

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW), a food processing company, on Wednesday announced that net income decreased in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year.



Shares of Lamb Weston are increasing by around 14% in the pre-market trading.



For the fourth quarter, net income decreased to $119.9 million from $129.6 million in the previous year.



Earnings per share were $0.85 versus $0.89 last year.



Adjusted net income came in at 122.8 million. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.87.



Eight analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $0.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Adjusted EBITDA increased to $284.9 million from $283.4 million in the prior year.



Income from operations decreased to $185.8 million from $212.5 million last year.



Adjusted income from operations increased to $187.9 million from $816.6 million in the previous year.



Net sales were $1.68 billion, up from $1.61 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company expected net sales to range between $6.35 billion and $6.55 billion.



The adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year 2026 is anticipated to range between $1.000 billion and $1.200 billion.



In the pre-market trading, Lamb Weston is 14.97% higher at $56.49 on the New York Stock Exchange.



