Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888265 | ISIN: US62944T1051 | Ticker-Symbol: NVE
Tradegate
22.07.25 | 15:27
6.300,00 Euro
-6,67 % -450,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NVR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6.650,006.900,0019:27
6.650,006.900,0019:24
PR Newswire
23.07.2025 15:00 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NVR, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

RESTON, Va., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $333.7 million, or $108.54 per diluted share. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, net income and diluted earnings per share decreased 17% and 10%, respectively, when compared to 2024 second quarter net income of $400.9 million, or $120.69 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $2.60 billion, compared to $2.61 billion in the second quarter of 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, consolidated revenues were $5.00 billion, a 1% increase from $4.95 billion reported for the same period of 2024. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $633.3 million, a decrease of 20% when compared to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 of $795.2 million. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $203.20, a decrease of 14% from $237.05 per diluted share for the same period of 2024.

Homebuilding

New orders in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 11% to 5,379 units, when compared to 6,067 units in the second quarter of 2024. The average sales price of new orders in the second quarter of 2025 was $458,100, which remained relatively flat when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The cancellation rate in the second quarter of 2025 was 17% compared to 13% in the second quarter of 2024. Settlements in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 3% to 5,475 units, compared to 5,659 units in the second quarter of 2024. The average settlement price in the second quarter of 2025 was $465,400, an increase of 3% when compared to the second quarter of 2024. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of June 30, 2025 decreased on both a unit basis and a dollar basis by 13% to 10,069 units and $4.75 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of June 30, 2024.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.55 billion in the second quarter of 2025 remained flat when compared to the second quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2025 decreased to 21.5%, from 23.6% in the second quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by higher lot costs, pricing pressure due to continued affordability challenges, and contract land deposit impairments totaling approximately $13.2 million. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $417.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 15% when compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $1.56 billion, an increase of 2% when compared to the second quarter of 2024. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $29.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 34% when compared to $45.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in secondary marketing gains on sales of loans.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025 was 25.4% in each respective period, compared to 24.9% and 20.8% for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $3.5 million and $6.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, compared to $6.8 million and $50.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-six metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024










Homebuilding:









Revenues


$ 2,548,267


$ 2,547,891


$ 4,898,712


$ 4,834,068

Other income


25,088


36,184


51,800


77,050

Cost of sales


(1,999,983)


(1,947,616)


(3,835,358)


(3,673,829)

Selling, general and administrative


(149,170)


(141,213)


(314,287)


(293,716)

Interest expense


(6,685)


(6,710)


(13,866)


(13,359)

Homebuilding income


417,517


488,536


787,001


930,214










Mortgage Banking:









Mortgage banking fees


50,547


64,566


103,134


111,852

Interest income


4,493


4,672


8,299


8,764

Other income


1,301


1,333


2,394


2,504

General and administrative


(26,425)


(25,351)


(51,118)


(48,709)

Interest expense


(300)


(188)


(573)


(365)

Mortgage banking income


29,616


45,032


62,136


74,046










Income before taxes


447,133


533,568


849,137


1,004,260

Income tax expense


(113,396)


(132,664)


(215,824)


(209,087)










Net income


$ 333,737


$ 400,904


$ 633,313


$ 795,173










Basic earnings per share


$ 114.52


$ 128.21


$ 214.78


$ 251.94










Diluted earnings per share


$ 108.54


$ 120.69


$ 203.20


$ 237.05










Basic weighted average shares outstanding


2,914


3,127


2,949


3,156










Diluted weighted average shares outstanding


3,075


3,322


3,117


3,355

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)








June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 1,726,865


$ 2,561,339

Restricted cash


53,240


42,172

Receivables


41,496


32,622

Inventory:





Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers


1,797,104


1,727,243

Unsold lots and housing units


304,743


237,177

Land under development


39,450


65,394

Building materials and other


28,743


28,893



2,170,040


2,058,707






Contract land deposits, net


837,845


726,675

Property, plant and equipment, net


100,280


95,619

Operating lease right-of-use assets


86,206


78,340

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net


41,580


41,580

Other assets


295,858


251,178



5,353,410


5,888,232

Mortgage Banking:





Cash and cash equivalents


39,307


49,636

Restricted cash


10,513


11,520

Mortgage loans held for sale, net


415,974


355,209

Property and equipment, net


8,053


7,373

Operating lease right-of-use assets


24,515


23,482

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net


7,347


7,347

Other assets


80,220


38,189



585,929


492,756

Total assets


$ 5,939,339


$ 6,380,988






NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)








June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable


$ 367,929


$ 332,772

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


333,456


441,300

Customer deposits


295,145


322,926

Operating lease liabilities


92,160


83,939

Senior notes


910,145


911,118



1,998,835


2,092,055

Mortgage Banking:





Accounts payable and other liabilities


68,785


53,433

Operating lease liabilities


26,588


25,428



95,373


78,861

Total liabilities


2,094,208


2,170,916






Commitments and contingencies










Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares
issued as of both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024


206


206

Additional paid-in capital


3,085,904


3,031,637

Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of both
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024


(16,710)


(16,710)

Deferred compensation liability


16,710


16,710

Retained earnings


15,680,266


15,046,953

Less treasury stock at cost - 17,672,115 and 17,543,686 shares as of June 30, 2025
and December 31, 2024, respectively


(14,921,245)


(13,868,724)

Total shareholders' equity


3,845,131


4,210,072

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 5,939,339


$ 6,380,988






NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)




















Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024



Units


Average Price


Units


Average Price


Units


Average Price


Units


Average Price

New orders, net of cancellations:















Mid Atlantic (1)


1,930


$ 531.3


2,297


$ 536.2


3,796


$ 523.0


4,579


$ 525.9

North East (2)


424


$ 655.3


478


$ 623.4


801


$ 674.0


1,005


$ 617.7

Mid East (3)


1,072


$ 424.2


1,262


$ 403.7


2,170


$ 422.0


2,525


$ 406.8

South East (4)


1,953


$ 361.7


2,030


$ 366.7


3,957


$ 359.0


4,007


$ 368.3

Total


5,379


$ 458.1


6,067


$ 458.8


10,724


$ 453.3


12,116


$ 456.6





































Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024



Units


Average Price


Units


Average Price


Units


Average Price


Units


Average Price

Settlements:

















Mid Atlantic (1)


2,101


$ 537.2


2,199


$ 515.5


4,151


$ 532.6


4,165


$ 516.5

North East (2)


474


$ 651.7


487


$ 589.8


945


$ 632.5


950


$ 571.5

Mid East (3)


1,082


$ 415.8


1,075


$ 403.7


2,095


$ 411.6


2,124


$ 400.6

South East (4)


1,818


$ 363.3


1,898


$ 365.1


3,417


$ 359.2


3,509


$ 367.3

Total


5,475


$ 465.4


5,659


$ 450.2


10,608


$ 461.8


10,748


$ 449.7




















As of June 30,




2025


2024




Units


Average Price


Units


Average Price


Backlog:










Mid Atlantic (1)


3,713


$ 532.6


4,508


$ 531.4


North East (2)


911


$ 698.4


1,083


$ 643.3


Mid East (3)


2,120


$ 426.8


2,377


$ 416.6


South East (4)


3,325


$ 371.6


3,629


$ 378.0


Total


10,069


$ 472.1


11,597


$ 470.3












NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity (Continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)












Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Average active communities:









Mid Atlantic (1)


120


153


120


155

North East (2)


26


31


25


33

Mid East (3)


94


101


93


100

South East (4)


186


148


175


142

Total


426


433


413


430





















Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Homebuilding data:









New order cancellation rate


16.5 %


12.9 %


16.0 %


13.0 %

Lots controlled at end of period






171,400


149,700










Mortgage banking data:









Loan closings


$ 1,555,280


$ 1,530,081


$ 2,988,201


$ 2,908,090

Capture rate


87 %


86 %


87 %


86 %










Common stock information:









Shares outstanding at end of period






2,883,215


3,090,266

Number of shares repurchased


65,834


83,168


142,954


150,026

Aggregate cost of shares repurchased


$ 471,413


$ 638,976


$ 1,054,807


$ 1,135,912



(1)

Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

(2)

New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania

(3)

New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois

(4)

North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky

SOURCE NVR, INC.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.