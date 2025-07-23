Regulatory News:

At its meeting on 23 July, the Board of Directors of Getlink co-opted Mr Andrea Mangoni, CEO of Mundys, as a non-independent director. He replaces Mr Jean Mouton, who has resigned, for the remainder of his term of office1The ratification of this co-optation will be proposed at the next Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr Jean Mouton for his active role on the Board and welcomes the arrival of Mr Andrea Mangoni, who will bring to the Board his expertise in the infrastructure and energy sectors.

Mr Andrea Mangoni has been Chief Executive Officer of infrastructure and mobility company Mundys since May 2023. During his career, Mr Mangoni has led several energy companies, including the role of CEO at Acea an electricity producer and distributor (until 2009) and Sorgenia, an electricity market operator (from 2013 to 2015). He previously held executive positions at Telecom Italia, Telecom Italia Sparkle and served as CEO of TIM Brazil (starting 2012). From 2016 to 2023, he had been CEO of DoValue, a leading credit portfolio asset management company in Southern Europe.

Andrea Mangoni, CEO, Mundys, stated: "It's a great honour to join the Board of Directors of Getlink and I look forward to supporting the Group's strategy. Getlink combines high-quality assets with a strong leadership team. Its strategic positioning and roadmap make it a particularly valuable asset in an economic environment where the exchange of goods, people and energy is essential."

Jacques Gounon, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Getlink, stated: "I am delighted to welcome Andrea as Getlink's Director. Beyond his outstanding profile and what he will bring as CEO of our second shareholder, it is clear evidence of Mundys' commitment to support our long-term strategy of growth and excellence".

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, more than 518 million people and more than 106 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and Great Britain, has become a vital link, reinforced by the Eleclink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the Great Britain. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern. https://www.getlinkgroup.com

____________________ 1 Until the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting convened to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2025

