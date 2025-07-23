Anzeige
WKN: 851143 | ISIN: US3695501086 | Ticker-Symbol: GDX
Tradegate
23.07.25 | 14:29
259,40 Euro
+2,45 % +6,20
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
259,25260,5515:05
259,10260,9515:04
General Dynamics Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Revenue $13 billion, up 8.9% from year-ago quarter
  • Diluted EPS $3.74, up 14.7% from year-ago quarter
  • $1.6 billion cash from operating activities, 158% of net earnings
  • Very strong order activity in Marine and Aerospace segments

RESTON, Va., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.3 billion, or $3.74 per diluted share (EPS), on revenue of $13 billion. Compared with the year-ago quarter, revenue increased 8.9%, operating earnings increased 12.9%, and diluted EPS increased 14.7%. Operating margin of 10.0% was a 30-basis-point expansion from the year-ago quarter.

"During the first half of the year, each of our four segments achieved growth in revenue and earnings, with margins on a companywide basis expanding 50 basis points over the same period last year," said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our strong cash flow and healthy backlog position us well to have a good second half."

Cash and Capital Deployment

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.6 billion, or 158% of net earnings. During the quarter, the company paid $402 million in dividends, invested $198 million in capital expenditures, and reduced total debt by $897 million. The company ended the quarter with $8.7 billion in total debt and $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Orders and Backlog

Consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 2.2-to-1 for the quarter. Book-to-bill was 2.4-to-1 for the defense segments and 1.3-to-1 for the aerospace segment. On a companywide basis, orders totaled $28.3 billion. Backlog at the end of the quarter was $103.7 billion. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $57.5 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $161.2 billion.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024. More information is available at www.gd.com.

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its second-quarter 2025 financial results conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at www.gd.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available by telephone two hours after the end of the call through July 30, 2025, at 800-770-2030 (international: +1 609-800-9909), conference ID 4299949. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with General Dynamics' announcement of its financial results are available at www.gd.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements (FLS), including statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify FLS. In making FLS, we rely on assumptions and analyses based on our experience and perception of historical trends; current conditions and expected future developments; and other factors, estimates and judgments we consider reasonable and appropriate based on information available to us at the time. FLS are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in the FLS. All FLS speak only as of the date they were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to FLS to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, and these factors may be revised or supplemented in future SEC filings. In addition, this press release contains some financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). While we believe these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information for investors, there are limitations associated with their use, and our calculations of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP metrics should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to our non-GAAP measures are included in other filings with the SEC, which are available at investorrelations.gd.com.

EXHIBIT A
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS





Three Months Ended


Variance



June 29, 2025


June 30, 2024


$



%


Revenue

$ 13,041


$ 11,976


$ 1,065



8.9 %


Operating costs and expenses

(11,736)


(10,820)


(916)





Operating earnings

1,305


1,156


149



12.9 %


Other, net

15


18


(3)





Interest, net

(88)


(84)


(4)





Earnings before income tax

1,232


1,090


142



13.0 %


Provision for income tax, net

(218)


(185)


(33)





Net earnings

$ 1,014


$ 905


$ 109



12.0 %


Earnings per share-basic

$ 3.78


$ 3.30


$ 0.48



14.5 %


Basic weighted average shares outstanding

268.1


274.1







Earnings per share-diluted

$ 3.74


$ 3.26


$ 0.48



14.7 %


Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

270.9


277.7







EXHIBIT B
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS





Six Months Ended


Variance



June 29, 2025


June 30, 2024


$



%


Revenue

$ 25,264


$ 22,707


$ 2,557



11.3 %


Operating costs and expenses

(22,691)


(20,515)


(2,176)





Operating earnings

2,573


2,192


381



17.4 %


Other, net

36


32


4





Interest, net

(177)


(166)


(11)





Earnings before income tax

2,432


2,058


374



18.2 %


Provision for income tax, net

(424)


(354)


(70)





Net earnings

$ 2,008


$ 1,704


$ 304



17.8 %


Earnings per share-basic

$ 7.48


$ 6.22


$ 1.26



20.3 %


Basic weighted average shares outstanding

268.6


273.8







Earnings per share-diluted

$ 7.40


$ 6.14


$ 1.26



20.5 %


Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

271.3


277.4







EXHIBIT C
REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Three Months Ended


Variance



June 29, 2025


June 30, 2024


$



%


Revenue:










Aerospace

$ 3,062


$ 2,940


$ 122



4.1 %


Marine Systems

4,220


3,453


767



22.2 %


Combat Systems

2,283


2,288


(5)



(0.2) %


Technologies

3,476


3,295


181



5.5 %


Total

$ 13,041


$ 11,976


$ 1,065



8.9 %


Operating earnings:










Aerospace

$ 403


$ 319


$ 84



26.3 %


Marine Systems

291


245


46



18.8 %


Combat Systems

324


313


11



3.5 %


Technologies

332


320


12



3.8 %


Corporate

(45)


(41)


(4)



(9.8) %


Total

$ 1,305


$ 1,156


$ 149



12.9 %


Operating margin:










Aerospace

13.2 %


10.9 %







Marine Systems

6.9 %


7.1 %







Combat Systems

14.2 %


13.7 %







Technologies

9.6 %


9.7 %







Total

10.0 %


9.7 %







EXHIBIT D
REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Six Months Ended


Variance



June 29, 2025


June 30, 2024


$



%


Revenue:










Aerospace

$ 6,088


$ 5,024


$ 1,064



21.2 %


Marine Systems

7,809


6,784


1,025



15.1 %


Combat Systems

4,459


4,390


69



1.6 %


Technologies

6,908


6,509


399



6.1 %


Total

$ 25,264


$ 22,707


$ 2,557



11.3 %


Operating earnings:










Aerospace

$ 835


$ 574


$ 261



45.5 %


Marine Systems

541


477


64



13.4 %


Combat Systems

615


595


20



3.4 %


Technologies

660


615


45



7.3 %


Corporate

(78)


(69)


(9)



(13.0) %


Total

$ 2,573


$ 2,192


$ 381



17.4 %


Operating margin:










Aerospace

13.7 %


11.4 %







Marine Systems

6.9 %


7.0 %







Combat Systems

13.8 %


13.6 %







Technologies

9.6 %


9.4 %







Total

10.2 %


9.7 %







EXHIBIT E
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



(Unaudited)




June 29, 2025


December 31, 2024

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and equivalents

$ 1,523


$ 1,697

Accounts receivable

3,613


2,977

Unbilled receivables

8,412


8,248

Inventories

9,889


9,724

Other current assets

1,629


1,740

Total current assets

25,066


24,386

Noncurrent assets:




Property, plant and equipment, net

6,556


6,467

Intangible assets, net

1,437


1,520

Goodwill

20,876


20,556

Other assets

2,953


2,951

Total noncurrent assets

31,822


31,494

Total assets

$ 56,888


$ 55,880

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$ 1,204


$ 1,502

Accounts payable

3,078


3,344

Customer advances and deposits

10,678


9,491

Other current liabilities

3,419


3,487

Total current liabilities

18,379


17,824

Noncurrent liabilities:




Long-term debt

7,508


7,260

Other liabilities

7,421


8,733

Total noncurrent liabilities

14,929


15,993

Shareholders' equity:




Common stock

482


482

Surplus

4,173


4,062

Retained earnings

42,695


41,487

Treasury stock

(22,975)


(22,450)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(795)


(1,518)

Total shareholders' equity

23,580


22,063

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 56,888


$ 55,880

EXHIBIT F
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Six Months Ended


June 29, 2025


June 30, 2024

Cash flows from operating activities-continuing operations:




Net earnings

$ 2,008


$ 1,704

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:




Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

325


311

Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets

121


117

Equity-based compensation expense

89


87

Deferred income tax benefit

(98)


(90)

(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:




Accounts receivable

(612)


(158)

Unbilled receivables

(200)


(601)

Inventories

(207)


(1,152)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:




Accounts payable

(261)


(125)

Customer advances and deposits

106


169

Other, net

179


274

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,450


536

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(340)


(360)

Other, net

124


53

Net cash used by investing activities

(216)


(307)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Repayment of fixed-rate notes

(1,500)


-

Proceeds from fixed-rate notes

747


-

Proceeds from commercial paper, net

696


-

Dividends paid

(785)


(750)

Purchases of common stock

(600)


(139)

Other, net

39


111

Net cash used by financing activities

(1,403)


(778)

Net cash used by discontinued operations

(5)


(2)

Net decrease in cash and equivalents

(174)


(551)

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period

1,697


1,913

Cash and equivalents at end of period

$ 1,523


$ 1,362

EXHIBIT G
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS


Other Financial Information:









June 29, 2025


December 31, 2024





Debt-to-equity (a)

36.9 %


39.7 %





Book value per share (b)

$ 87.66


$ 81.61





Shares outstanding

268,993,342


270,340,502














Second Quarter


Six Months


2025


2024


2025


2024

Income tax (payments) refunds, net

$ (202)


$ 81


$ (236)


$ 48

Company-sponsored research and development (c)

$ 119


$ 147


$ 220


$ 284

Return on sales (d)

7.8 %


7.6 %


7.9 %


7.5 %









Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Second Quarter


Six Months


2025


2024


2025


2024

Free cash flow:








Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,598


$ 814


$ 1,450


$ 536

Capital expenditures

(198)


(201)


(340)


(360)

Free cash flow (e)

$ 1,400


$ 613


$ 1,110


$ 176










June 29, 2025


December 31, 2024





Net debt:








Total debt

$ 8,712


$ 8,762





Less cash and equivalents

1,523


1,697





Net debt (f)

$ 7,189


$ 7,065






(a)

Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.

(b)

Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.

(c)

Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.

(d)

Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.

(e)

We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it

portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock

and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management.

(f)

We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because it reflects

the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.

EXHIBIT H
BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS




Funded


Unfunded


Total

Backlog


Estimated

Potential

Contract Value*


Total

Estimated

Contract Value

Second Quarter 2025:











Aerospace


$ 18,676


$ 1,227


$ 19,903


$ 1,165


$ 21,068

Marine Systems


39,298


13,674


52,972


14,708


67,680

Combat Systems


15,961


616


16,577


9,592


26,169

Technologies


9,945


4,285


14,230


32,011


46,241

Total


$ 83,880


$ 19,802


$ 103,682


$ 57,476


$ 161,158

First Quarter 2025:











Aerospace


$ 18,171


$ 828


$ 18,999


$ 1,090


$ 20,089

Marine Systems


30,882


7,491


38,373


10,261


48,634

Combat Systems


16,129


799


16,928


8,649


25,577

Technologies


9,751


4,606


14,357


32,670


47,027

Total


$ 74,933


$ 13,724


$ 88,657


$ 52,670


$ 141,327

Second Quarter 2024:











Aerospace


$ 19,126


$ 911


$ 20,037


$ 372


$ 20,409

Marine Systems


29,912


11,436


41,348


3,983


45,331

Combat Systems


16,003


673


16,676


5,816


22,492

Technologies


9,365


3,875


13,240


28,283


41,523

Total


$ 74,406


$ 16,895


$ 91,301


$ 38,454


$ 129,755

*

The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts

and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers

to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and

establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in

our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate

of potential contract value.

EXHIBIT H-1
BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2735872/General_Dynamics_EXHIBIT_H_1.jpg

EXHIBIT H-2
BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2735871/General_Dynamics_EXHIBIT_H_2.jpg

EXHIBIT I
AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS




Second Quarter

Six Months



2025


2024


2025


2024

Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):









Large-cabin aircraft


32


31


62


52

Mid-cabin aircraft


6


6


12


9

Total


38


37


74


61










Aerospace Book-to-Bill:









Orders*


$ 4,003


$ 2,673


$ 6,364


$ 5,099

Revenue


3,062


2,940


6,088


5,024

Book-to-Bill Ratio


1.3x


0.9x


1.0x


1.0x

*

Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

