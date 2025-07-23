

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Amphenol Corp. (APH) provided its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the third quarter, assuming the continuation of current market conditions as well as constant exchange rate.



For the third quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.77 to $0.79 per share on sales between $5.4 billion and $5.5 billion.



On average, 15 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.69 per share on sales of $5.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News