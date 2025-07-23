Travelzoo Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

Revenue of $23.9 million, up 13% year-over-year

Consolidated operating profit of $2.1 million

Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $2.4 million

Cash flow from operations of $1.3 million

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12

Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Consolidated revenue was $23.9 million, up 13% from $21.1 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $23.5 million, up 12% year-over-year. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising and commerce revenues, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members, and membership fees.

In Q2, Travelzoo invested significantly in acquiring more Club Members when we saw that we can achieve a payback and positive return on investment (ROI) within the quarter. Marketing costs were expensed immediately. Membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period of 12 months. The effect is a sizable reduction in EPS. We refer to our investor presentation.

Net income attributable to Travelzoo was $1.4 million for Q2 2025, or $0.12 per share, compared with $0.23 per share in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $2.4 million. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($16,000), stock option expenses ($339,000), and severance-related expenses ($6,000). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.

"We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more Club Offers for Club Members and add new benefits, such as our popular complementary airport lounge access worldwide in case of a delayed flight," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "Travelzoo members are affluent, active, and open to new experiences. We inspire travel enthusiasts to travel to places they never imagined they could. Travelzoo is the must-have membership for those who love to travel as much as we do."

Travelzoo North America

North America business segment revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $16.1 million. Operating profit for Q2 2025 was $2.8 million, or 17% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $3.7 million or 26% of revenue in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe

Europe business segment revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $6.4 million. Operating loss for Q2 2025 was $883,000, or 14% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $512,000, or 9% of revenue in the prior-year period. The reported operating loss occurred because we acquired more Club Members.

Jack's Flight Club

Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. Revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $1.4 million. The number of premium subscribers increased 15% year-over-year. Jack's Flight Club's revenue from subscriptions is recognized ratably over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Operating profit for Q2 2025 was $156,000, compared to an operating loss of $34,000 in the prior-year period.

New Initiatives

New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $19,000. Operating loss for Q2 2025 was $31,000.

In 2020, Travelzoo entered into royalty-bearing licensing agreements with local licensees for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by us as the licensor. Licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia was $10,000 for Q2 2025. Licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan was $7,000 for in Q2 2025. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Reach

Travelzoo reaches 30 million travelers. This includes Jack's Flight Club. Comparisons to prior periods are no longer meaningful due to strategic developments of the Travelzoo membership.

Income Taxes

The reported income tax provision and reserves for Q2 2025 are $740,000. Travelzoo intends to utilize available net operating losses (NOLs) to largely offset its tax liability for Q2 2025.

Balance Sheet

Deferred revenue increased and is expected to continue to increase as membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period.

As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $11.2 million. Cash flow from operations was $1.3 million.

Share Repurchase Program

During Q2 2025, the Company repurchased 172,088 shares of its outstanding common stock.

Looking Ahead

For Q3 2025, we expect year-over-year revenue growth to continue. We expect revenue growth to accelerate as a trend in subsequent quarters, as membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period of 12 months, as we acquire new members, and as more Legacy Members become Club Members. Over time, we expect profitability to substantially increase as recurring membership fees revenue will be recognized. In the short-term, fluctuations in reported net income are possible. We might see attractive opportunities to increase marketing. We expense marketing costs immediately.

In 2024, we introduced a membership fee for Travelzoo. Legacy Members, who joined prior to 2024, continue to receive certain travel offers. However, Club Offers and new benefits are only available to Club Members, who pay the membership fee. Therefore, we are seeing many Legacy Members become Club Members over time-in addition to new members who join.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses, and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Conference Call

Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2025 results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call

access the webcast.

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues $ 23,906

$ 21,141

$ 47,046

$ 43,126 Cost of revenues 5,163

2,520

9,335

5,160 Gross profit 18,743

18,621

37,711

37,966 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 11,483

9,386

21,708

17,984 Product development 698

603

1,332

1,169 General and administrative 4,502

4,621

8,807

9,211 Total operating expenses 16,683

14,610

31,847

28,364 Operating income 2,060

4,011

5,864

9,602 Other income, net 162

176

790

315 Income from operations before income taxes 2,222

4,187

6,654

9,917 Income tax expense 740

1,267

1,912

2,772 Net income 1,482

2,920

4,742

7,145 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 80

(7)

172

(18) Net income attributable to Travelzoo $ 1,402

$ 2,927

$ 4,570

$ 7,163















Net income per share-basic $ 0.13

$ 0.23

$ 0.39

$ 0.54















Net income per share-diluted $ 0.12

$ 0.23

$ 0.38

$ 0.54















Shares used in per share calculation-basic 11,139

12,895

11,617

13,191 Shares used in per share calculation-diluted 11,505

12,976

12,088

13,300

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,441

$ 17,064 Accounts receivable, net 11,500

12,825 Prepaid income taxes 503

736 Income taxes receivable 324

- Prepaid expenses and other 1,392

1,148 Total current assets 24,160

31,773 Deposits and other 304

374 Deferred tax assets 3,591

3,380 Restricted cash 757

675 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,204

5,655 Property and equipment, net 320

423 Intangible assets, net 1,455

1,498 Goodwill 10,944

10,944 Total assets $ 46,735

$ 54,722 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 6,130

$ 6,162 Merchant payables 12,419

16,294 Accrued expenses and other 5,596

3,404 Deferred revenue 8,459

6,545 Income tax payable -

1,619 Operating lease liabilities 2,564

2,472 Total current liabilities 35,168

36,496 Long-term tax liability reserve 8,792

7,851 Long-term operating lease liabilities 4,856

5,646 Other long-term liabilities -

376 Total liabilities 48,816

50,369 Common stock 111

118 Tax indemnification (9,537)

(9,537) Additional paid-in capital -

- Retained earnings 7,934

14,284 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,576)

(5,327) Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity (deficit) (7,068)

(462) Non-controlling interest 4,987

4,815 Total stockholder's equity (deficit) (2,081)

4,353 Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $ 46,735

$ 54,722

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 1,482

$ 2,920

$ 4,742

$ 7,145 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 106

175

182

558 Stock-based compensation 339

688

709

783 Deferred income tax 1

(12)

5

(27) Net foreign currency effects (188)

(14)

(295)

(11) Provision of loss (net recoveries) on accounts receivable and refund reserve (83)

26

123

(7) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 1,309

(150)

1,743

(385) Prepaid income taxes 301

(390)

238

(327) Prepaid expenses, deposits and other 277

(49)

(144)

533 Accounts payable (36)

(294)

(180)

714 Merchant payables (2,790)

(1,101)

(4,441)

(3,779) Accrued expenses and other 975

765

1,842

526 Deferred revenue 478

(38)

1,720

1,173 Income tax payable (1,058)

224

(2,007)

278 Other liabilities 187

556

345

753 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,300

3,306

4,582

7,927 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment (14)

(48)

(34)

(83) Net cash used in investing activities (14)

(48)

(34)

(83) Cash flows from financing activities:













Repurchase of common stock (2,500)

(6,550)

(11,418)

(10,422) Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards (104)

(257)

(104)

(257) Net cash used in financing activities (2,604)

(6,807)

(11,522)

(10,679) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 289

(73)

432

(311) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,029)

(3,622)

(6,542)

(3,146) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 12,227

16,865

17,740

16,389 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 11,198

$ 13,243

$ 11,198

$ 13,243

Travelzoo Segment Information from Continuing Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three months ended June 30, 2025 Travelzoo

North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 15,737

$ 6,740

$ 1,410

$ 19

$ 23,906 Intersegment revenues 395

(355)

(40)

-

- Total net revenues 16,132

6,385

1,370

19

23,906 Sales and marketing expenses 6,453

4,427

603

-

11,483 Other expenses 6,861

2,841

611

50

10,363 Operating profit (loss) 2,818

(883)

156

(31)

2,060 Other income, net















162 Income from operations before income taxes















2,222



















Three months ended June 30, 2024 Travelzoo

North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 14,015

$ 6,004

$ 1,099

$ 23

$ 21,141 Intersegment revenues 119

(53)

(66)

-

- Total net revenues 14,134

5,951

1,033

23

21,141 Sales and marketing expenses 5,444

3,330

477

135

9,386 Other expenses 4,973

2,109

590

72

7,744 Operating profit (loss) 3,717

512

(34)

(184)

4,011 Other income, net















176 Income from operations before income taxes















4,187







































Six months ended June 30, 2025 Travelzoo

North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 30,567

$ 13,710

$ 2,733

$ 36

$ 47,046 Intersegment revenues 693

(613)

(80)

-

- Total net revenues 31,260

13,097

2,653

36

47,046 Sales and marketing expenses 12,153

8,329

1,226

-

21,708 Other expenses 12,695

5,423

1,259

97

19,474 Operating profit (loss) 6,412

(655)

168

(61)

5,864 Other income, net















790 Income from operations before income taxes















6,654







































Six months ended June 30, 2024 Travelzoo

North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 28,288

$ 12,584

$ 2,199

$ 55

$ 43,126 Intersegment revenues 74

29

(103)

-

- Total net revenues 28,362

12,613

2,096

55

43,126 Sales and marketing expenses 10,551

6,391

882

135

17,959 Other expenses 9,657

4,328

1,347

234

15,566 Operating profit (loss) 8,155

1,894

(133)

(314)

9,602 Other income, net















315 Income from operations before income taxes















9,917

Travelzoo Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP operating expense $ 16,683

$ 14,610

$ 31,847

$ 28,364 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangibles (A) 16

88

42

405 Stock option expenses (B) 339

688

709

783 Severance-related expenses (C) 6

30

227

30 Non-GAAP operating expense 16,322

13,804

30,869

27,146















GAAP operating income 2,060

4,011

5,864

9,602 Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C) 361

806

978

1,218 Non-GAAP operating income 2,421

4,817

6,842

10,820

