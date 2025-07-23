Anzeige
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Karl Sternberg

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 25p shares

GB0001738615

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4,818.995 pence per share

1,038

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,038 ordinary 25p shares

4,818.995 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

22 July 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

g)

Resulting total holding for Mr Sternberg

3,143 ordinary 25p shares

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Alison Vincent, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.


© 2025 PR Newswire
