

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Consumer Brands Association has pledged on behalf of the makers of food and beverage products in the United States to remove certified Food, Drug & Cosmetic (FD&C) petroleum-based colors from the nation's food supply. The Association urged member companies to stop manufacturing with FD&C colors by December 31, 2027.



Consumer Brands Association recently announced a voluntary commitment to remove FD&C colors from foods served in schools nationwide by the start of the 2026-2027 school year. Companies supporting this voluntary commitment are agreeing to stop manufacturing food and beverage products with Blue No. 1, Blue No. 2, Green No. 3, Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5 and Yellow No. 6 by the end of 2027.



Food and beverage manufacturers already provide an array of choices in the marketplace, including no added sugar, fewer preservatives, increased protein and fiber and no artificial colors, allowing consumers to choose what is right for their dietary needs. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with other global food safety authorities, has reaffirmed the safety of artificial colors.



'America is entering a new era of nutrition,' said Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. 'In just a few months, the nation's leading food and beverage producers have taken bold steps to clean up products loved by children and families. Replacing synthetic food dyes with natural colors marks another major victory in our mission to Make America Healthy Again.'



The Consumer Brands Association said, 'Food and beverage manufacturers will comply with state and federal laws, but in order for companies to meet these voluntary commitments, Consumer Brands will work with the FDA to prioritize increased access to natural color alternatives and ensure all natural ingredients also follow a rigorous science and risk-based evaluation process'.



