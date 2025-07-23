General Dynamics Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue $13 billion, up 8.9% from year-ago quarter

RESTON, Va., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.3 billion, or $3.74 per diluted share (EPS), on revenue of $13 billion. Compared with the year-ago quarter, revenue increased 8.9%, operating earnings increased 12.9%, and diluted EPS increased 14.7%. Operating margin of 10.0% was a 30-basis-point expansion from the year-ago quarter.

"During the first half of the year, each of our four segments achieved growth in revenue and earnings, with margins on a companywide basis expanding 50 basis points over the same period last year," said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our strong cash flow and healthy backlog position us well to have a good second half."

Cash and Capital Deployment

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.6 billion, or 158% of net earnings. During the quarter, the company paid $402 million in dividends, invested $198 million in capital expenditures, and reduced total debt by $897 million. The company ended the quarter with $8.7 billion in total debt and $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Orders and Backlog

Consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 2.2-to-1 for the quarter. Book-to-bill was 2.4-to-1 for the defense segments and 1.3-to-1 for the aerospace segment. On a companywide basis, orders totaled $28.3 billion. Backlog at the end of the quarter was $103.7 billion. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $57.5 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $161.2 billion.

EXHIBIT A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS







Three Months Ended

Variance



June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024

$



%

Revenue $ 13,041

$ 11,976

$ 1,065



8.9 %

Operating costs and expenses (11,736)

(10,820)

(916)







Operating earnings 1,305

1,156

149



12.9 %

Other, net 15

18

(3)







Interest, net (88)

(84)

(4)







Earnings before income tax 1,232

1,090

142



13.0 %

Provision for income tax, net (218)

(185)

(33)







Net earnings $ 1,014

$ 905

$ 109



12.0 %

Earnings per share-basic $ 3.78

$ 3.30

$ 0.48



14.5 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding 268.1

274.1











Earnings per share-diluted $ 3.74

$ 3.26

$ 0.48



14.7 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 270.9

277.7













EXHIBIT B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS







Six Months Ended

Variance



June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024

$



%

Revenue $ 25,264

$ 22,707

$ 2,557



11.3 %

Operating costs and expenses (22,691)

(20,515)

(2,176)







Operating earnings 2,573

2,192

381



17.4 %

Other, net 36

32

4







Interest, net (177)

(166)

(11)







Earnings before income tax 2,432

2,058

374



18.2 %

Provision for income tax, net (424)

(354)

(70)







Net earnings $ 2,008

$ 1,704

$ 304



17.8 %

Earnings per share-basic $ 7.48

$ 6.22

$ 1.26



20.3 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding 268.6

273.8











Earnings per share-diluted $ 7.40

$ 6.14

$ 1.26



20.5 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 271.3

277.4













EXHIBIT C

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS







Three Months Ended

Variance



June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024

$



%

Revenue:

















Aerospace $ 3,062

$ 2,940

$ 122



4.1 %

Marine Systems 4,220

3,453

767



22.2 %

Combat Systems 2,283

2,288

(5)



(0.2) %

Technologies 3,476

3,295

181



5.5 %

Total $ 13,041

$ 11,976

$ 1,065



8.9 %

Operating earnings:

















Aerospace $ 403

$ 319

$ 84



26.3 %

Marine Systems 291

245

46



18.8 %

Combat Systems 324

313

11



3.5 %

Technologies 332

320

12



3.8 %

Corporate (45)

(41)

(4)



(9.8) %

Total $ 1,305

$ 1,156

$ 149



12.9 %

Operating margin:

















Aerospace 13.2 %

10.9 %











Marine Systems 6.9 %

7.1 %











Combat Systems 14.2 %

13.7 %











Technologies 9.6 %

9.7 %











Total 10.0 %

9.7 %













EXHIBIT D

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS







Six Months Ended

Variance



June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024

$



%

Revenue:

















Aerospace $ 6,088

$ 5,024

$ 1,064



21.2 %

Marine Systems 7,809

6,784

1,025



15.1 %

Combat Systems 4,459

4,390

69



1.6 %

Technologies 6,908

6,509

399



6.1 %

Total $ 25,264

$ 22,707

$ 2,557



11.3 %

Operating earnings:

















Aerospace $ 835

$ 574

$ 261



45.5 %

Marine Systems 541

477

64



13.4 %

Combat Systems 615

595

20



3.4 %

Technologies 660

615

45



7.3 %

Corporate (78)

(69)

(9)



(13.0) %

Total $ 2,573

$ 2,192

$ 381



17.4 %

Operating margin:

















Aerospace 13.7 %

11.4 %











Marine Systems 6.9 %

7.0 %











Combat Systems 13.8 %

13.6 %











Technologies 9.6 %

9.4 %











Total 10.2 %

9.7 %













EXHIBIT E

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



(Unaudited)





June 29, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and equivalents $ 1,523

$ 1,697 Accounts receivable 3,613

2,977 Unbilled receivables 8,412

8,248 Inventories 9,889

9,724 Other current assets 1,629

1,740 Total current assets 25,066

24,386 Noncurrent assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 6,556

6,467 Intangible assets, net 1,437

1,520 Goodwill 20,876

20,556 Other assets 2,953

2,951 Total noncurrent assets 31,822

31,494 Total assets $ 56,888

$ 55,880 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,204

$ 1,502 Accounts payable 3,078

3,344 Customer advances and deposits 10,678

9,491 Other current liabilities 3,419

3,487 Total current liabilities 18,379

17,824 Noncurrent liabilities:





Long-term debt 7,508

7,260 Other liabilities 7,421

8,733 Total noncurrent liabilities 14,929

15,993 Shareholders' equity:





Common stock 482

482 Surplus 4,173

4,062 Retained earnings 42,695

41,487 Treasury stock (22,975)

(22,450) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (795)

(1,518) Total shareholders' equity 23,580

22,063 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 56,888

$ 55,880

EXHIBIT F

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Six Months Ended

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities-continuing operations:





Net earnings $ 2,008

$ 1,704 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 325

311 Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets 121

117 Equity-based compensation expense 89

87 Deferred income tax benefit (98)

(90) (Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (612)

(158) Unbilled receivables (200)

(601) Inventories (207)

(1,152) Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts payable (261)

(125) Customer advances and deposits 106

169 Other, net 179

274 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,450

536 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (340)

(360) Other, net 124

53 Net cash used by investing activities (216)

(307) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of fixed-rate notes (1,500)

- Proceeds from fixed-rate notes 747

- Proceeds from commercial paper, net 696

- Dividends paid (785)

(750) Purchases of common stock (600)

(139) Other, net 39

111 Net cash used by financing activities (1,403)

(778) Net cash used by discontinued operations (5)

(2) Net decrease in cash and equivalents (174)

(551) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 1,697

1,913 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 1,523

$ 1,362

EXHIBIT G

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

Other Financial Information:















June 29, 2025

December 31, 2024







Debt-to-equity (a) 36.9 %

39.7 %







Book value per share (b) $ 87.66

$ 81.61







Shares outstanding 268,993,342

270,340,502

























Second Quarter

Six Months

2025

2024

2025

2024 Income tax (payments) refunds, net $ (202)

$ 81

$ (236)

$ 48 Company-sponsored research and development (c) $ 119

$ 147

$ 220

$ 284 Return on sales (d) 7.8 %

7.6 %

7.9 %

7.5 %















Non-GAAP Financial Measures:















Second Quarter

Six Months

2025

2024

2025

2024 Free cash flow:













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,598

$ 814

$ 1,450

$ 536 Capital expenditures (198)

(201)

(340)

(360) Free cash flow (e) $ 1,400

$ 613

$ 1,110

$ 176

















June 29, 2025

December 31, 2024







Net debt:













Total debt $ 8,712

$ 8,762







Less cash and equivalents 1,523

1,697







Net debt (f) $ 7,189

$ 7,065











? (a) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period. (b) Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period. (c) Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs. (d) Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue. (e) We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management. (f) We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.

EXHIBIT H

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Funded

Unfunded

Total Backlog

Estimated Potential Contract Value*

Total Estimated Contract Value Second Quarter 2025:



















Aerospace

$ 18,676

$ 1,227

$ 19,903

$ 1,165

$ 21,068 Marine Systems

39,298

13,674

52,972

14,708

67,680 Combat Systems

15,961

616

16,577

9,592

26,169 Technologies

9,945

4,285

14,230

32,011

46,241 Total

$ 83,880

$ 19,802

$ 103,682

$ 57,476

$ 161,158 First Quarter 2025:



















Aerospace

$ 18,171

$ 828

$ 18,999

$ 1,090

$ 20,089 Marine Systems

30,882

7,491

38,373

10,261

48,634 Combat Systems

16,129

799

16,928

8,649

25,577 Technologies

9,751

4,606

14,357

32,670

47,027 Total

$ 74,933

$ 13,724

$ 88,657

$ 52,670

$ 141,327 Second Quarter 2024:



















Aerospace

$ 19,126

$ 911

$ 20,037

$ 372

$ 20,409 Marine Systems

29,912

11,436

41,348

3,983

45,331 Combat Systems

16,003

673

16,676

5,816

22,492 Technologies

9,365

3,875

13,240

28,283

41,523 Total

$ 74,406

$ 16,895

$ 91,301

$ 38,454

$ 129,755

* The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

EXHIBIT H-1

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

EXHIBIT H-2

BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

EXHIBIT I

AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Second Quarter Six Months



2025

2024

2025

2024 Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):















Large-cabin aircraft

32

31

62

52 Mid-cabin aircraft

6

6

12

9 Total

38

37

74

61

















Aerospace Book-to-Bill:















Orders*

$ 4,003

$ 2,673

$ 6,364

$ 5,099 Revenue

3,062

2,940

6,088

5,024 Book-to-Bill Ratio

1.3x

0.9x

1.0x

1.0x

* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

