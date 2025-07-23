

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Five Nevada men, including a German citizen, were sentenced to terms of up to 84 months in prison for running Jetflicks, one of the largest illegal television streaming services in the United States.



'The defendants operated Jetflicks, an illegal paid streaming service that made available more television episodes than any licensed streaming service on the market,' said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department's Criminal Division. This scheme generated millions of dollars in criminal profits, and hurt thousands of U.S. companies and individuals who owned the copyrights to these shows but never received a penny in compensation from Jetflicks.



After a 14-day trial that ended in June 2024, a federal jury in the District of Nevada convicted Kristopher Lee Dallmann, 42; Peter H. Huber, 67; Jared Edward Jaurequi, also known as Jared Edwards, 44; Felipe Garcia, 43; and Douglas M. Courson, 65, all of Las Vegas, of conspiracy to commit copyright infringement.



The jury also convicted Dallmann of criminal copyright infringement by distribution, criminal copyright infringement by public performance, and money laundering. Subsequently, the court sentenced Dallmann to 84 months in prison; Huber to 18 months in prison; Jaurequi to time served (almost 5 months in prison), 180 days of home confinement, and 500 hours of community service; Garcia to three years probation with 49 days in prison and 1000 hours of community service; and Courson to three years probation with 48 days in prison.



