NVR, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

RESTON, Va., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $333.7 million, or $108.54 per diluted share. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, net income and diluted earnings per share decreased 17% and 10%, respectively, when compared to 2024 second quarter net income of $400.9 million, or $120.69 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $2.60 billion, compared to $2.61 billion in the second quarter of 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, consolidated revenues were $5.00 billion, a 1% increase from $4.95 billion reported for the same period of 2024. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $633.3 million, a decrease of 20% when compared to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 of $795.2 million. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $203.20, a decrease of 14% from $237.05 per diluted share for the same period of 2024.

Homebuilding

New orders in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 11% to 5,379 units, when compared to 6,067 units in the second quarter of 2024. The average sales price of new orders in the second quarter of 2025 was $458,100, which remained relatively flat when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The cancellation rate in the second quarter of 2025 was 17% compared to 13% in the second quarter of 2024. Settlements in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 3% to 5,475 units, compared to 5,659 units in the second quarter of 2024. The average settlement price in the second quarter of 2025 was $465,400, an increase of 3% when compared to the second quarter of 2024. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of June 30, 2025 decreased on both a unit basis and a dollar basis by 13% to 10,069 units and $4.75 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of June 30, 2024.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.55 billion in the second quarter of 2025 remained flat when compared to the second quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2025 decreased to 21.5%, from 23.6% in the second quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by higher lot costs, pricing pressure due to continued affordability challenges, and contract land deposit impairments totaling approximately $13.2 million. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $417.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 15% when compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $1.56 billion, an increase of 2% when compared to the second quarter of 2024. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $29.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 34% when compared to $45.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in secondary marketing gains on sales of loans.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025 was 25.4% in each respective period, compared to 24.9% and 20.8% for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $3.5 million and $6.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, compared to $6.8 million and $50.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-six metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















Homebuilding:















Revenues

$ 2,548,267

$ 2,547,891

$ 4,898,712

$ 4,834,068 Other income

25,088

36,184

51,800

77,050 Cost of sales

(1,999,983)

(1,947,616)

(3,835,358)

(3,673,829) Selling, general and administrative

(149,170)

(141,213)

(314,287)

(293,716) Interest expense

(6,685)

(6,710)

(13,866)

(13,359) Homebuilding income

417,517

488,536

787,001

930,214

















Mortgage Banking:















Mortgage banking fees

50,547

64,566

103,134

111,852 Interest income

4,493

4,672

8,299

8,764 Other income

1,301

1,333

2,394

2,504 General and administrative

(26,425)

(25,351)

(51,118)

(48,709) Interest expense

(300)

(188)

(573)

(365) Mortgage banking income

29,616

45,032

62,136

74,046

















Income before taxes

447,133

533,568

849,137

1,004,260 Income tax expense

(113,396)

(132,664)

(215,824)

(209,087)

















Net income

$ 333,737

$ 400,904

$ 633,313

$ 795,173

















Basic earnings per share

$ 114.52

$ 128.21

$ 214.78

$ 251.94

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 108.54

$ 120.69

$ 203.20

$ 237.05

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

2,914

3,127

2,949

3,156

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,075

3,322

3,117

3,355

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,726,865

$ 2,561,339 Restricted cash

53,240

42,172 Receivables

41,496

32,622 Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,797,104

1,727,243 Unsold lots and housing units

304,743

237,177 Land under development

39,450

65,394 Building materials and other

28,743

28,893



2,170,040

2,058,707









Contract land deposits, net

837,845

726,675 Property, plant and equipment, net

100,280

95,619 Operating lease right-of-use assets

86,206

78,340 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580

41,580 Other assets

295,858

251,178



5,353,410

5,888,232 Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

39,307

49,636 Restricted cash

10,513

11,520 Mortgage loans held for sale, net

415,974

355,209 Property and equipment, net

8,053

7,373 Operating lease right-of-use assets

24,515

23,482 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347

7,347 Other assets

80,220

38,189



585,929

492,756 Total assets

$ 5,939,339

$ 6,380,988











NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 367,929

$ 332,772 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

333,456

441,300 Customer deposits

295,145

322,926 Operating lease liabilities

92,160

83,939 Senior notes

910,145

911,118



1,998,835

2,092,055 Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

68,785

53,433 Operating lease liabilities

26,588

25,428



95,373

78,861 Total liabilities

2,094,208

2,170,916









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares

issued as of both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

206

206 Additional paid-in capital

3,085,904

3,031,637 Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of both

June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(16,710)

(16,710) Deferred compensation liability

16,710

16,710 Retained earnings

15,680,266

15,046,953 Less treasury stock at cost - 17,672,115 and 17,543,686 shares as of June 30, 2025

and December 31, 2024, respectively

(14,921,245)

(13,868,724) Total shareholders' equity

3,845,131

4,210,072 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,939,339

$ 6,380,988











NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024



Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price New orders, net of cancellations:



























Mid Atlantic (1)

1,930

$ 531.3

2,297

$ 536.2

3,796

$ 523.0

4,579

$ 525.9 North East (2)

424

$ 655.3

478

$ 623.4

801

$ 674.0

1,005

$ 617.7 Mid East (3)

1,072

$ 424.2

1,262

$ 403.7

2,170

$ 422.0

2,525

$ 406.8 South East (4)

1,953

$ 361.7

2,030

$ 366.7

3,957

$ 359.0

4,007

$ 368.3 Total

5,379

$ 458.1

6,067

$ 458.8

10,724

$ 453.3

12,116

$ 456.6







































































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024



Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price Settlements:































Mid Atlantic (1)

2,101

$ 537.2

2,199

$ 515.5

4,151

$ 532.6

4,165

$ 516.5 North East (2)

474

$ 651.7

487

$ 589.8

945

$ 632.5

950

$ 571.5 Mid East (3)

1,082

$ 415.8

1,075

$ 403.7

2,095

$ 411.6

2,124

$ 400.6 South East (4)

1,818

$ 363.3

1,898

$ 365.1

3,417

$ 359.2

3,509

$ 367.3 Total

5,475

$ 465.4

5,659

$ 450.2

10,608

$ 461.8

10,748

$ 449.7







































As of June 30,





2025

2024





Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Backlog:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

3,713

$ 532.6

4,508

$ 531.4

North East (2)

911

$ 698.4

1,083

$ 643.3

Mid East (3)

2,120

$ 426.8

2,377

$ 416.6

South East (4)

3,325

$ 371.6

3,629

$ 378.0

Total

10,069

$ 472.1

11,597

$ 470.3























NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (Continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Average active communities:















Mid Atlantic (1)

120

153

120

155 North East (2)

26

31

25

33 Mid East (3)

94

101

93

100 South East (4)

186

148

175

142 Total

426

433

413

430







































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Homebuilding data:















New order cancellation rate

16.5 %

12.9 %

16.0 %

13.0 % Lots controlled at end of period









171,400

149,700

















Mortgage banking data:















Loan closings

$ 1,555,280

$ 1,530,081

$ 2,988,201

$ 2,908,090 Capture rate

87 %

86 %

87 %

86 %

















Common stock information:















Shares outstanding at end of period









2,883,215

3,090,266 Number of shares repurchased

65,834

83,168

142,954

150,026 Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 471,413

$ 638,976

$ 1,054,807

$ 1,135,912





(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. (2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania (3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois (4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky

SOURCE NVR, INC.