Travelzoo Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

  • Revenue of $23.9 million, up 13% year-over-year
  • Consolidated operating profit of $2.1 million
  • Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $2.4 million
  • Cash flow from operations of $1.3 million
  • Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12

Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Consolidated revenue was $23.9 million, up 13% from $21.1 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $23.5 million, up 12% year-over-year. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising and commerce revenues, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members, and membership fees.

In Q2, Travelzoo invested significantly in acquiring more Club Members when we saw that we can achieve a payback and positive return on investment (ROI) within the quarter. Marketing costs were expensed immediately. Membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period of 12 months. The effect is a sizable reduction in EPS. We refer to our investor presentation.

Net income attributable to Travelzoo was $1.4 million for Q2 2025, or $0.12 per share, compared with $0.23 per share in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $2.4 million. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($16,000), stock option expenses ($339,000), and severance-related expenses ($6,000). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.

"We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more Club Offers for Club Members and add new benefits, such as our popular complementary airport lounge access worldwide in case of a delayed flight," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "Travelzoo members are affluent, active, and open to new experiences. We inspire travel enthusiasts to travel to places they never imagined they could. Travelzoo is the must-have membership for those who love to travel as much as we do."

Travelzoo North America

North America business segment revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $16.1 million. Operating profit for Q2 2025 was $2.8 million, or 17% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $3.7 million or 26% of revenue in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe

Europe business segment revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $6.4 million. Operating loss for Q2 2025 was $883,000, or 14% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $512,000, or 9% of revenue in the prior-year period. The reported operating loss occurred because we acquired more Club Members.

Jack's Flight Club

Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. Revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $1.4 million. The number of premium subscribers increased 15% year-over-year. Jack's Flight Club's revenue from subscriptions is recognized ratably over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Operating profit for Q2 2025 was $156,000, compared to an operating loss of $34,000 in the prior-year period.

New Initiatives

New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $19,000. Operating loss for Q2 2025 was $31,000.

In 2020, Travelzoo entered into royalty-bearing licensing agreements with local licensees for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by us as the licensor. Licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia was $10,000 for Q2 2025. Licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan was $7,000 for in Q2 2025. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Reach

Travelzoo reaches 30 million travelers. This includes Jack's Flight Club. Comparisons to prior periods are no longer meaningful due to strategic developments of the Travelzoo membership.

Income Taxes

The reported income tax provision and reserves for Q2 2025 are $740,000. Travelzoo intends to utilize available net operating losses (NOLs) to largely offset its tax liability for Q2 2025.

Balance Sheet

Deferred revenue increased and is expected to continue to increase as membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period.

As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $11.2 million. Cash flow from operations was $1.3 million.

Share Repurchase Program

During Q2 2025, the Company repurchased 172,088 shares of its outstanding common stock.

Looking Ahead

For Q3 2025, we expect year-over-year revenue growth to continue. We expect revenue growth to accelerate as a trend in subsequent quarters, as membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period of 12 months, as we acquire new members, and as more Legacy Members become Club Members. Over time, we expect profitability to substantially increase as recurring membership fees revenue will be recognized. In the short-term, fluctuations in reported net income are possible. We might see attractive opportunities to increase marketing. We expense marketing costs immediately.

In 2024, we introduced a membership fee for Travelzoo. Legacy Members, who joined prior to 2024, continue to receive certain travel offers. However, Club Offers and new benefits are only available to Club Members, who pay the membership fee. Therefore, we are seeing many Legacy Members become Club Members over time-in addition to new members who join.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses, and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Conference Call

Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2025 results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

  • download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call
  • access the webcast.

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations:
[email protected]

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues

$ 23,906


$ 21,141


$ 47,046


$ 43,126

Cost of revenues

5,163


2,520


9,335


5,160

Gross profit

18,743


18,621


37,711


37,966

Operating expenses:








Sales and marketing

11,483


9,386


21,708


17,984

Product development

698


603


1,332


1,169

General and administrative

4,502


4,621


8,807


9,211

Total operating expenses

16,683


14,610


31,847


28,364

Operating income

2,060


4,011


5,864


9,602

Other income, net

162


176


790


315

Income from operations before income taxes

2,222


4,187


6,654


9,917

Income tax expense

740


1,267


1,912


2,772

Net income

1,482


2,920


4,742


7,145

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

80


(7)


172


(18)

Net income attributable to Travelzoo

$ 1,402


$ 2,927


$ 4,570


$ 7,163









Net income per share-basic

$ 0.13


$ 0.23


$ 0.39


$ 0.54









Net income per share-diluted

$ 0.12


$ 0.23


$ 0.38


$ 0.54









Shares used in per share calculation-basic

11,139


12,895


11,617


13,191

Shares used in per share calculation-diluted

11,505


12,976


12,088


13,300

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



June 30,
2025


December 31,
2024

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,441


$ 17,064

Accounts receivable, net

11,500


12,825

Prepaid income taxes

503


736

Income taxes receivable

324


-

Prepaid expenses and other

1,392


1,148

Total current assets

24,160


31,773

Deposits and other

304


374

Deferred tax assets

3,591


3,380

Restricted cash

757


675

Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,204


5,655

Property and equipment, net

320


423

Intangible assets, net

1,455


1,498

Goodwill

10,944


10,944

Total assets

$ 46,735


$ 54,722

Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 6,130


$ 6,162

Merchant payables

12,419


16,294

Accrued expenses and other

5,596


3,404

Deferred revenue

8,459


6,545

Income tax payable

-


1,619

Operating lease liabilities

2,564


2,472

Total current liabilities

35,168


36,496

Long-term tax liability reserve

8,792


7,851

Long-term operating lease liabilities

4,856


5,646

Other long-term liabilities

-


376

Total liabilities

48,816


50,369

Common stock

111


118

Tax indemnification

(9,537)


(9,537)

Additional paid-in capital

-


-

Retained earnings

7,934


14,284

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,576)


(5,327)

Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity (deficit)

(7,068)


(462)

Non-controlling interest

4,987


4,815

Total stockholder's equity (deficit)

(2,081)


4,353

Total liabilities and stockholder's equity

$ 46,735


$ 54,722

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income

$ 1,482


$ 2,920


$ 4,742


$ 7,145

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

106


175


182


558

Stock-based compensation

339


688


709


783

Deferred income tax

1


(12)


5


(27)

Net foreign currency effects

(188)


(14)


(295)


(11)

Provision of loss (net recoveries) on accounts receivable and refund reserve

(83)


26


123


(7)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable

1,309


(150)


1,743


(385)

Prepaid income taxes

301


(390)


238


(327)

Prepaid expenses, deposits and other

277


(49)


(144)


533

Accounts payable

(36)


(294)


(180)


714

Merchant payables

(2,790)


(1,101)


(4,441)


(3,779)

Accrued expenses and other

975


765


1,842


526

Deferred revenue

478


(38)


1,720


1,173

Income tax payable

(1,058)


224


(2,007)


278

Other liabilities

187


556


345


753

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,300


3,306


4,582


7,927

Cash flows from investing activities:








Purchases of property and equipment

(14)


(48)


(34)


(83)

Net cash used in investing activities

(14)


(48)


(34)


(83)

Cash flows from financing activities:








Repurchase of common stock

(2,500)


(6,550)


(11,418)


(10,422)

Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards

(104)


(257)


(104)


(257)

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,604)


(6,807)


(11,522)


(10,679)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

289


(73)


432


(311)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,029)


(3,622)


(6,542)


(3,146)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

12,227


16,865


17,740


16,389

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 11,198


$ 13,243


$ 11,198


$ 13,243

Travelzoo

Segment Information from Continuing Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Three months ended June 30, 2025

Travelzoo
North

America


Travelzoo
Europe


Jack's
Flight Club


New
Initiatives


Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$ 15,737


$ 6,740


$ 1,410


$ 19


$ 23,906

Intersegment revenues

395


(355)


(40)


-


-

Total net revenues

16,132


6,385


1,370


19


23,906

Sales and marketing expenses

6,453


4,427


603


-


11,483

Other expenses

6,861


2,841


611


50


10,363

Operating profit (loss)

2,818


(883)


156


(31)


2,060

Other income, net









162

Income from operations before income taxes









2,222











Three months ended June 30, 2024

Travelzoo
North

America


Travelzoo
Europe


Jack's
Flight Club


New
Initiatives


Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$ 14,015


$ 6,004


$ 1,099


$ 23


$ 21,141

Intersegment revenues

119


(53)


(66)


-


-

Total net revenues

14,134


5,951


1,033


23


21,141

Sales and marketing expenses

5,444


3,330


477


135


9,386

Other expenses

4,973


2,109


590


72


7,744

Operating profit (loss)

3,717


512


(34)


(184)


4,011

Other income, net









176

Income from operations before income taxes









4,187





















Six months ended June 30, 2025

Travelzoo
North

America


Travelzoo
Europe


Jack's
Flight Club


New
Initiatives


Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$ 30,567


$ 13,710


$ 2,733


$ 36


$ 47,046

Intersegment revenues

693


(613)


(80)


-


-

Total net revenues

31,260


13,097


2,653


36


47,046

Sales and marketing expenses

12,153


8,329


1,226


-


21,708

Other expenses

12,695


5,423


1,259


97


19,474

Operating profit (loss)

6,412


(655)


168


(61)


5,864

Other income, net









790

Income from operations before income taxes









6,654





















Six months ended June 30, 2024

Travelzoo
North

America


Travelzoo
Europe


Jack's
Flight Club


New
Initiatives


Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$ 28,288


$ 12,584


$ 2,199


$ 55


$ 43,126

Intersegment revenues

74


29


(103)


-


-

Total net revenues

28,362


12,613


2,096


55


43,126

Sales and marketing expenses

10,551


6,391


882


135


17,959

Other expenses

9,657


4,328


1,347


234


15,566

Operating profit (loss)

8,155


1,894


(133)


(314)


9,602

Other income, net









315

Income from operations before income taxes









9,917

Travelzoo

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

GAAP operating expense

$ 16,683


$ 14,610


$ 31,847


$ 28,364

Non-GAAP adjustments:








Amortization of intangibles (A)

16


88


42


405

Stock option expenses (B)

339


688


709


783

Severance-related expenses (C)

6


30


227


30

Non-GAAP operating expense

16,322


13,804


30,869


27,146









GAAP operating income

2,060


4,011


5,864


9,602

Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C)

361


806


978


1,218

Non-GAAP operating income

2,421


4,817


6,842


10,820

SOURCE Travelzoo

