Forward Water Technologies Inc.: Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Preliminary Technology Evaluation Contract

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a contract dated June 26th, 2025 for a technology evaluation project with a Fortune 500 Europe company having global operations. The project will assess of the effectiveness of FWTC's iFO water treatment technology for treating wastewater from product manufacturing.

The client is dedicated to the continuous improvement of the sustainability profiles of all their global operations. As part of that initiative, they have been striving to maximize the efficiency of their water use and reuse systems. Enlisting FWTC as a potential technology supplier, the client and FWTC will collaborate to demonstrate how FWTC's iFO treatment process can aid in furthering the best possible water re-use capabilities. FWTC will intake source-water from the client's current operations at its engineering facility in Sarnia ON and treat that water for maximum recovery. C. Howie Honeyman, CEO of FWTC says, "our expectation is we will recover over 90% of the process water as clean water suitable for re-use. Importantly, due the nature of the in-coming process water which is not suited to other membrane treatments such as reverse osmosis, this effort will illustrate the positive impact FWTC's iFO system can have on large scale industrial processes."

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early-stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

