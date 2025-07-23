

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global market sentiment got a boost following the announcement of the trade deal between the U.S. and Japan. Prospect of more deals on the trade front buoyed sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the green amidst positive developments on the trade tariffs. Major benchmarks in Europe are also trading with strong gains. Asian markets also finished trading on a positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has firmed up. Bond yields hardened across regions. Crude oil prices retreated as trade tensions eased. Gold declined amidst ebbing safe haven demand. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mostly negative note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,753.50, up 0.56% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,337.70, up 0.45% Germany's DAX at 24,196.81, up 0.71% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,060.02, up 0.40% France's CAC 40 at 7,837.35, up 1.20% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,342.25, up 0.98% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 41,171.32, up 3.51% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,737.20, up 0.69% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,582.30, up 0.01% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,538.07, up 1.62%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1728, down 0.23% GBP/USD at 1.3536, up 0.07% USD/JPY at 146.49, down 0.10% AUD/USD at 0.6592, up 0.70% USD/CAD at 1.3598, down 0.11% Dollar Index at 97.53, up 0.14%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.372%, up 0.83% Germany at 2.6090%, up 0.81% France at 3.281%, up 0.52% U.K. at 4.6200%, up 1.05% Japan at 1.591%, up 5.36%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $68.22, down 0.54%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $64.96, down 0.54%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,423.27, down 0.59%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $118,152.00, down 1.00% Ethereum at $3,656.72, down 1.20% XRP at $3.41, down 2.84% BNB at $790.17, up 4.13% Solana at $196.63, down 0.61%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News