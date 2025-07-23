

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL), Wednesday introduced AppleCare One, providing a one-stop service and support to customers from Apple experts across all of the products in their plan for $19.99 per month.



Under this, customers can protect upto three products in one plan, with the option to add more at any time for $5.99 per month for each device.



Moreover, customers can add products they already own that are up to four years old if they are in good condition.



Starting July 24, 2025, customers in the U.S. can sign up for AppleCare One directly on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or by visiting their nearest Apple Store.



In the pre-market hours, AAPL is trading at $215.35, up 0.44 percent on the Nasdaq.



