) %

$ (21)

(0.4) %

$ (21)

$ (12) Commercial transportation

(57)

(5.2)





(51)

(4.6)





(6)



- Sensors

(65)

(8.9)





(64)

(8.7)





(1)



- Total Transportation Solutions

(176)

(2.5)





(136)

(1.9)





(28)



(12) Industrial Solutions (3):

































Automation and connected living

79

5.3





13

0.9





(2)



68 Aerospace, defense, and marine

105

10.7





103

10.5





2



- Digital data networks

620

70.4





616

69.9





4



- Energy

214

32.2





77

11.6





(7)



144 Medical

(106)

(17.1)





(107)

(17.2)





1



- Total Industrial Solutions

912

19.7





702

15.2





(2)



212 Total $ 736

6.2 %

$ 566

4.8 %

$ (30)

$ 200



































(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. (3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems necessary.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended June 27, 2025

(UNAUDITED)



































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring













Related

and Other

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:

























Transportation Solutions $ 462



$ -

$ 7

$ 469

Industrial Solutions

395





30



7



432

Total $ 857



$ 30

$ 14

$ 901





























Operating margin

18.9 %















19.9 %



























Income tax expense $ (208)



$ (7)

$ 1

$ (214)





























Effective tax rate

24.6 %















24.0 %



























Income from continuing operations $ 638



$ 23

$ 15

$ 676





























Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 2.14



$ 0.08

$ 0.05

$ 2.27





























(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended June 28, 2024

(UNAUDITED)



































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring













Related

and Other

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:

























Transportation Solutions $ 506



$ -

$ (8)

$ 498

Industrial Solutions

249





5



14



268

Total $ 755



$ 5

$ 6

$ 766





























Operating margin

19.0 %















19.3 %



























Income tax expense $ (181)



$ -

$ 4

$ (177)





























Effective tax rate

24.0 %















23.1 %



























Income from continuing operations $ 573



$ 5

$ 10

$ 588





























Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.86



$ 0.02

$ 0.03

$ 1.91





























(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Nine Months Ended June 27, 2025

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 1,353



$ -

$ 72

$ -

$ 1,425

Industrial Solutions

942





47



37



-



1,026

Total $ 2,295



$ 47

$ 109

$ -

$ 2,451



































Operating margin

18.3 %





















19.6 %

































Income tax expense $ (1,128)



$ (10)

$ (19)

$ 587

$ (570)



































Effective tax rate

48.9 %





















23.1 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 1,179



$ 37

$ 90

$ 587

$ 1,893



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 3.93



$ 0.12

$ 0.30

$ 1.96

$ 6.31



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes income tax expense of $574 million related to a net increase in the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets associated with a ten-year tax credit obtained by a Swiss subsidiary in fiscal 2024 as well as income tax expense of $13 million related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of a decrease in the corporate tax rate in a non-U.S. jurisdiction.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Nine Months Ended June 28, 2024

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 1,470



$ -

$ 25

$ 3

$ 1,498

Industrial Solutions

675





16



42



1



734

Total $ 2,145



$ 16

$ 67

$ 4

$ 2,232



































Operating margin

18.2 %





















19.0 %

































Income tax (expense) benefit $ 778



$ (2)

$ (7)

$ (1,254)

$ (485)



































Effective tax rate

(36.4) %





















21.8 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 2,918



$ 14

$ 60

$ (1,250)

$ 1,742



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 9.41



$ 0.05

$ 0.19

$ (4.03)

$ 5.62



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes an $874 million net income tax benefit associated with a ten-year tax credit obtained by a Swiss subsidiary and a $262 million income tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of a corporate tax rate increase in Switzerland. Also includes a $118 million income tax benefit associated with the tax impacts of a legal entity restructuring with related costs of $4 million recorded in selling, general, and administrative expenses for other non-income taxes.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended September 27, 2024

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 410



$ -

$ 42

$ -

$ 452

Industrial Solutions

241





5



57



-



303

Total $ 651



$ 5

$ 99

$ -

$ 755



































Operating margin

16.0 %





















18.6 %

































Income tax expense $ (381)



$ (1)

$ (22)

$ 238

$ (166)



































Effective tax rate

58.0 %





















21.8 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 276



$ 4

$ 77

$ 238

$ 595



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.90



$ 0.01

$ 0.25

$ 0.78

$ 1.95



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Represents income tax expense related to an increase in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets of a Swiss subsidiary.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Year Ended September 27, 2024

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 1,880



$ -

$ 67

$ 3

$ 1,950

Industrial Solutions

916





21



99



1



1,037

Total $ 2,796



$ 21

$ 166

$ 4

$ 2,987



































Operating margin

17.6 %





















18.9 %

































Income tax (expense) benefit $ 397



$ (3)

$ (29)

$ (1,016)

$ (651)



































Effective tax rate

(14.2) %





















21.8 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 3,194



$ 18

$ 137

$ (1,012)

$ 2,337



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 10.34



$ 0.06

$ 0.44

$ (3.28)

$ 7.56



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes a $636 million net income tax benefit associated with a $972 million ten-year tax credit obtained by a Swiss subsidiary reduced by a $336 million valuation allowance related to the amount of the tax credit not expected to be realized. Also includes a $262 million income tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of a corporate tax rate increase in Switzerland and a $118 million income tax benefit associated with the tax impacts of a legal entity restructuring with related costs of $4 million recorded in selling, general, and administrative expenses for other non-income taxes.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

As of July 23, 2025

(UNAUDITED)









Outlook for



Quarter Ending



September 26,



2025

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 2.18

Restructuring and other charges, net

0.05

Acquisition-related charges

0.04

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) $ 2.27

















Net sales growth

11.9 % Translation

(2.8)

(Acquisitions) divestitures, net

(3.6)

Organic net sales growth (1)

5.5 %







(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

