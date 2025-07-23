Peanuts celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Charles "Sparky" Schulz' acclaimed comic strip-

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Charles "Sparky" Schulz' beloved Peanuts comic strip celebrates its 75th Anniversary (and counting!) at San Diego Comic-Con July 24-27, 2025 with a one-hour panel featuring celebrity Snoopy fan Alec Baldwin, retrospective appreciations, and charming vintage-style merchandise.

Peanuts celebrations can be found in Room 6DE for the panel on Friday, July 25 at 1:45pm; at Booth 1635 inside the Con; and at the lively pop-up shop at 200 W. Harbor Drive.

"Celebrating 75 Years of Peanuts" features actor/producer Alec Baldwin along with moderator Damian Holbrook (columnist, TV Guide) and panelists Paige Braddock (Creative Director Emeritus, Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates), Benjamin L. Clark (Curator, Charles M. Schulz Museum), Emma Harmon (Assistant Art Director, Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates), and Melissa Menta of Peanuts Worldwide discussing the lasting power of Schulz' seminal work and his indelible characters.

Inside the Convention Center, Peanuts Booth 1635 will be designed as an old-style newspaper stand, leaning into the nostalgia of Peanuts with vintage artwork and retro products. The highlight: a studio-made newspaper-the Daily Beagle-created especially for sale at San Diego Comic-Con, available from a classic newspaper box.

The Peanuts pop-up shop at 200 W. Harbor Street will be open from 10:00am-6:00pm Thursday-Saturday, and 10:00am-4:00pm on Sunday, bringing fans on an immersive journey through the decades with a variety of consumer items reflecting the legacy of Peanuts merchandise, which launched with books in the 1950s and has grown exponentially over the decades. Surprise visits from Snoopy, an oversized rotary phone and sno-cone machine, and free sno-cones await visitors!

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

75th Anniversary

Among the vintage-inspired items visitors will find at Peanuts Booth #1635 is a Timex 75th Anniversary Watch.

At the Peanuts Pop-Up Shop at 200 W. Harbor Street, a limited-edition Peanuts Tamagotchi Nano and a Peanuts

Polly Pocket Collector compact with a holiday theme will both be on sale, among many other retro-inspired items.

