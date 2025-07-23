NVR, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

RESTON, Va., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $333.7 million, or $108.54 per diluted share. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, net income and diluted earnings per share decreased 17% and 10%, respectively, when compared to 2024 second quarter net income of $400.9 million, or $120.69 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $2.60 billion, compared to $2.61 billion in the second quarter of 2024.
For the six months ended June 30, 2025, consolidated revenues were $5.00 billion, a 1% increase from $4.95 billion reported for the same period of 2024. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $633.3 million, a decrease of 20% when compared to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 of $795.2 million. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $203.20, a decrease of 14% from $237.05 per diluted share for the same period of 2024.
Homebuilding
New orders in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 11% to 5,379 units, when compared to 6,067 units in the second quarter of 2024. The average sales price of new orders in the second quarter of 2025 was $458,100, which remained relatively flat when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The cancellation rate in the second quarter of 2025 was 17% compared to 13% in the second quarter of 2024. Settlements in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 3% to 5,475 units, compared to 5,659 units in the second quarter of 2024. The average settlement price in the second quarter of 2025 was $465,400, an increase of 3% when compared to the second quarter of 2024. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of June 30, 2025 decreased on both a unit basis and a dollar basis by 13% to 10,069 units and $4.75 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of June 30, 2024.
Homebuilding revenues of $2.55 billion in the second quarter of 2025 remained flat when compared to the second quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2025 decreased to 21.5%, from 23.6% in the second quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by higher lot costs, pricing pressure due to continued affordability challenges, and contract land deposit impairments totaling approximately $13.2 million. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $417.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 15% when compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Mortgage Banking
Mortgage closed loan production in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $1.56 billion, an increase of 2% when compared to the second quarter of 2024. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $29.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 34% when compared to $45.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in secondary marketing gains on sales of loans.
Effective Tax Rate
Our effective tax rate for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025 was 25.4% in each respective period, compared to 24.9% and 20.8% for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $3.5 million and $6.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, compared to $6.8 million and $50.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.
About NVR
NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-six metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.
Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Homebuilding:
Revenues
$ 2,548,267
$ 2,547,891
$ 4,898,712
$ 4,834,068
Other income
25,088
36,184
51,800
77,050
Cost of sales
(1,999,983)
(1,947,616)
(3,835,358)
(3,673,829)
Selling, general and administrative
(149,170)
(141,213)
(314,287)
(293,716)
Interest expense
(6,685)
(6,710)
(13,866)
(13,359)
Homebuilding income
417,517
488,536
787,001
930,214
Mortgage Banking:
Mortgage banking fees
50,547
64,566
103,134
111,852
Interest income
4,493
4,672
8,299
8,764
Other income
1,301
1,333
2,394
2,504
General and administrative
(26,425)
(25,351)
(51,118)
(48,709)
Interest expense
(300)
(188)
(573)
(365)
Mortgage banking income
29,616
45,032
62,136
74,046
Income before taxes
447,133
533,568
849,137
1,004,260
Income tax expense
(113,396)
(132,664)
(215,824)
(209,087)
Net income
$ 333,737
$ 400,904
$ 633,313
$ 795,173
Basic earnings per share
$ 114.52
$ 128.21
$ 214.78
$ 251.94
Diluted earnings per share
$ 108.54
$ 120.69
$ 203.20
$ 237.05
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
2,914
3,127
2,949
3,156
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
3,075
3,322
3,117
3,355
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,726,865
$ 2,561,339
Restricted cash
53,240
42,172
Receivables
41,496
32,622
Inventory:
Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers
1,797,104
1,727,243
Unsold lots and housing units
304,743
237,177
Land under development
39,450
65,394
Building materials and other
28,743
28,893
2,170,040
2,058,707
Contract land deposits, net
837,845
726,675
Property, plant and equipment, net
100,280
95,619
Operating lease right-of-use assets
86,206
78,340
Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net
41,580
41,580
Other assets
295,858
251,178
5,353,410
5,888,232
Mortgage Banking:
Cash and cash equivalents
39,307
49,636
Restricted cash
10,513
11,520
Mortgage loans held for sale, net
415,974
355,209
Property and equipment, net
8,053
7,373
Operating lease right-of-use assets
24,515
23,482
Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net
7,347
7,347
Other assets
80,220
38,189
585,929
492,756
Total assets
$ 5,939,339
$ 6,380,988
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Homebuilding:
Accounts payable
$ 367,929
$ 332,772
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
333,456
441,300
Customer deposits
295,145
322,926
Operating lease liabilities
92,160
83,939
Senior notes
910,145
911,118
1,998,835
2,092,055
Mortgage Banking:
Accounts payable and other liabilities
68,785
53,433
Operating lease liabilities
26,588
25,428
95,373
78,861
Total liabilities
2,094,208
2,170,916
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares
206
206
Additional paid-in capital
3,085,904
3,031,637
Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of both
(16,710)
(16,710)
Deferred compensation liability
16,710
16,710
Retained earnings
15,680,266
15,046,953
Less treasury stock at cost - 17,672,115 and 17,543,686 shares as of June 30, 2025
(14,921,245)
(13,868,724)
Total shareholders' equity
3,845,131
4,210,072
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 5,939,339
$ 6,380,988
NVR, Inc.
Operating Activity
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
New orders, net of cancellations:
Mid Atlantic (1)
1,930
$ 531.3
2,297
$ 536.2
3,796
$ 523.0
4,579
$ 525.9
North East (2)
424
$ 655.3
478
$ 623.4
801
$ 674.0
1,005
$ 617.7
Mid East (3)
1,072
$ 424.2
1,262
$ 403.7
2,170
$ 422.0
2,525
$ 406.8
South East (4)
1,953
$ 361.7
2,030
$ 366.7
3,957
$ 359.0
4,007
$ 368.3
Total
5,379
$ 458.1
6,067
$ 458.8
10,724
$ 453.3
12,116
$ 456.6
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
Settlements:
Mid Atlantic (1)
2,101
$ 537.2
2,199
$ 515.5
4,151
$ 532.6
4,165
$ 516.5
North East (2)
474
$ 651.7
487
$ 589.8
945
$ 632.5
950
$ 571.5
Mid East (3)
1,082
$ 415.8
1,075
$ 403.7
2,095
$ 411.6
2,124
$ 400.6
South East (4)
1,818
$ 363.3
1,898
$ 365.1
3,417
$ 359.2
3,509
$ 367.3
Total
5,475
$ 465.4
5,659
$ 450.2
10,608
$ 461.8
10,748
$ 449.7
As of June 30,
2025
2024
Units
Average Price
Units
Average Price
Backlog:
Mid Atlantic (1)
3,713
$ 532.6
4,508
$ 531.4
North East (2)
911
$ 698.4
1,083
$ 643.3
Mid East (3)
2,120
$ 426.8
2,377
$ 416.6
South East (4)
3,325
$ 371.6
3,629
$ 378.0
Total
10,069
$ 472.1
11,597
$ 470.3
NVR, Inc.
Operating Activity (Continued)
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Average active communities:
Mid Atlantic (1)
120
153
120
155
North East (2)
26
31
25
33
Mid East (3)
94
101
93
100
South East (4)
186
148
175
142
Total
426
433
413
430
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Homebuilding data:
New order cancellation rate
16.5 %
12.9 %
16.0 %
13.0 %
Lots controlled at end of period
171,400
149,700
Mortgage banking data:
Loan closings
$ 1,555,280
$ 1,530,081
$ 2,988,201
$ 2,908,090
Capture rate
87 %
86 %
87 %
86 %
Common stock information:
Shares outstanding at end of period
2,883,215
3,090,266
Number of shares repurchased
65,834
83,168
142,954
150,026
Aggregate cost of shares repurchased
$ 471,413
$ 638,976
$ 1,054,807
$ 1,135,912
(1)
Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.
(2)
New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania
(3)
New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois
(4)
North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky
