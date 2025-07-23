

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.09 billion, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $0.52 billion, or $0.44 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 billion or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 56.5% to $5.65 billion from $3.61 billion last year.



Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.09 Bln. vs. $0.52 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $5.65 Bln vs. $3.61 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.77 to $0.79 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.4 to $5.5 Bln



