Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

Second quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.42, an increase of 21.4% compared to second quarter 2024

Second quarter net income increased 21.1% to $135.2 million compared to second quarter 2024

Second quarter net interest margin increased 24 basis points to 3.18% compared to second quarter 2024

Loans increased $219.8 million during second quarter 2025

Noninterest-bearing deposits of $9.4 billion, representing 34.3% of total deposits

Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $383.7 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.66% (1)

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.33% of second quarter average interest-earning assets

Return (annualized) on second quarter average assets of 1.41% and average tangible common equity of 13.44% (1)

Announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with American Bank Holding Corporation headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas

HOUSTON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) ("Prosperity Bancshares"), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $135.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared with $111.6 million for the same period in 2024. Net income per diluted common share was $1.42 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared with $1.17 for the same period in 2024. The annualized return on second quarter average assets was 1.41%. Additionally, loans increased $219.8 million during the second quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.33% of second quarter average interest-earning assets.

"I am excited to share that our bank continues to grow, with double digit increases in net income and earnings per share compared with the second quarter of 2024. Our net interest margin also improved to 3.28%, a 24 basis point increase compared with the second quarter of 2024 as our interest-bearing assets continue to reprice. Loans grew $219.8 million during the second quarter of 2025, and we continue to see cautious enthusiasm from our customers. As mentioned in my previous comments, these are the results we expected, and these tailwinds should continue to be positive over the next 12 and 24 months," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"I am proud to announce that we entered into a definitive agreement with American Bank Holding Company in Corpus Christi to merge. We have followed American Bank closely for more than two decades and have tremendous respect for the bank and for the people that have contributed to its success. Our banks have a complementary footprint, and we are familiar with and remain committed to the communities that American Bank serves, including with both financial products and community support. This combination will strengthen our presence and operations in South Texas and surrounding areas and enhances our presence in Central Texas, including in San Antonio, a highly desirable, high growth area," stated Zalman.

" Texas and Oklahoma continue to shine as more people and companies move to the states because of the business-friendly political structure and no state income tax. Texas was recently rated as the second-best state for business in 2025 by CNBC," continued Zalman.

"Thank you to our customers, shareholders and associates that make all of this possible," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Net income was $135.2 million (2) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $111.6 million (3) for the same period in 2024, an increase of $23.6 million or 21.1%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.42 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $1.17 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 21.4%. The changes were primarily due to an increase in net interest income, a decrease in merger related provision and expenses and lower regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance, partially offset by a decrease in net gain on sale or write-up of securities. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $135.2 million (2) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $130.2 million (4) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $4.9 million or 3.8%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.42 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $1.37 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The change was primarily due to an increase in net interest income and a decrease in salaries and benefits. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were 1.41%, 7.13% and 13.44%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 44.80%(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $267.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $258.8 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $8.9 million or 3.5%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average rates on loans, a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and a decrease in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $2.3 million to $267.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $265.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.18% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with 2.94% for the same period in 2024. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average rates on loans and a decrease in the average balances on investment securities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.18% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with 3.14% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Noninterest income was $43.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $46.0 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $3.0 million or 6.6%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in net gain on sale or write-down of securities, partially offset by an increase in other noninterest income, increase in service charges on deposit accounts and a higher net gain on sale or write-down of assets. Noninterest income was $43.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $41.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.7 million or 4.1%.

Noninterest expense was $138.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $152.8 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $14.3 million or 9.3%. The change was primarily due to decreases in regulatory assessment and FDIC insurance, merger related expenses, salaries and benefits and other noninterest expense, which were higher in the second quarter of 2024 due to the merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. with Prosperity Bancshares and the merger of Lone Star State Bank of West Texas with Prosperity Bank, both effective on April 1, 2024 (collectively, the "Lone Star Merger"). Noninterest expense was $138.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $140.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.7 million or 1.2%.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $265.4 million (5) compared with $222.0 million (6) for the same period in 2024, an increase of $43.4 million or 19.5%. Net income per diluted common share was $2.79 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $2.34 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 19.2%. The changes were primarily due to an increase in net interest income, lower merger related provision and expenses, and lower regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance, partially offset by a decrease on net gain on sale or write-up of securities. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were 1.37%, 7.03% and 13.33%(1), respectively.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $533.1 million compared with $497.0 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $36.1 million or 7.3%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings, a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits and an increase in the average balances on loans, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 3.16% compared with 2.87% for the same period in 2024. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings, a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities.

Noninterest income was $84.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $84.9 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $590 thousand or 0.7%.

Noninterest expense was $278.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $288.7 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $9.8 million or 3.4%, primarily due to decreases in regulatory assessment and FDIC insurance, merger related expenses and other noninterest expense.

Balance Sheet Information

Prosperity had $38.417 billion in total assets at June 30, 2025 compared with $39.762 billion at June 30, 2024 and $38.765 billion at March 31, 2025.

Loans were $22.197 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $123.4 million, compared with $22.321 billion at June 30, 2024. Linked quarter loans increased $219.8 million or 1.0% (4.0% annualized) from $21.978 billion at March 31, 2025.

Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $20.910 billion at June 30, 2025 compared with $21.239 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $329.5 million or 1.6%, and compared with $20.920 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $9.7 million.

Deposits were $27.473 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $459.7 million or 1.6%, compared with $27.933 billion at June 30, 2024. Linked quarter deposits decreased $553.4 million or 2.0% from $28.027 billion at March 31, 2025, primarily due to a decrease in public fund deposits and business deposits. Prosperity generally experiences seasonality with its public fund deposits, as public fund customers use the tax dollars they receive in December and January throughout the year, resulting in lower deposit balances in the second and third quarters of the year.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Lone Star Merger:

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





























(In thousands)

































Jun 30, 2025



Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):





























Lone Star Bank

$ 905,610



$ 976,624



$ 1,057,618



$ 1,109,783



$ 1,084,559

Prosperity Bank





























Warehouse Purchase Program loans



1,287,440





1,057,893





1,080,903





1,228,706





1,081,403

All other loans



20,004,338





19,943,053





20,010,688





20,042,363





20,154,853

Total loans

$ 22,197,388



$ 21,977,570



$ 22,149,209



$ 22,380,852



$ 22,320,815

































Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):





























Lone Star Bank

$ 940,726



$ 983,280



$ 1,093,536



$ 1,136,216



$ 1,187,821

All other deposits



26,532,685





27,043,519





27,287,802





26,951,395





26,745,265

Total deposits

$ 27,473,411



$ 28,026,799



$ 28,381,338



$ 28,087,611



$ 27,933,086



Excluding loans acquired in the Lone Star Merger and new production at the acquired banking centers since April 1, 2024, loans at June 30, 2025 increased $55.5 million compared with June 30, 2024 and increased $290.8 million compared with March 31, 2025.

Excluding deposits assumed in the Lone Star Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since April 1, 2024, deposits at June 30, 2025 decreased by $212.6 million compared with June 30, 2024 and decreased by $510.8 million compared with March 31, 2025.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $110.5 million or 0.33% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2025 compared with $89.6 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2024 and $81.4 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $383.7 million at June 30, 2025 compared with $397.5 million at June 30, 2024 and $386.7 million at March 31, 2025. There was no provision for credit losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $9.1 million provision for credit losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $346.1 million or 1.56% of total loans at June 30, 2025 compared with $359.9 million or 1.61% of total loans at June 30, 2024 and $349.1 million or 1.59% of total loans at March 31, 2025. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.66%(1) at June 30, 2025 compared with 1.69%(1) at June 30, 2024 and 1.67%(1) at March 31, 2025.

Net charge-offs were $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with net charge-offs of $4.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and net charge-offs of $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. For the second quarter of 2025, $2.1 million of reserves on resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $5.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared with net charge-offs of $6.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, $10.4 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a third quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.58 per share to be paid on October 1, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of September 15, 2025.

Agreement to Acquire American Bank Holding Corporation

On July 18, 2025, Prosperity Bancshares and American Bank Holding Corporation ("American") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") whereby American, a Texas corporation and bank holding company of American Bank, N.A. ("American Bank"), will merge with and into Prosperity Bancshares and American Bank will merge with and into Prosperity Bank. American Bank operates 18 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in South and Central Texas including its main office in Corpus Christi, and banking offices in San Antonio, Austin, Victoria and the greater Corpus Christi area including Port Aransas and Rockport and a loan production office in Houston, Texas. As of March 31, 2025, American, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $2.517 billion, total loans of $1.752 billion and total deposits of $2.270 billion.

Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the merger agreement, Prosperity Bancshares will issue 4,439,981 shares of Prosperity Bancshares common stock for all outstanding shares of American common stock, subject to certain potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity Bancshares' closing price of $72.40 on July 16, 2025, the total consideration was valued at approximately $321.5 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals and approval of the shareholders of American. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2025 or the first quarter of 2026.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's second quarter 2025 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 9928869.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on the sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of June 30, 2025, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $38.417 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 283 full-service banking locations: 62 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 33 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 61 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 31 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 45 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland - Odessa, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements regarding the proposed transaction between Prosperity and American; future financial and operating results; benefits and synergies of the transaction; future opportunities for Prosperity; the issuance of common stock of Prosperity contemplated by the Merger Agreement; the expected filing by Prosperity with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") of a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") and a prospectus of Prosperity and a proxy statement of American to be included therein (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus"); the expected timing of the closing of the proposed transaction; the ability of the parties to complete the proposed transaction considering the various closing conditions and any other statements about future expectations that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about Prosperity and its subsidiaries or related to the proposed transaction and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in such statements.

These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for credit losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of each of the proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; changes in trade policies by the United States or other countries, such as tariffs or retaliatory tariffs; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Many possible events or factors could adversely affect the future financial results and performance of Prosperity, American or the combined company and could cause those results or performance to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: (1) the risk that the cost savings and synergies from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption to Prosperity's business and to American's business as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction, (3) the risk that the integration of American's business and operations into Prosperity, will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, or that Prosperity is otherwise unable to successfully integrate American's business into its own, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (4) the failure to obtain the necessary approval by the shareholders of American, (5) the ability by each of Prosperity and American to obtain required governmental approvals of the transaction on the timeline expected, or at all, and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect Prosperity after the closing of the transaction or adversely affect the expected benefits of the transaction, (6) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the transaction, (7) the failure of the closing conditions in the Merger Agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the transaction or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (8) the dilution caused by the issuance of additional shares of Prosperity's common stock in the transaction, (9) the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (10) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings that may be currently pending or later instituted against Prosperity before or after the transaction, or against American, (11) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and (12) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and other factors that may affect future results of Prosperity and American. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the SEC. Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

Additional Information about the Transaction and Where to Find It

Prosperity intends to file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 to register the shares of Prosperity common stock to be issued to the shareholders of American in connection with the proposed transaction. The Registration Statement will include a Proxy Statement/Prospectus which will be sent to the shareholders of American in connection with the proposed transaction.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE PROXY/STATEMENT PROSPECTUS, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY, WHEN THEY ARE AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PROSPERITY, AMERICAN AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. You will also be able to obtain these documents, when they are filed, free of charge, from Prosperity at http://www.prosperitybankusa.com. Copies of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus can also be obtained, when it becomes available, free of charge, by directing a request by telephone or mail to Prosperity Bancshares, Inc., Prosperity Bank Plaza, 4295 San Felipe, Houston, Texas 77027 Attn: Investor Relations, (281) 269-7199 or to American Bank Holding Corporation, 800 North Shoreline Boulevard, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401, Attn: Stephen Raffaele, (512) 306-5550.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, or an invitation to subscribe for, buy or sell any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, invitation, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

____________________ (1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $6.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $7.2 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $10.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $3.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. (5) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $6.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $6.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. (6) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $8.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $9.1 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $11.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Bryan/College Station Area

Grapevine

Seven Points

Shadow Creek

North University Bryan

Grapevine Main

Teague

Spring

Texas Tech Student Union Bryan-29th Street

Kiest

Tyler-Beckham

Tomball



Bryan-East

Lake Highlands

Tyler-South Broadway

Waller

Midland Bryan-North

McKinney

Tyler-University

West Columbia

North Caldwell

McKinney Eldorado

Winnsboro

Wharton

Wadley College Station

McKinney Redbud





Winnie

Wall Street Hearne

North Carrolton

Houston Area

Wirt

West Huntsville

Park Cities

Houston







Madisonville

Plano

Aldine

South Texas Area -

Odessa Navasota

Plano-West

Alief

Corpus Christi

Grant New Waverly

Preston Forest

Bellaire

Calallen

Kermit Highway Rock Prairie

Preston Parker

Beltway

Carmel

Parkway Southwest Parkway

Preston Royal

Clear Lake

Northwest



Tower Point

Red Oak

Copperfield

Saratoga

San Angelo Wellborn Road

Richardson

Cypress

Timbergate

College Hills



Richardson-West

Downtown

Water Street

Sherwood Way Central Texas Area

Rosewood Court

Eastex







Austin

The Colony

Fairfield

Victoria

Wichita Falls Cedar Park

Tollroad

First Colony

Victoria Main

Cattlemans Congress

Trinity Mills

Fry Road

Victoria-Navarro

Kell Lakeway

Turtle Creek

Gessner

Victoria-North



Liberty Hill

West 15th Plano

Gladebrook

Victoria Salem

Other West Texas Area Northland

West Allen

Grand Parkway





Locations Oak Hill

Westmoreland

Heights

Other South Texas Area

Big Spring Research Blvd

Wylie

Highway 6 West

Locations

Big Spring - East Westlake





Little York

Alice

Brownfield



Fort Worth

Medical Center

Aransas Pass

Brownwood Other Central Texas Area

Haltom City

Memorial Drive

Bay City

Burkburnett Locations

Hulen

Northside

Beeville

Byers Bastrop

Keller

Pasadena

Colony Creek

Cisco Canyon Lake

Museum Place

Pecan Grove

Cuero

Comanche Dime Box

Renaissance Square

Pin Oak

East Bernard

Early Dripping Springs

Roanoke

River Oaks

Edna

Floydada Elgin

Stockyards

Sugar Land

El Campo

Gorman Flatonia





SW Medical Center

Goliad

Henrietta Fredericksburg

Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area

Tanglewood

Gonzales

Levelland Georgetown

Locations

The Plaza

Hallettsville

Littlefield Gruene

Arlington

Uptown

Kingsville

Merkel Horseshoe Bay

Azle

Waugh Drive

Mathis

Plainview Kingsland

Ennis

Westheimer

Padre Island

Slaton La Grange

Gainesville

West University

Palacios

Snyder Lexington

Glen Rose

Woodcreek

Port Lavaca



Marble Falls

Granbury





Portland

Oklahoma New Braunfels

Grand Prairie

Katy

Rockport

Central Oklahoma Area Pleasanton

Jacksboro

Cinco Ranch

Sinton

Oklahoma City Round Rock

Mesquite

Katy-Spring Green

Taft

23rd Street San Antonio

Muenster





Yoakum

Expressway Schulenburg

Runaway Bay

The Woodlands

Yorktown

I-240 Seguin

Sanger

The Woodlands-College Park





Memorial Smithville

Waxahachie

The Woodlands-I-45

West Texas Area



Thorndale

Weatherford

The Woodlands-Research Forest

Abilene

Other Central Oklahoma Area Weimar









Antilley Road

Locations



East Texas Area

Other Houston Area

Barrow Street

Edmond Dallas/Fort Worth Area

Athens

Locations

Cypress Street

Norman Dallas

Blooming Grove

Angleton

Judge Ely



14th Street Plano

Canton

Beaumont

Mockingbird

Tulsa Area Abrams Centre

Carthage

Cleveland





Tulsa Addison

Corsicana

Dayton

Amarillo

Garnett Allen

Crockett

Galveston

Hillside

Harvard Balch Springs

Eustace

Groves

Soncy

Memorial Camp Wisdom

Gilmer

Hempstead





Sheridan Carrollton

Grapeland

Hitchcock

Lubbock

S. Harvard Cedar Hill

Gun Barrel City

Liberty

4th Street

Utica Tower Coppell

Jacksonville

Magnolia

66th Street

Yale East Plano

Kerens

Magnolia Parkway

82nd Street



Frisco

Longview

Mont Belvieu

86th Street

Other Tulsa Area Locations Frisco Warren

Mount Vernon

Nederland

98th Street

Owasso Frisco-West

Palestine

Needville

Avenue Q



Garland

Rusk

Rosenberg

Milwaukee





Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Jun 30, 2025



Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





























Loans held for sale

$ 6,004



$ 9,764



$ 10,690



$ 6,113



$ 9,951

Loans held for investment



20,903,944





20,909,913





21,057,616





21,146,033





21,229,461

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program



1,287,440





1,057,893





1,080,903





1,228,706





1,081,403

Total loans



22,197,388





21,977,570





22,149,209





22,380,852





22,320,815

































Investment securities(A)



10,608,104





10,792,731





11,094,424





11,300,756





11,702,139

Federal funds sold



197





221





292





208





234

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(346,084)





(349,101)





(351,805)





(354,397)





(359,852)

Cash and due from banks



1,304,993





1,694,637





1,972,175





2,209,863





1,507,604

Goodwill



3,503,127





3,503,127





3,503,129





3,504,388





3,504,107

Core deposit intangibles, net



58,796





62,406





66,047





70,178





74,324

Other real estate owned



7,874





8,012





5,701





5,757





4,960

Fixed assets, net



374,602





373,273





371,238





373,812





377,394

Other assets



708,355





701,799





756,328





623,903





630,569

Total assets

$ 38,417,352



$ 38,764,675



$ 39,566,738



$ 40,115,320



$ 39,762,294

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 9,426,657



$ 9,675,915



$ 9,798,438



$ 9,811,361



$ 9,706,505

Interest-bearing deposits



18,046,754





18,350,884





18,582,900





18,276,250





18,226,581

Total deposits



27,473,411





28,026,799





28,381,338





28,087,611





27,933,086

Other borrowings



2,900,000





2,700,000





3,200,000





3,900,000





3,900,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



183,572





216,086





221,913





228,896





233,689

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit

exposures



37,646





37,646





37,646





37,646





37,646

Other liabilities



222,987





267,083





287,346





499,918





374,429

Total liabilities



30,817,616





31,247,614





32,128,243





32,754,071





32,478,850

Shareholders' equity(B)



7,599,736





7,517,061





7,438,495





7,361,249





7,283,444

Total liabilities and equity

$ 38,417,352



$ 38,764,675



$ 39,566,738



$ 40,115,320



$ 39,762,294







(A) Includes $(1,657), $(1,374), $(2,056), $(1,070) and $(2,007) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. (B) Includes $(1,309), $(1,085), $(1,624), $(845) and $(1,586) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Jun 30,

2025



Mar 31,

2025



Dec 31,

2024



Sep 30,

2024



Jun 30,

2024



Jun 30,

2025



Jun 30,

2024

Income Statement Data









































Interest income:









































Loans

$ 325,490



$ 319,023



$ 333,055



$ 337,451



$ 336,428



$ 644,513



$ 642,656

Securities(C)



57,836





57,886





58,260





59,617





62,428





115,722





128,849

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



9,438





15,896





19,630





20,835





14,095





25,334





23,360

Total interest income



392,764





392,805





410,945





417,903





412,951





785,569





794,865













































Interest expense:









































Deposits



93,790





95,597





102,050





107,758





106,124





189,387





198,816

Other borrowings



30,101





30,492





39,620





46,792





46,282





60,593





95,228

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



1,151





1,334





1,501





1,662





1,759





2,485





3,791

Total interest expense



125,042





127,423





143,171





156,212





154,165





252,465





297,835

Net interest income



267,722





265,382





267,774





261,691





258,786





533,104





497,030

Provision for credit losses



-





-





-





-





9,066





-





9,066

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



267,722





265,382





267,774





261,691





249,720





533,104





487,964













































Noninterest income:









































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



8,885





9,147





9,960





9,016





8,153





18,032





16,441

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



9,761





8,739





9,443





9,620





9,384





18,500





18,245

Service charges on deposit accounts



7,645





7,408





6,992





6,664





6,436





15,053





12,842

Trust income



3,859





3,601





3,514





3,479





3,601





7,460





7,757

Mortgage income



965





1,009





779





962





745





1,974





1,355

Brokerage income



1,225





1,262





1,063





1,258





1,186





2,487





2,421

Bank owned life insurance income



1,985





2,115





2,020





2,028





1,885





4,100





3,932

Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets



1,414





(235)





584





3,178





(903)





1,179





(938)

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities



-





-





-





224





10,723





-





11,021

Other noninterest income



7,243





8,255





5,482





4,670





4,793





15,498





11,797

Total noninterest income



42,982





41,301





39,837





41,099





46,003





84,283





84,873













































Noninterest expense:









































Salaries and benefits



87,296





89,476





88,631





88,367





89,584





176,772





175,355

Net occupancy and equipment



9,168





9,146





8,957





9,291





8,915





18,314





17,538

Credit and debit card, data processing and software

amortization



12,056





11,422





12,342





11,985





11,998





23,478





22,973

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



5,508





5,789





5,789





5,726





10,317





11,297





15,855

Core deposit intangibles amortization



3,610





3,641





4,131





4,146





4,156





7,251





7,393

Depreciation



4,779





4,774





4,791





4,741





4,836





9,553





9,522

Communications



3,507





3,473





3,450





3,360





3,485





6,980





6,887

Other real estate expense



204





140





255





12





69





344





256

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate



(222)





(30)





(610)





(97)





31





(252)





(107)

Merger related expenses



-





-





-





63





4,381





-





4,381

Other noninterest expense



12,659





12,470





13,809





12,744





15,070





25,129





28,637

Total noninterest expense



138,565





140,301





141,545





140,338





152,842





278,866





288,690

Income before income taxes



172,139





166,382





166,066





162,452





142,881





338,521





284,147

Provision for income taxes



36,984





36,157





35,990





35,170





31,279





73,141





62,119

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 135,155



$ 130,225



$ 130,076



$ 127,282



$ 111,602



$ 265,380



$ 222,028







(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $4,926, $5,027, $5,609, $5,574 and $5,831 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively, and $9,953 and $11,653 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Jun 30,

2025



Mar 31,

2025



Dec 31,

2024



Sep 30,

2024



Jun 30,

2024



Jun 30,

2025



Jun 30,

2024













































Profitability









































Net income (D) (E)

$ 135,155



$ 130,225



$ 130,076



$ 127,282



$ 111,602



$ 265,380



$ 222,028













































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.42



$ 1.37



$ 1.37



$ 1.34



$ 1.17



$ 2.79



$ 2.34

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.42



$ 1.37



$ 1.37



$ 1.34



$ 1.17



$ 2.79



$ 2.34













































Return on average assets (F)(J)



1.41 %



1.34 %



1.31 %



1.28 %



1.12 %



1.37 %



1.13 % Return on average common equity (F)(J)



7.13 %



6.94 %



7.00 %



6.93 %



6.10 %



7.03 %



6.15 % Return on average tangible common

equity (F) (G)(J)



13.44 %



13.23 %



13.50 %



13.50 %



11.81 %



13.33 %



11.93 % Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



3.18 %



3.14 %



3.05 %



2.95 %



2.94 %



3.16 %



2.87 % Efficiency ratio (G) (I)(K)



44.80 %



45.71 %



46.10 %



46.87 %



51.82 %



45.26 %



50.49 %











































Liquidity and Capital Ratios









































Equity to assets



19.78 %



19.39 %



18.80 %



18.35 %



18.32 %



19.78 %



18.32 % Common equity tier 1 capital



17.10 %



16.92 %



16.42 %



15.84 %



15.42 %



17.10 %



15.42 % Tier 1 risk-based capital



17.10 %



16.92 %



16.42 %



15.84 %



15.42 %



17.10 %



15.42 % Total risk-based capital



18.35 %



18.17 %



17.67 %



17.09 %



16.67 %



18.35 %



16.67 % Tier 1 leverage capital



11.62 %



11.20 %



10.82 %



10.52 %



10.29 %



11.62 %



10.29 % Period end tangible equity to period end

tangible assets (G)



11.58 %



11.23 %



10.75 %



10.36 %



10.24 %



11.58 %



10.24 %











































Other Data









































Weighted-average shares used in computing

earnings per common share









































Basic



95,277





95,266





95,264





95,261





95,765





95,271





94,735

Diluted



95,277





95,266





95,264





95,261





95,765





95,271





94,735

Period end shares outstanding



95,277





95,258





95,275





95,261





95,262





95,277





95,262

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.58



$ 0.58



$ 0.58



$ 0.56



$ 0.56



$ 1.16



$ 1.12

Book value per common share

$ 79.76



$ 78.91



$ 78.07



$ 77.27



$ 76.46



$ 79.76



$ 76.46

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 42.38



$ 41.48



$ 40.61



$ 39.75



$ 38.89



$ 42.38



$ 38.89













































Common Stock Market Price









































High

$ 74.56



$ 82.75



$ 86.76



$ 74.87



$ 66.18



$ 82.75



$ 68.88

Low

$ 61.57



$ 68.96



$ 68.94



$ 58.66



$ 57.16



$ 61.57



$ 57.16

Period end closing price

$ 70.24



$ 71.37



$ 75.35



$ 72.07



$ 61.14



$ 70.24



$ 61.14

Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)



3,921





3,898





3,916





3,896





3,902





3,921





3,902

Number of banking centers



283





284





283





287





288





283





288







(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:







Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2024 Loan discount accretion

























Non-PCD $2,486

$2,615

$2,761

$3,616

$4,797

$5,101

$6,109 PCD $638

$677

$850

$1,212

$2,394

$1,315

$2,942 Securities net accretion $409

$705

$528

$555

$564

$1,114

$1,125 Time deposits

amortization $(2)

$(9)

$(21)

$(40)

$4

$(11)

$(93)





(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.5%, 21.7%, 21.7%, 21.6% and 21.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively, and 21.6% and 21.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (K) For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended





Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Jun 30, 2024





Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans held for sale

$ 9,813



$ 166



6.79 %

$ 7,570



$ 127



6.80 %

$ 8,446



$ 149



7.10 %

Loans held for investment



20,907,400





306,671



5.88 %



20,959,226





305,068



5.90 %



21,328,824





319,361



6.02 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse

Purchase Program



1,179,307





18,653



6.34 %



876,086





13,828



6.40 %



917,026





16,918



7.42 %

Total loans



22,096,520





325,490



5.91 %



21,842,882





319,023



5.92 %



22,254,296





336,428



6.08 %

Investment securities



10,867,856





57,836



2.13 % (M)

11,017,400





57,886



2.13 % (M)

12,179,074





62,428



2.06 % (M) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



841,933





9,438



4.50 %



1,443,220





15,896



4.47 %



1,026,251





14,095



5.52 %

Total interest-earning assets



33,806,309





392,764



4.66 %



34,303,502





392,805



4.64 %



35,459,621





412,951



4.68 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(348,310)















(350,715)















(332,904)













Noninterest-earning assets



4,933,215















5,004,291















4,822,131













Total assets

$ 38,391,214













$ 38,957,078













$ 39,948,848

































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 4,807,864



$ 8,859



0.74 %

$ 5,224,796



$ 9,019



0.70 %

$ 4,839,194



$ 9,133



0.76 %

Savings and money market deposits



8,944,897





45,796



2.05 %



9,007,286





45,645



2.06 %



9,084,051





50,252



2.22 %

Certificates and other time deposits



4,366,510





39,135



3.59 %



4,426,521





40,933



3.75 %



4,400,922





46,739



4.27 %

Other borrowings



2,717,583





30,101



4.44 %



2,776,667





30,492



4.45 %



3,900,000





46,282



4.77 %

Securities sold under repurchase

agreements



194,577





1,151



2.37 %



217,945





1,334



2.48 %



258,637





1,759



2.74 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



21,031,431





125,042



2.38 % (N)

21,653,215





127,423



2.39 % (N)

22,482,804





154,165



2.76 % (N)



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



9,508,845















9,504,540















9,780,211













Allowance for credit losses on off-balance

sheet credit exposures



37,646















37,646















36,729













Other liabilities



227,002















255,876















327,847













Total liabilities



30,804,924















31,451,277















32,627,591













Shareholders' equity



7,586,290















7,505,801















7,321,257













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 38,391,214













$ 38,957,078













$ 39,948,848

































































Net interest income and margin







$ 267,722



3.18 %







$ 265,382



3.14 %







$ 258,786



2.94 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

















































Tax equivalent adjustment









574















587















800







Net interest income and margin

(tax equivalent basis)







$ 268,296



3.18 %







$ 265,969



3.14 %







$ 259,586



2.94 %







(L) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $4,926, $5,027 and $5,831 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. (N) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.64%, 1.66% and 1.92% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date





Jun 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2024





Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (O) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (O) Interest-earning assets:

































Loans held for sale

$ 8,698



$ 293



6.79 %

$ 6,957



$ 241



6.97 %

Loans held for investment



20,933,170





611,739



5.89 %



20,872,069





612,034



5.90 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse

Purchase Program



1,028,534





32,481



6.37 %



818,838





30,381



7.46 %

Total loans



21,970,402





644,513



5.92 %



21,697,864





642,656



5.96 %

Investment securities



10,942,215





115,722



2.13 % (P)

12,436,171





128,849



2.08 % (P) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,140,915





25,334



4.48 %



849,546





23,360



5.53 %

Total interest-earning assets



34,053,532





785,569



4.65 %



34,983,581





794,865



4.57 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(349,506)















(332,306)













Noninterest-earning assets



4,967,987















4,790,888













Total assets

$ 38,672,013













$ 39,442,163

















































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 5,015,178



$ 17,878



0.72 %

$ 4,991,390



$ 17,556



0.71 %

Savings and money market deposits



8,975,919





91,441



2.05 %



8,986,565





97,404



2.18 %

Certificates and other time deposits



4,396,350





80,068



3.67 %



4,042,369





83,856



4.17 %

Other borrowings



2,746,961





60,593



4.45 %



3,991,566





95,228



4.80 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



206,197





2,485



2.43 %



277,537





3,791



2.75 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



21,340,605





252,465



2.39 % (Q)

22,289,427





297,835



2.69 % (Q)



































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



9,506,704















9,611,730













Allowance for credit losses on off-balance

sheet credit exposures



37,646















36,616













Other liabilities



240,789















283,139













Total liabilities



31,125,744















32,220,912













Shareholders' equity



7,546,269















7,221,251













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 38,672,013













$ 39,442,163

















































Net interest income and margin







$ 533,104



3.16 %







$ 497,030



2.86 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

































Tax equivalent adjustment









1,161















1,608







Net interest income and margin

(tax equivalent basis)







$ 534,265



3.16 %







$ 498,638



2.87 %







(O) Based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (P) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $9,953 and $11,653 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (Q) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.65% and 1.88% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Jun 30, 2025



Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024

YIELD TREND (R)

























































Interest-Earning Assets:



























Loans held for sale

6.79 %



6.80 %



6.68 %



6.89 %



7.10 % Loans held for investment

5.88 %



5.90 %



5.93 %



5.97 %



6.02 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program

6.34 %



6.40 %



6.66 %



7.27 %



7.42 % Total loans

5.91 %



5.92 %



5.97 %



6.04 %



6.08 % Investment securities (S)

2.13 %



2.13 %



2.06 %



2.04 %



2.06 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

4.50 %



4.47 %



4.80 %



5.41 %



5.52 % Total interest-earning assets

4.66 %



4.64 %



4.66 %



4.70 %



4.68 %





























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



























Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.74 %



0.70 %



0.70 %



0.77 %



0.76 % Savings and money market deposits

2.05 %



2.06 %



2.10 %



2.23 %



2.22 % Certificates and other time deposits

3.59 %



3.75 %



4.06 %



4.24 %



4.27 % Other borrowings

4.44 %



4.45 %



4.73 %



4.77 %



4.77 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2.37 %



2.48 %



2.58 %



2.72 %



2.74 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.38 %



2.39 %



2.60 %



2.78 %



2.76 %





























Net Interest Margin

3.18 %



3.14 %



3.04 %



2.94 %



2.94 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.18 %



3.14 %



3.05 %



2.95 %



2.94 %





(R) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (S) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $4,926, $5,027, $5,609, $5,574 and $5,831 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





Jun 30, 2025



Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024

Balance Sheet Averages





























Loans held for sale

$ 9,813



$ 7,570



$ 8,571



$ 7,913



$ 8,446

Loans held for investment



20,907,400





20,959,226





21,038,694





21,107,139





21,328,824

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program



1,179,307





876,086





1,137,113





1,114,681





917,026

Total loans



22,096,520





21,842,882





22,184,378





22,229,733





22,254,296

































Investment securities



10,867,856





11,017,400





11,265,535





11,612,193





12,179,074

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



841,933





1,443,220





1,628,050





1,531,788





1,026,251

Total interest-earning assets



33,806,309





34,303,502





35,077,963





35,373,714





35,459,621

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(348,310)





(350,715)





(353,560)





(358,237)





(332,904)

Cash and due from banks



294,379





326,066





317,420





304,911





295,077

Goodwill



3,503,127





3,503,128





3,505,030





3,504,300





3,482,448

Core deposit intangibles, net



60,739





64,293





68,167





72,330





59,979

Other real estate



8,749





7,105





6,778





5,339





3,071

Fixed assets, net



374,486





374,448





373,561





375,626





377,369

Other assets



691,735





729,251





632,040





611,219





604,187

Total assets

$ 38,391,214



$ 38,957,078



$ 39,627,399



$ 39,889,202



$ 39,948,848

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 9,508,845



$ 9,504,540



$ 9,829,912



$ 9,680,785



$ 9,780,211

Interest-bearing demand deposits



4,807,864





5,224,796





4,845,174





4,774,975





4,839,194

Savings and money market deposits



8,944,897





9,007,286





8,915,410





8,908,315





9,084,051

Certificates and other time deposits



4,366,510





4,426,521





4,552,445





4,564,232





4,400,922

Total deposits



27,628,116





28,163,143





28,142,941





27,928,307





28,104,378

Other borrowings



2,717,583





2,776,667





3,332,609





3,900,000





3,900,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



194,577





217,945





231,240





242,813





258,637

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet

credit exposures



37,646





37,646





37,646





37,646





36,729

Other liabilities



227,002





255,876





454,298





433,171





327,847

Shareholders' equity



7,586,290





7,505,801





7,428,665





7,347,265





7,321,257

Total liabilities and equity

$ 38,391,214



$ 38,957,078



$ 39,627,399



$ 39,889,202



$ 39,948,848



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Jun 30, 2025



Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024

Period End Balances





































































































Loan Portfolio

















































Commercial and

industrial

$ 1,897,117



8.6 %

$ 1,915,124



8.7 %

$ 1,962,111



8.8 %

$ 1,970,844



8.8 %

$ 2,023,531



9.1 % Warehouse purchase

program



1,287,440



5.8 %



1,057,893



4.8 %



1,080,903



4.9 %



1,228,706



5.5 %



1,081,403



4.8 % Construction, land

development and other

land loans



2,873,238



12.9 %



2,845,082



13.0 %



2,859,281



12.9 %



2,814,521



12.6 %



2,828,372



12.7 % 1-4 family residential



7,530,816



33.9 %



7,576,350



34.5 %



7,581,450



34.2 %



7,557,858



33.8 %



7,496,485



33.6 % Home equity



869,370



3.9 %



896,529



4.1 %



906,139



4.1 %



919,676



4.1 %



930,428



4.2 % Commercial real estate

(includes multi-family

residential)



5,827,645



26.3 %



5,783,410



26.3 %



5,800,985



26.2 %



5,869,687



26.2 %



5,961,884



26.7 % Agriculture (includes

farmland)



1,029,250



4.6 %



1,013,960



4.6 %



1,033,546



4.7 %



1,033,224



4.6 %



1,037,361



4.6 % Consumer and other



368,747



1.7 %



378,821



1.7 %



378,817



1.7 %



413,548



1.8 %



340,611



1.5 % Energy



513,765



2.3 %



510,401



2.3 %



545,977



2.5 %



572,788



2.6 %



620,740



2.8 % Total loans

$ 22,197,388







$ 21,977,570







$ 22,149,209







$ 22,380,852







$ 22,320,815

























































Deposit Types

















































Noninterest-bearing

DDA

$ 9,426,657



34.3 %

$ 9,675,915



34.5 %

$ 9,798,438



34.5 %

$ 9,811,361



34.9 %

$ 9,706,505



34.7 % Interest-bearing DDA



4,708,251



17.1 %



4,931,769



17.6 %



5,182,035



18.3 %



4,800,758



17.1 %



4,762,730



17.1 % Money market



6,302,770



23.0 %



6,339,509



22.6 %



6,229,022



21.9 %



6,166,792



22.0 %



6,180,769



22.1 % Savings



2,667,859



9.7 %



2,703,736



9.7 %



2,685,496



9.5 %



2,707,982



9.6 %



2,765,197



9.9 % Certificates and other

time deposits



4,367,874



15.9 %



4,375,870



15.6 %



4,486,347



15.8 %



4,600,718



16.4 %



4,517,885



16.2 % Total deposits

$ 27,473,411







$ 28,026,799







$ 28,381,338







$ 28,087,611







$ 27,933,086

























































Loan to Deposit Ratio



80.8 %







78.4 %







78.0 %







79.7 %







79.9 %





Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Construction Loans





Jun 30, 2025



Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024





















































Single family residential construction

$ 696,569



24.2 %

$ 727,417



25.6 %

$ 778,067



27.2 %

$ 836,571



29.7 %

$ 940,381



33.2 % Land development



227,254



7.9 %



225,784



7.9 %



260,158



9.1 %



256,571



9.1 %



241,639



8.5 % Raw land



248,380



8.7 %



261,918



9.2 %



278,892



9.7 %



263,411



9.4 %



291,112



10.3 % Residential lots



217,835



7.6 %



219,115



7.7 %



209,850



7.3 %



217,920



7.7 %



222,343



7.9 % Commercial lots



55,176



1.9 %



56,343



2.0 %



59,044



2.1 %



58,472



2.1 %



60,264



2.1 % Commercial construction and other



1,428,985



49.7 %



1,355,587



47.6 %



1,274,619



44.6 %



1,183,127



42.0 %



1,074,361



38.0 % Net unaccreted discount



(961)









(1,082)









(1,349)









(1,551)









(1,728)





Total construction loans

$ 2,873,238







$ 2,845,082







$ 2,859,281







$ 2,814,521







$ 2,828,372







Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of June 30, 2025



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (T)



Total



Collateral Type









































Shopping center/retail $ 332,171



$ 249,400



$ 59,338



$ 15,472



$ 13,024



$ 330,419



$ 999,824



Commercial and industrial buildings

133,239





105,706





22,278





33,130





12,339





274,479





581,171



Office buildings

114,815





269,275





130,691





45,270





4,330





86,538





650,919



Medical buildings

82,882





16,788





1,657





42,053





27,437





71,247





242,064



Apartment buildings

122,871





128,913





64,053





10,615





13,530





208,395





548,377



Hotel

108,149





117,048





30,555





13,625





-





180,617





449,994



Other

174,929





58,816





20,314





6,182





6,973





97,515





364,729



Total $ 1,069,056



$ 945,946



$ 328,886



$ 166,347



$ 77,633



$ 1,249,210



$ 3,837,078

(U)

Acquired Loans



Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Mar 31,

2025



Balance at

Jun 30,

2025



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Mar 31,

2025



Balance at

Jun 30,

2025



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Mar 31,

2025



Balance at

Jun 30,

2025

Loan marks:



















































Acquired banks (V) $ 368,247



$ 13,536



$ 12,813



$ 327,842



$ 5,620



$ 5,237



$ 696,089



$ 19,156



$ 18,050

Lone Star Bank (W)

20,378





11,714





9,953





4,558





1,093





838





24,936





12,807





10,791

Total

388,625





25,250





22,766





332,400





6,713





6,075





721,025





31,963





28,841























































Acquired portfolio loan

balances:



















































Acquired banks (V)

13,307,853





1,281,901





1,223,988





1,317,564





380,484





342,617





14,625,417





1,662,385





1,566,605

Lone Star Bank (W)

1,016,128





645,440





562,614





59,109





47,559





44,526





1,075,237





692,999





607,140

Total

14,323,981





1,927,341





1,786,602





1,376,673





428,043





387,143





15,700,654

(X)

2,355,384





2,173,745























































Acquired portfolio loan

balances less loan marks $ 13,935,356



$ 1,902,091



$ 1,763,836



$ 1,044,273



$ 421,330



$ 381,068



$ 14,979,629



$ 2,323,421



$ 2,144,904







(T) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (U) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.828 billion as of June 30, 2025. (V) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank. (W) The Merger was completed on April 1, 2024 and resulted in the addition of $1.075 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $24.9 million at acquisition date, which were subject to subsequent fair value adjustments. (X) Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Jun 30,

2025



Mar 31,

2025



Dec 31,

2024



Sep 30,

2024



Jun 30,

2024



Jun 30,

2025



Jun 30,

2024

Asset Quality







































Nonaccrual loans $ 102,031



$ 73,287



$ 73,647



$ 83,969



$ 84,175



$ 102,031



$ 84,175

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

576





91





2,189





20





322





576





322

Total nonperforming loans

102,607





73,378





75,836





83,989





84,497





102,607





84,497

Repossessed assets

6





29





4





177





113





6





113

Other real estate

7,874





8,012





5,701





5,757





4,960





7,874





4,960

Total nonperforming assets $ 110,487



$ 81,419



$ 81,541



$ 89,923



$ 89,570



$ 110,487



$ 89,570











































Nonperforming assets:







































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 27,680



$ 8,966



$ 10,080



$ 13,642



$ 16,340



$ 27,680



$ 16,340

Construction, land development and other land

loans

1,859





1,952





4,481





4,053





4,895





1,859





4,895

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

50,501





42,481





44,824





36,660





33,935





50,501





33,935

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family

residential)

12,865





12,257





18,861





32,803





31,776





12,865





31,776

Agriculture (includes farmland)

17,547





15,725





3,208





2,686





2,550





17,547





2,550

Consumer and other

35





38





87





79





74





35





74

Total $ 110,487



$ 81,419



$ 81,541



$ 89,923



$ 89,570



$ 110,487



$ 89,570

Number of loans/properties

392





363





368





346





349





392





349

Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 346,084



$ 349,101



$ 351,805



$ 354,397



$ 359,852



$ 346,084



$ 359,852











































Net charge-offs (recoveries):







































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 1,044



$ 330



$ 405



$ 3,309



$ 2,777



$ 1,374



$ 3,060

Construction, land development and other land

loans

(3)





(156)





294





378





109





(159)





107

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

342





1,051





180





409





425





1,393





882

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family

residential)

55





178





362





258





(381)





233





(398)

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(14)





-





5





(116)





214





(14)





237

Consumer and other

1,593





1,301





1,346





1,217





1,224





2,894





2,623

Total $ 3,017



$ 2,704



$ 2,592



$ 5,455



$ 4,368



$ 5,721



$ 6,511











































Asset Quality Ratios







































Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning

assets

0.33 %



0.24 %



0.23 %



0.25 %



0.25 %



0.32 %



0.26 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real

estate

0.50 %



0.37 %



0.37 %



0.40 %



0.40 %



0.50 %



0.40 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.05 %



0.05 %



0.05 %



0.10 %



0.08 %



0.05 %



0.06 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.56 %



1.59 %



1.59 %



1.58 %



1.61 %



1.56 %



1.61 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total

loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program

loans (G)

1.66 %



1.67 %



1.67 %



1.68 %



1.69 %



1.66 %



1.69 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Jun 30,

2025



Mar 31,

2025



Dec 31,

2024



Sep 30,

2024



Jun 30,

2024



Jun 30,

2025



Jun 30,

2024

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted

earnings per share excluding merger related provision for

credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax,

FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or

write-up of securities, net of tax:









































Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)

$ 1.42



$ 1.37



$ 1.37



$ 1.34



$ 1.17



$ 2.79



$ 2.34













































Net income

$ 135,155



$ 130,225



$ 130,076



$ 127,282



$ 111,602



$ 265,380



$ 222,028

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax(Z)



-





-





-





-





7,162





-





7,162

Merger related expenses, net of tax(Z)



-





-





-





50





3,461





-





3,461

FDIC special assessment, net of tax(Z)



-





-





-





-





2,807





-





2,807

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Z)



-





-





-





(177)





(8,472)





-





(8,707)

Net income excluding merger related provision for credit

losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC

special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up

of securities, net of tax(Z):

$ 135,155



$ 130,225



$ 130,076



$ 127,155



$ 116,560



$ 265,380



$ 226,751













































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



95,277





95,266





95,264





95,261





95,765





95,271





94,735

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, per

diluted common share(Z)

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.07



$ -



$ 0.07

Merger related expenses, net of tax, per diluted common

share(Z)

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.04



$ -



$ 0.04

FDIC special assessment, net of tax, per diluted common

share(Z)

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.03



$ -



$ 0.03

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, per

diluted common share(Z)

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (0.09)



$ -



$ (0.09)

Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision

for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of

tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale

or write-up of securities, net of tax:(Z)

$ 1.42



$ 1.37



$ 1.37



$ 1.34



$ 1.22



$ 2.79



$ 2.39













































Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on

average assets excluding merger related provision for

credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax,

FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or

write-up of securities, net of tax:









































Return on average assets (unadjusted)



1.41 %



1.34 %



1.31 %



1.28 %



1.12 %



1.37 %



1.13 %











































Net income excluding merger related provision for credit

losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC

special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up

of securities, net of tax(Z):

$ 135,155



$ 130,225



$ 130,076



$ 127,155



$ 116,560



$ 265,380



$ 226,751

Average total assets

$ 38,391,214



$ 38,957,078



$ 39,627,399



$ 39,889,202



$ 39,948,848



$ 38,672,013



$ 39,442,163

Return on average assets excluding merger related provision

for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of

tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale

or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (Z)



1.41 %



1.34 %



1.31 %



1.28 %



1.17 %



1.37 %



1.15 %

(Z) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Jun 30,

2025



Mar 31,

2025



Dec 31,

2024



Sep 30,

2024



Jun 30,

2024



Jun 30,

2025



Jun 30,

2024

Reconciliation of return on average common equity to

return on average common equity excluding merger

related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger

related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net

of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of

tax:









































Return on average common equity (unadjusted)



7.13 %



6.94 %



7.00 %



6.93 %



6.10 %



7.03 %



6.15 %











































Net income excluding merger related provision for credit

losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC

special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up

of securities, net of tax(Z):

$ 135,155



$ 130,225



$ 130,076



$ 127,155



$ 116,560



$ 265,380



$ 226,751

Average shareholders' equity

$ 7,586,290



$ 7,505,801



$ 7,428,665



$ 7,347,265



$ 7,321,257



$ 7,546,269



$ 7,221,251

Return on average common equity excluding merger related

provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses,

net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on

sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (Z)



7.13 %



6.94 %



7.00 %



6.92 %



6.37 %



7.03 %



6.28 %











































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to

return on average tangible common equity:









































Net income

$ 135,155



$ 130,225



$ 130,076



$ 127,282



$ 111,602



$ 265,380



$ 222,028

Average shareholders' equity

$ 7,586,290



$ 7,505,801



$ 7,428,665



$ 7,347,265



$ 7,321,257



$ 7,546,269



$ 7,221,251

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,563,866)





(3,567,421)





(3,573,197)





(3,576,630)





(3,542,427)





(3,565,634)





(3,500,542)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 4,022,424



$ 3,938,380



$ 3,855,468



$ 3,770,635



$ 3,778,830



$ 3,980,635



$ 3,720,709

Return on average tangible common equity (F)



13.44 %



13.23 %



13.50 %



13.50 %



11.81 %



13.33 %



11.93 %











































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to

return on average tangible common equity excluding

merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,

merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special

assessment, net of tax:









































Net income excluding merger related provision for credit

losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC

special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up

of securities, net of tax(Z):

$ 135,155



$ 130,225



$ 130,076



$ 127,155



$ 116,560



$ 265,380



$ 226,751

Average shareholders' equity

$ 7,586,290



$ 7,505,801



$ 7,428,665



$ 7,347,265



$ 7,321,257



$ 7,546,269



$ 7,221,251

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,563,866)





(3,567,421)





(3,573,197)





(3,576,630)





(3,542,427)





(3,565,634)





(3,500,542)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 4,022,424



$ 3,938,380



$ 3,855,468



$ 3,770,635



$ 3,778,830



$ 3,980,635



$ 3,720,709

Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger

related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related

expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and

net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (Z)



13.44 %



13.23 %



13.50 %



13.49 %



12.34 %



13.33 %



12.19 %











































Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book

value per share:









































Shareholders' equity

$ 7,599,736



$ 7,517,061



$ 7,438,495



$ 7,361,249



$ 7,283,444



$ 7,599,736



$ 7,283,444

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,561,923)





(3,565,533)





(3,569,176)





(3,574,566)





(3,578,431)





(3,561,923)





(3,578,431)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 4,037,813



$ 3,951,528



$ 3,869,319



$ 3,786,683



$ 3,705,013



$ 4,037,813



$ 3,705,013













































Period end shares outstanding



95,277





95,258





95,275





95,261





95,262





95,277





95,262

Tangible book value per share

$ 42.38



$ 41.48



$ 40.61



$ 39.75



$ 38.89



$ 42.38



$ 38.89













































Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end

tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:









































Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 4,037,813



$ 3,951,528



$ 3,869,319



$ 3,786,683



$ 3,705,013



$ 4,037,813



$ 3,705,013

Total assets

$ 38,417,352



$ 38,764,675



$ 39,566,738



$ 40,115,320



$ 39,762,294



$ 38,417,352



$ 39,762,294

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,561,923)





(3,565,533)





(3,569,176)





(3,574,566)





(3,578,431)





(3,561,923)





(3,578,431)

Tangible assets

$ 34,855,429



$ 35,199,142



$ 35,997,562



$ 36,540,754



$ 36,183,863



$ 34,855,429



$ 36,183,863

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio



11.58 %



11.23 %



10.75 %



10.36 %



10.24 %



11.58 %



10.24 %





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Jun 30,

2025



Mar 31,

2025



Dec 31,

2024



Sep 30,

2024



Jun 30,

2024



Jun 30,

2025



Jun 30,

2024

Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans

to allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

excluding Warehouse Purchase Program:









































Allowance for credit losses on loans

$ 346,084



$ 349,101



$ 351,805



$ 354,397



$ 359,852



$ 346,084



$ 359,852

Total loans

$ 22,197,388



$ 21,977,570



$ 22,149,209



$ 22,380,852



$ 22,320,815



$ 22,197,388



$ 22,320,815

Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans



(1,287,440)





(1,057,893)





(1,080,903)





(1,228,706)





(1,081,403)





(1,287,440)





(1,081,403)

Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program

$ 20,909,948



$ 20,919,677



$ 21,068,306



$ 21,152,146



$ 21,239,412



$ 20,909,948



$ 21,239,412

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding

Warehouse Purchase Program



1.66 %



1.67 %



1.67 %



1.68 %



1.69 %



1.66 %



1.69 %











































Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio

excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or

write-up of assets and securities:









































Noninterest expense

$ 138,565



$ 140,301



$ 141,545



$ 140,338



$ 152,842



$ 278,866



$ 288,690













































Net interest income

$ 267,722



$ 265,382



$ 267,774



$ 261,691



$ 258,786



$ 533,104



$ 497,030

Noninterest income



42,982





41,301





39,837





41,099





46,003





84,283





84,873

Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets



1,414





(235)





584





3,178





(903)





1,179





(938)

Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities



-





-





-





224





10,723





-





11,021

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale,

write-down or write-up of assets and securities



41,568





41,536





39,253





37,697





36,183





83,104





74,790

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale,

write-down or write-up of assets and securities

$ 309,290



$ 306,918



$ 307,027



$ 299,388



$ 294,969



$ 616,208



$ 571,820

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale,

write-down or write-up of assets and securities



44.80 %



45.71 %



46.10 %



46.87 %



51.82 %



45.26 %



50.49 %











































Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio,

excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or

write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses

and FDIC special assessment:









































Noninterest expense

$ 138,565



$ 140,301



$ 141,545



$ 140,338



$ 152,842



$ 278,866



$ 288,690

Less: merger related expenses



-





-





-





63





4,381





-





4,381

Less: FDIC special assessment



-





-





-





-





3,554





-





3,554

Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses and

FDIC special assessment

$ 138,565



$ 140,301



$ 141,545



$ 140,275



$ 144,907



$ 278,866



$ 280,755













































Net interest income

$ 267,722



$ 265,382



$ 267,774



$ 261,691



$ 258,786



$ 533,104



$ 497,030

Noninterest income



42,982





41,301





39,837





41,099





46,003





84,283





84,873

Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets



1,414





(235)





584





3,178





(903)





1,179





(938)

Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities



-





-





-





224





10,723





-





11,021

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale,

write-down or write-up of assets and securities



41,568





41,536





39,253





37,697





36,183





83,104





74,790

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale,

write-down or write-up of assets and securities

$ 309,290



$ 306,918



$ 307,027



$ 299,388



$ 294,969



$ 616,208



$ 571,820

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale,

write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related

expenses and FDIC special assessment



44.80 %



45.71 %



46.10 %



46.85 %



49.13 %



45.26 %



49.10 %

SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.